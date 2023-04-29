Millie Thompson let her parents know they could expect to see an order on their Amazon account.

Although she knew Clemson would make sure she was well-equipped to take the circle, Thompson understood her school wouldn’t be providing some of the gear she finds necessary for game days. So Thompson was ready to make an investment she believed would pay off in the form of strong performances of her own and from her teammates.

A few days later, she received her purchase and added it to her growing collection — a pile of unique hats to don anytime she’s not pitching.

“I don’t know the craziest thing I’ve done, because I do a lot of crazy things,” Thompson said Wednesday afternoon when asked about her choice to put her personality on full display during her college softball career, just as she did during her playing days at Liberty High School. Hours later, she picked out a pink captain’s hat — likely her favorite of the bunch, which has grown to about 30, she said — to sport while cheering on her teammates as the Tigers took on Liberty University.

On Wednesday, three years after graduating from her Bedford-based high school, Thompson made her return to her old stomping grounds. An area where she routinely turned heads with her prowess in the circle, and a venue that gave Thompson and family a chance to reflect on her memorable career.

At Liberty Softball Stadium on Wednesday, Thompson saw her career come full circle (although there’s still more to be written in this collegiate chapter of her softball story). As a sixth-grader, Thompson’s dad and former coach, Mike Thompson, explained, Millie entered the stadium for her first “grown-up” camp. Immediately seeing she was much younger than most of the others in attendance, Millie bolted for the bathroom and locked herself in, claiming she wouldn’t exit, for fear of how she might measure up.

Fast forward several years and Millie Thompson looks like an entirely different person. Gone is the fearful girl who worried about her skill set.

Thompson, after a (pandemic-shortened) three-year high school career that included a state championship, 58 wins and more than 700 strikeouts, continues to make her presence known — whether on the field or in the dugout — as a member of the Tigers. In three seasons with Clemson, she’s added a litany of accomplishments to her resume.

Many of those have been etched in despite a pair of health scares. All of them recorded as the bold, unapologetic, “authentic” Millie Thompson who stands out in the world of college softball.

“Just here to be happy and be myself every single day,” she said.

***

From the start of her foray into the collegiate ranks, Thompson looked like herself. The pitcher was effective in recording outs, kept hitters off balance with a devastating changeup and was a vital component of her team’s success.

As a freshman, the left-hander went 9-1 on her way to being named a member of the All-Atlantic Coast Conference freshman team. She posted a 2.05 ERA to finish sixth in the league in the category.

Since then, she’s only improved. Her sophomore season — which ended with a third-team All-ACC selection — went down as another banner year. Her ERA dropped to 1.58. She shot to the top of the conference leaderboard in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.11). And she recorded a pair of rare feats: two no-hitters. The second of those came in an NCAA regional, and remains one of her best memories at Clemson so far.

“Regionals was really awesome,” Thompson said of the three-game set in South Carolina highlighted by her no-hitter in the opener. “… Clinched a super regional at home. A lot of fans and stuff like that. Pretty amazing.”

Thompson is on a similar trajectory this season, with a sub-1.68 ERA, 14 walks allowed, 13 wins and five shutouts (through 17 appearances), all of which rank inside the top 10 in the ACC.

Those accomplishments have been made possible by a choice by Thompson to be “realistic.” She knows batters can make contact against her — though her funky changeup still gives hitters fits — and she’s not the strikeout pitcher she was in high school.

But knowing how to fill up the zone, and trusting her repertoire (which also includes a drop ball she’s developed at Clemson), can be “just as effective,” she said.

This season, Thompson’s prowess in the circle has helped Clemson to the No. 6 ranking in multiple national polls.

Thompson credits her teammates, of course, for the Tigers’ rise. Alongside three other pitchers, including one of the best two-way players in the nation in Valerie Cagle (who can blow away batters with a fastball that rises above 72 mph), Thompson and Clemson combined for one of the top five ERAs in the country midway through last week.

“We complement each other really well,” Thompson said of Cagle, adding she values her role and chance to contribute. “… Having that piece of the puzzle that I call mine is really important.”

And for Thompson, perhaps more than for most of her teammates, her offerings come from areas outside the circle, too.

***

Thompson and the eye black she smears all over her cheeks make for an intimidating opponent for those set up at the plate.

Between pitches, Thompson stalks around the circle. She stares in, then releases pitches with a grunt.

“Don’t mess with Clemson’s Millie Thompson,” a 2021 D1softball.com article’s headline warned.

That’s “authentic” Mille Thompson. Who’s ready to compete with anyone, and get the job done for her team.

Then there’s the other side of the southpaw. One no less authentic.

She’s the one who was upset about losing out on her senior season of high school because of the pandemic, but also specifically lamented not getting a chance to wear the neon blue mascara she’d ordered for the campaign.

The player who sets up behind her coach during in-game interviews, sometimes wearing a traffic cone on her head, for the chance to share her silly gestures with anyone watching those nationally televised contests.

The person who runs onto the field with the bubble machine or unashamedly dances in celebration of wins.

“I really value having fun and enjoying the game, getting the crowd involved, getting teammates involved,” Thompson said, adding the antics help her balance the stress that sometimes accompanies being at the center of attention in the circle.

Clemson fans seem more than on board, considering how some of them sport their own captain’s hats and others have contributed to Thompson’s headwear collection.

“Millie’s just a great personality,” her coach, John Rittman, said. “Wonderful human being. A lot of love, lot of passion for the game. She’s such a great teammate, fun to coach, and a tremendous pitcher.”

A pair of health scares, however, threatened to take away that last description.

***

Same symptom, two diagnoses.

In 2021 and 2022, Thompson’s mission to hone her craft took a back seat to issues that arose in her throwing hand.

Twice, before her sophomore and junior seasons, she started losing feeling. Delivering a pitch, of course, became impossible.

The initial episode was especially worrying, because a diagnosis took weeks. Eventually, doctors determined Thompson was suffering from compartment syndrome in her forearm, a condition that occurs when pressure within muscles builds to dangerous levels.

“For a while, I didn’t know what was happening,” Thompson said. “It was really difficult to go through, pretty scary. Luckily I had people around me, resources around me to get back to where I needed to be.”

Surgery was the solution, along with a recovery process that ensured she wouldn’t miss time in her sophomore season.

Results followed in the form of impressive numbers, but the health issues weren’t in her past yet.

Less than a year later, the numbness returned. The culprit this time was carpal tunnel.

Another surgery, in September of last year, cleaned up the new issue. Thompson did rehab in Lynchburg over Christmas break and returned ready for her current season.

One game (at 2 p.m. Sunday against Virginia Tech and pitcher Emma Lemley, a Jefferson Forest grad and longtime friend of Thompson) remains in Clemson’s regular-season slate. After that, it’s the ACC tournament, where the Tigers (44-8) are assured of one of the top four seeds.

And Thompson has her eyes set on new heights this season, as well.

“I think we can go to Oklahoma City,” referring to the Women’s College World Series, a round Clemson hasn’t ever reached. “We’re a really talented team, with girls that genuinely care about each other and want to do well. The sky’s the limit for us.”