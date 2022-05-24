At NCAAs, five UL runners athletes look to add on to an already sweet season

During the fall, winter and spring, athletes on the University of Lynchburg men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams stacked up success.

The first layer came in the form of a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference cross country titles. Then, the Hornets swept the indoor track and field crowns. Most recently, they basked in the glory of two more ODAC wins — the result of a deep roster able to put up points across multiple events, which “hit on all cylinders” that weekend, according to Jim Sprecher, the programs’ director.

At the end of it all, Sprecher and his staff learned those teams combined to do something never before accomplished at the school or in the league. There were times in the past when a single institution notched three or four league titles in a school year, but never had one finished off a clean sweep (six).

Taken individually, each of the record-breaking moments and personal bests that were part of those seasons were sweet on their own. The series of team victories left the programs that much more decorated.

It was “icing on the cake,” Sprecher said a few days after the outdoor championships, once the record books had been combed and word spread about the feat.

“To do it for the first time [at our school] with the history we’ve had means a lot,” Sprecher said, “and then to do it for the conference even more so because of all the great programs we have in the ODAC.”

Now, five athletes aim to add an extra flourish when they represent UL at the NCAA Division III championships.

Three women — Stephanie Burnett, Kelsey Lagunas and Aniya Seward — and two men — Tor Hotung-Davidsen and Sam Llaneza — will make the trip to the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, where they’ll compete Thursday through Saturday against the nation’s best.

All five of the UL athletes will be making their second or third trip to a national championship meet this school year.

Burnett, Lagunas and Llaneza each competed in the cross country championships, where the UL men finished 18th in their first showing at the meet since 2012 and the women were 32nd after ending a 23-year absence from the event.

Burnett and Llaneza, along with Seward and Hotung-Davidsen, also competed in the indoor national championships, where all four finished in the top 11 in their individual events.

Thirteen total athletes from ODAC schools will compete at this season’s final event, with Lynchburg sending the largest contingent. No other team will send more than two athletes to Ohio.

The Hornets nearly had six individual NCAA qualifiers, but Connor McCroy was bested by nine-hundredths of a second for the last of 20 spots in the men’s steeplechase.

On the women’s side, each event includes the top 22 athletes.

“We’re doing well, obviously doing well at the conference level, and we’re now representing our program at the national level,” said Sprecher, who was named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s South Region coach of the year Tuesday, joining assistant and cross country coach Jake Reed, who picked up the organization’s men’s and women’s assistant coach of the year awards. “Our goal is to contend for national championships. … Our goal is to continue to get better and put ourselves in that position.”

Those with the best shot heading into NCAAs are the men’s duo, Hotung-Davidsen and Llaneza, who will compete in the 800-meter run and 1,500, respectively.

Hotung-Davidsen, a sophomore, enters his race seeded third with a time of 1:49.04, an ODAC record that is just 0.34 seconds off the event’s top seed.

Llaneza, a junior, is seeded eighth in his event with an ODAC-record time of 3:46.89.

On the women’s side, Seward is seeded ninth in the 60-meter hurdles, Burnett is seeded 18th in the 5K, and Lagunas eked in as the final qualifier (seeded 22nd) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Llaneza and Lagunas kick off the Hornets’ showing at nationals when they run in the prelims of their events Thursday evening. Prelims for Seward and Hotung-Davidsen are set for Friday afternoon. Burnett — a graduate student and winner of multiple all-state, all-region and all-ODAC awards, including multiple ODAC scholar-athlete of the year honors — will run in the finals of her event as part of Saturday’s slate, which also features the finals of all four of her teammates’ events, should they advance.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.