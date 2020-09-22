Area ODAC schools discuss returns to athletics, hope for games in 2021

As August rolled around, Shellenberger Field and Turner Gymnasium sat empty. Late summer in any other year normally brings with it a flurry of athletic activity at the University of Lynchburg as coaches and players gear up for the fall season.

But the UL sports website — like the sites for all other Old Dominion Athletic Conference institutions — is entirely devoid of schedules. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the future for these Division III schools holds no promise, no guarantees. Now, teams are forced to find and hold on to glimmers of hope.

So rather than putting together memorable performances to start the 2020 school year, members of the UL athletic department have temporarily redefined the idea of a “highlight.”

According to UL athletic director Jon Waters, the highlight of the first couple weeks back on campus came when staffers pulled out cameras to snap headshots of players, an exercise that, for a few moments, had athletes on teams all doing the same thing.

Dating back to the spring, such activities hadn’t been an option at all for area Division III athletes, the possibility of virus transmission eliminating athletic contests and practices for months.