Amherst native, UL basketball player Thacker garners academic honor

T.C. Thacker, an Amherst County High grad and forward on the University of Lynchburg men's basketball team, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Honors Court for the 2019-20 year, the organization announced Wednesday.
Thacker, a rising junior studying health and physical education, was one of three Hornets to pick up the honor. Juniors Joey Hamer and Luke Romeo joined him as the largest Lynchburg contingent to be named to the court in one season since 2015-16.
Liberty landed six players on the NABC Honors Court on Wednesday, with Scottie James, Blake Preston, Josh Price, Colton Reed, Tytist Dean and Keegan McDowell garnering recognition. The Flames' contingent was the largest in the ASUN Conference.
Randolph rising seniors AJ Marshall, Avery Payne and recent Randolph grad Brian Smith also were named to the Honors Court. The recognition is bestowed upon varsity basketball players who are academically considered juniors or seniors and have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA.
