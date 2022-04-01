At UL, Elijah Davis inspired by 'fight' dad Hubert Davis showed leading UNC to Final Four

After attending class Friday afternoon, Elijah Davis hopped on a plane and headed to New Orleans, where he’d meet up with his family. The University of Lynchburg freshman did the same a week before, arriving then in Philadelphia to take in a pair of college basketball games with his siblings and mother.

The recent trips represent two of just a handful of times he’d been able to travel to enjoy a contest as a spectator the past several months. Davis watched a couple games in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in early November, but then saw many of his mornings, afternoons and evenings during the fall and winter consumed by his own playing endeavors.

Similar circumstances played out for Davis’ father, whose work schedule didn’t allow many opportunities to watch Davis compete. Because while Elijah was honing his craft as a member of the Hornets men’s basketball team, his dad, Hubert Davis, was working with his own college squad.

Elijah Davis’ first season now complete, this weekend, he’ll put all his energy into hoping for the continuation of his dad’s first season as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“It would be a really special moment for me and my family,” Elijah said of the result he desires Saturday night: a win over bitter rival Duke in the Final Four and a spot in the national championship game.

Elijah wants the opportunity to bask in what would be the biggest victory for Hubert during his short head coaching tenure. According to Elijah, however, if he knows his dad well enough — the man he calls his “role model and best friend” — Hubert's thoughts at the moment are focused not on what it would mean for his career or legacy, but on helping his players rise to their potential.

“I know he’s not even thinking about himself right now,” Elijah said.

Elijah can say that, because he’s also been the recipient of his dad’s selflessness and encouragement.

It started when Elijah was young. Hubert, a player in the late ’80s and early ’90s for the school he now coaches and who went on to a long playing career in the NBA, bucked the stereotype often seen in sports. He didn’t want his children — Elijah, Grace or Micah — to play basketball, Elijah said.

“He didn’t want us to be in that shadow,” Elijah added.

Hubert has said the same in the past, explaining to Chapel Hill Magazine last summer, “I didn’t want any of my kids to have that added pressure of comparison and instant evaluation in terms of comparing it to me.”

While his siblings did latch onto other sports, basketball — more than football or baseball — was where Elijah began planting his roots. And once Hubert knew Elijah was locked in, the support and sage advice immediately followed.

“You’re not me. You’re Elijah,” the son said Friday, recalling the words his father told him years ago. “You’re not gonna be successful anywhere if you’re not Elijah.”

Although Elijah didn’t hold back when he had the chance to “drill” his dad on specific moves or games growing up, he admitted, he began forging his own basketball path.

Elijah played in Chapel Hill and drew the attention of Division I, II and III schools. Elijah was noticed initially by members of the UL women’s program, who were recruiting during a girls game at his high school when they saw him launching 3-pointers at halftime. Elijah’s name was passed on to Hilliary Scott, the head coach of the men’s team at UL, and the Hornets’ pursuit of Elijah began.

“I had no idea what the place was,” Elijah said when asked about whether Lynchburg was on his radar at all early on, “had never heard of Lynchburg ever.”

But then Scott, and visits to UL, convinced him.

“Coach Scott really just showed me how much I’d be taken care of here,” he added.

Hubert, Elijah said, was just as much on board as he was.

“Just like me, he’s going to a place around good people who have their arms open, ready to care for him and encourage him and to support him,” Hubert wrote in an Instagram post focused on his eldest son. The post mentioned the likes of coach [Dean] Smith and players like King Rice as those Hubert hoped Elijah would surround himself with before wrapping up with the phrase “Go Hornets!!!”

Hubert has drawn on the lessons he learned from those former teammates and coaches both in how he leads the Tar Heels now and in the encouragement he’s offered his son — some of which was offered during their lunches or dinners at their favorite spot, Iron & Ale, when Hubert made the 2-hour, 15-minute trip up to Lynchburg on his off days, something he “did a lot,” Elijah said.

Paths for both of the Davises were paved with cobblestones and included the occasional pothole they had to navigate. There were lopsided losses for the Tar Heels that stirred doubt among some of the North Carolina faithful about the job the first-year coach was doing. For Elijah, the adjustment from high school to college and the drop in playing time as he moved to the next level were difficult, too. His dad’s promise was the driving force as they both traveled the bumpy roads.

“If you’re gonna fight, then I’ll fight,” Elijah said, remembering his dad’s words.

They both did that, and both reaped the benefits. Elijah, as a result of “staying ready” throughout the campaign, earned more playing time as the season wrapped up. And Hubert, whose team barely held off Brown in a surprisingly close nonconference tilt in Chapel Hill — a game Elijah surprised his dad by showing up for — now has his squad playing on the biggest stage of the year.

The chance at a national championship the most obvious prize on the line for Hubert and the Tar Heels, the atmosphere inside the Superdome in New Orleans is likely to compare to a pressure cooker thanks to the history UNC and Duke bring into the matchup, in Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

Still, Elijah said Friday he wasn’t nervous. He’s “confident about what’s about to happen,” he said before taking a second to try on the hat his dad currently wears.

“It’s simple,” Elijah said of what he thinks his dad has said to the Tar Heels, “just play the game and be tougher. Duke-North Carolina, you can’t shy away from nothing.”

