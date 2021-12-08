Averett capitalizes on Randolph's cold second-half shooting

Averett and Randolph spent the opening 20 minutes of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game trading buckets. Both teams shot better than 50% from the field, and the WildCats held a three-point halftime lead.
The home team couldn’t buy a basket in the second half.
Randolph shot 4 of 20 from the field over the final 20 minutes, and Averett capitalized with a massive run that lasted more than 17 minutes to claim a 74-58 victory at Giles Gymnasium.
The Cougars (2-5) won for the second time in three games by utilizing a 34-8 run spanning nearly 17½ minutes to take control.
Randolph (3-5) led 46-37 following Evan Makle’s four-point play with 1:32 remaining in the first half.
Bryce Shaw hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the first half, and the Cougars extended their run for the majority of the second half.
Their biggest lead was 18 points following Jalen Rowell’s 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining in the game.
Randolph shot 17 of 34 (50%) from the field and 9 of 13 (69.2%) from 3-point range in the first half. The WildCats were 4 of 20 from the floor and 0 of 7 from 3-point range in the second half.
Averett shot 29 of 59 (49.2%) for the game and made 11 of 21 3-pointers.
Corey Baldwin led all players with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Averett. Jem Lowrance scored 12 points and Jordan Lewis added 10 points and three assists.
Danny Bickey led the WildCats with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He added four steals. Jordan Phillips-McLoyd scored nine points and CJ Loving (Amherst) added four points, four rebounds and four assists.