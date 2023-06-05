Lynchburg coach Lucas Jones kept his opening statement at the postgame news conference concise. One of his veteran pitchers grabbed the spotlight in the Hornets’ previous game under the lights at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he said. On Monday afternoon, that honor went to a seasoned senior.

“The other night it was the Brandon Pond show,” the coach explained. “Today it was the Wes Arrington show.”

Two consecutive games separated by a day produced the same result: two complete games. Each of the two starters picked the season’s biggest stage — the NCAA Division III baseball championship — to record his first career complete game.

“De ja vu in terms of the start and the effort we got,” Jones said. “Those are the things you need in these situations and these games.”

Pond, Arrington said, showed the pitching staff Saturday what it would take to retire East Texas Baptist batters. So Monday, Arrington set about replicating that effort, and did just that, throwing a six-hitter that featured just two walks against eight strikeouts to power the Hornets past the Tigers, 7-1, and into the best-of-three championship series.

Lynchburg (46-7), seeded third for the tourney, is now just two wins away from the program’s first national crown.

Only top-seeded Johns Hopkins (46-6) — which staved off elimination Monday by beating fifth-seeded Baldwin Wallace after falling to that team earlier in the day — stands in the way. Game 1 of the best-of-three championship set is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, with Game 2 set for noon Thursday. The if-necessary third game will follow on Thursday afternoon.

The Hornets are riding a six-game winning streak into the title series. In three games in Iowa at the national championship tournament, they’re 3-0. Among the eight teams there, they are the only group to emerge unblemished from pool play.

Credit stellar starting pitching, coupled with an offense that’s figured out how to find weaknesses in opponents’ armor, for their run.

Arrington on Monday became the latest pitcher featured in Lynchburg’s string of impressive outings on the mound.

Of the three starters to go for UL so far in Iowa, Arrington — appearing for the first time in two weeks — looked the sharpest early.

Zack Potts saw two batters reach in the first frame of his seven-inning start in the Hornets’ opener, and Pond gave up three runs on three hits in Saturday's opening inning. Both, of course, bounced back quickly en route to wins. But Arrington put up a 1-2-3 top of the first Monday.

ETBU (42-15) tallied its lone run of the day against the right-hander in the second, thanks to Ben Lea’s triple and Brett Wagner’s groundout.

But by then, Lynchburg had a lead, and Arrington made it stand up for the next seven innings.

Arrington recorded four more hitless frames, and worked around a couple small threats in the third and ninth.

In the third, he surrendered a leadoff single, then gave up a one-out walk (his first of the day) to Carson Wilson in an odd series of events.

Wilson sent a 3-2 pitch from Arrington to left field, and Avery Neaves made a diving catch for what looked like the second out. Wilson went back to the plate for another pitch, however, after umpires called Arrington for a balk before delivering. Instead of two down with a runner on second, a ball put runners on the corners with just one out.

Arrington responded by striking out the next two he faced.

In the ninth, he thwarted ETBU’s two-out rally. A pair of singles sent a pinch hitter to the plate, but Arrington induced a flyout to secure the win.

“I just wanted to have fun,” Arrington said after keeping a Tigers team that put up 21 runs in an elimination game Sunday (against Salisbury) to just one Monday. “… I knew that our preparation was gonna [have us ready] for going out there and pitching. It was me going out there and having fun, trying to fill up the zone.”

Lynchburg’s defense also helped Arrington’s case for extended innings by making highlight-reel plays. In the seventh, for example, the group erased the other walk Arrington issued by hustling to turn a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame.

The Hornets’ offense was deserving of praise for the win, too, as it quickly adjusted to the arms the Tigers threw Monday, in a rematch of Saturday’s game.

After earning 16 free passes (10 walks and six hit by pitches) the first time the teams played each other in their double-elimination bracket, UL took just four Monday. But, following a three-hit performance before, the bats got to work this time around, to the tune of 11 hits.

Three of them went for extra bases. The top one-third of the lineup was responsible for seven hits on the day.

Leadoff hitter Brandon Garcia, 2-hole hitter Ben Jones and No. 3 hitter Avery Neaves had a hit each in the first inning, when the Hornets took a 3-0 lead for the only runs they needed for the win.

The frame featured five hits, including Jones’ RBI triple down the right-field line, Neaves’ RBI single up the middle and Eric Hiett’s RBI single to the left-center field.

The unit did all that damage against Cole Godkin, the same ETBU starter it faced Saturday.

Godkin gave up just one hit in that start, but still surrendered five runs (four earned) thanks to an inability to find the strike zone.

The Hornets chased him after he recorded just one out Saturday. He lasted longer Monday (one full frame) after producing more strikes, but wasn’t a match for an offense that’s found multiple ways to cash in.

“We knew he was gonna throw strikes this time,” said Garcia, who led the Hornets by going 3 for 5 at the plate, “so it was just about going up there and putting good swings on good pitches.”

Jones, Neaves and Jackson Harding had two hits apiece, and Neaves led the team with three RBIs.