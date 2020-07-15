Amherst native, UL basketball player Thacker garners academic honor

Amherst native, UL basketball player Thacker garners academic honor

Only $3 for 13 weeks
UL Basketball Feature 10

Lynchburg forward T.C. Thacker catches an entry pass and turns to the basket against Washington and Lee on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Turner Gymnasium.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

T.C. Thacker, an Amherst County High grad and forward on the University of Lynchburg men's basketball team, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Honors Court for the 2019-20 year, the organization announced Wednesday. 

Thacker, a rising junior studying health and physical education, was one of three Hornets to pick up the honor. Juniors Joey Hamer and Luke Romeo joined him as the largest Lynchburg contingent to be named to the court in one season since 2015-16.

Liberty landed six players on the NABC Honors Court on Wednesday, with Scottie James, Blake Preston, Josh Price, Colton Reed, Tytist Dean and Keegan McDowell garnering recognition. The Flames' contingent was the largest in the ASUN Conference.

Randolph rising seniors AJ Marshall, Avery Payne and recent Randolph grad Brian Smith also were named to the Honors Court. The recognition is bestowed upon varsity basketball players who are academically considered juniors or seniors and have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News