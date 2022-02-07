Amherst County High grad T.C. Thacker thriving in fifth season with UL men's basketball

T.C. Thacker was asked about his personal goals and all he’s accomplished with the University of Lynchburg men’s basketball team since the 2017-18 season. How has he been able to put up such gaudy numbers? What’s it like to be such a consistent contributor for more than four years now?

In every answer, he deflected attention.

“I just do whatever needs to be done,” Thacker said, explaining his team’s checklist is the only one he worries about on game days.

“Anything I can for us to win,” he said later.

Then to a different question: “I’d rather just win.”

Talk to him for just a few seconds and you’ll figure out he’s not feeding you the rehearsed athlete line. Thacker is quiet, preferring to avoid the spotlight rather than having one shine on him.

When he steps on the court for practices or games, he’s not the loudest. He doesn’t pull from a bag of celebrations when he records a particularly impressive bucket. Instead, he goes about his work with an understated confidence, built over a playing career that’s now in its fifth season.

Thacker, an Amherst native and Amherst County High grad, took advantage of an extra year of eligibility made possible because of the pandemic, and the Hornets have been the beneficiaries.

“It would’ve been easier not to come back,” he said, explaining his decision came later rather than earlier in the offseason. But eventually he came to the conclusion: “I felt like I wasn’t quiet done yet.”

No one would blame Thacker if he had called it quits after last season, which included plenty of hardships, like the frequent pauses for UL under COVID-19 protocols or players constantly having swabs shoved up their noses. Even when positive tests had slowed, Thacker underwent eight straight days of testing last season because of potential contact, he explained.

“That wasn’t fun,” Thacker said of those challenges, which represented only a few in a series of setbacks he’s endured since he embarked on his college playing days.

Before COVID hit, injuries were the obstacles the 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward had to overcome.

Thacker missed the first six games of his freshman year after suffering a bad ankle sprain. He felt confident as he made the transition from high school to college, but that optimism was dashed early.

A “freak” injury came during his sophomore season. Thacker’s knee collided with an opponent’s as he drew a charge, and his knee filled with fluid, which eventually had to be drained off. He sat out four games trying to recover.

Before he was sidelined, Lynchburg had won 17 of its first 18 games, but the Hornets dropped each of the next two games with Thacker out. Looking back, those losses likely knocked them out of contention for an NCAA Division III tournament at-large bid, Thacker said.

Thacker finally played a full season in his junior year and all eight of the Hornets’ games in his pandemic-shortened fourth season.

Even then, though, he quietly dealt with a nagging wrist injury, for which he received surgery during the offseason.

He’s mostly healthy now, though he’s undergoing preventative treatments while dealing with turf toe to keep him on the court.

“He’s just a tough kid. Someone who’s found a way to fight through all of those injuries and be effective,” UL coach Hilliary Scott said. “Just gonna be eternally grateful that he continued to fight through it and … for him to come back for a fifth year.”

During this swan song of his amateur playing career, he’s put together arguably his best campaign yet — a trend he hopes he can keep going in Tuesday's 7 p.m. matchup between UL (13-7, 7-4 ODAC) and crosstown rival Randolph (2-10, 5-15) at Turner Gymnasium.

Thacker has never lost to the WildCats. The Hornets have won eight straight in the series and 12 of the last 13 meetings, including a 24-point victory at Randolph on Jan. 26.

Thacker had 20 points and 13 rebounds in that matchup for one of his 15 double-doubles on the year. He’s tied for second in the nation in that category.

Only one of the five teams that kept him from reaching the double-double mark, Wooster, held him to fewer than six rebounds. Thacker also was held to just four points in that overtime contest, the only game this season in which he fouled out.

Other teams have tried their best to limit Thacker offensively, but his numbers indicate they haven’t been particularly successful.

“It seems like more teams are doubling me,” he said, before explaining he’s not been especially fazed. “If they come, they come.”

Thacker is Lynchburg’s second-leading scorer at 15 points per game, and he surpassed 1,000 career points against Eastern Mennonite on Jan. 22. With the extra 40 pounds he’s put on since his freshman year, he’s able to establish space and complete moves in the paint. And once inside, he’s effective, shooting 55.4% for the best percentage among UL players with at least 10 field goal attempts.

He’s also reliable at the free-throw line, taking a team-leading 5.2 free throws per game and making 4.4, or 83.8%.

It’s on the boards, though, where Thacker does the most damage. He averages 11.4 rebounds per game for more than one-fourth of his team’s conference-leading 41.9 per contest. Thacker also is the only player in the league averaging more than 10 rebounds.

“He really has set the tone from the start of his career rebounding the ball,” Scott said. “That’s been consistent.”

The forward stands alone as the ODAC’s only player averaging a double-double.

If Thacker — who is second all-time on the career rebounding list at UL with 819 rebounds — continues on his current track, he’ll be just the fourth different player in Lynchburg history to average a double-double for the season and the first since the 1979-80 campaign.

“He’s gonna go down as, I feel like, one of the best players to ever play here,” Scott said.

But the numbers don’t concern Thacker. He’s out for the thing “everyone’s gonna know”: a ODAC title banner, what would be Thacker’s first and the program's third.

“Everything else,” Thacker said, “is just icing on the cake.”

