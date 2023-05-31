Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Before boarding a plane bound for Chicago, Brandon Pond talked about his team’s preparation. They’d discussed travel logistics. Spent a few more hours together on Fox Field for a final tune-up at home ahead of their trip to the Midwest. Then Pond and the other members of the University of Lynchburg baseball team packed up for their biggest test yet.

“More than ready for this,” Pond said before the Hornets began their journey to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where UL will join seven other teams in the NCAA Division III championship.

On the road there, Lynchburg has racked up a school-record 43 wins. In the postseason, the Hornets are 10-2, capturing an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title and NCAA regional and super regional championships along the way.

For all that, Lynchburg was awarded the No. 3 seed in the upcoming national championship, which features two four-team, double-elimination brackets that determine the two teams in a best-of-three series for the trophy (UL kicks off play vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse at 8:45 p.m. EST Friday).

At this point, there’s plenty to back up Pond’s assessment.

But for both Pond and the program, the statement could only be considered fully believable more recently.

Along with a handful of other fifth-year players or grad students, Pond was around when Lynchburg baseball more closely resembled a work in progress than a powerhouse. In their early years, they were part of a rebuild — their first year was one of two under coach Lucas Jones in which the Hornets posted sub-.500 records.

They’ve since ascended from that ground level to near the top of the mountain — just a few games stand between UL and the program’s first national title.

But for Pond, now an integral part of a starting pitching staff that’s powered UL toward the peak, that climb included a few more obstacles to navigate.

***

“[He had] an injury a lot people were telling him he wouldn’t be able to come back from,” Lynchburg left fielder Avery Neaves said of Pond.

Neaves was the hero in the Hornets’ victory Saturday to clinch the super regional, providing the game-winning two-run homer. He has more than a few eye-popping stats to point to should he choose to brag about his career, with two first-team All-America honors and multiple individual season and career program records (despite just three seasons to pull from for the latter, since he transferred in as a sophomore). But before practice Monday, Neaves deflected attention.

There are a bunch of guys this year, he said, making noise. Among those he mentioned was Pond, the teammate whose family Neaves stayed with this summer when he played with a collegiate league.

In those months, he saw Pond locked in on baseball, even though Pond wasn’t on the mound back then.

Neaves saw Pond working his way back from an injury that threw into park a career that was cruising toward yet another highly successful season. Three games into his senior season last year, Pond was shut down for the year. The discomfort he’d felt in his throwing arm — which progressed from mild pain to the point where he struggled to even lift his arm for long enough to brush his teeth — turned out to be a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

“I wanted to chase the dream of playing professionally, maybe pursue a career in baseball,” Pond said Tuesday, remembering how he’d put together a junior season with a 2.81 ERA in 93 innings and picked up the ODAC’s pitcher of the year award, before striking out 19 batters in 17 innings across three appearances last season.

The injury — which ultimately led to surgery last March — made him rethink that path, and question whether he’d ever be able to perform the way he wanted to again.

***

“There were days when I’d feel like I was brand new,” Pond said, “turning a corner, to [feeling like I took] two steps back.”

Pond’s return was slow, as to be expected given the severity of the injury.

While Tommy John surgery has sidelined thousands of professional pitchers, a torn labrum isn’t quite so ubiquitous, and evidence shows the latter has permanently sidelined or seriously impacted the performance of pitchers.

A review of MLB players who underwent a surgery like Pond’s between 2003 and 2010, conducted as part of a study published in the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine in 2016, showed 63% returned to play. Just over 54% were unable able to return to prior performance levels (as measured using ERA and WHIP).

But Pond wouldn’t let the long road ahead keep him from going after a return.

“[I wanted to] prove everybody wrong,” he said.

Because his injury seemed to be more the result of overuse than a specific incident, he was encouraged by the thought of what he could do with his shoulder 100%.

“If I was throwing that hard with my labrum torn,” said Pond, whose fastball sat in the 91 to 93 mph range just before he went out, “then how good am I gonna be [healthy]?”

After surgery, Pond threw himself into recovery mode, despite how taxing the process was mentally.

For two months, he was required to keep his arm motionless. Outside of walking, physical activity was entirely limited.

But the University of Lynchburg, with a coaching staff, athletic trainers and teammates behind him — and the hopes he had of making history with the Hornets — kept him from letting that “glass half empty” mindset from taking over on the difficult days.

Five months after surgery, Pond could toss again. By 10 months, he was allowed to throw light bullpens.

And near the 12-month mark, eight games into the current season, he appeared in a contest. Pond was limited then to shorter outings of a couple innings each, or about 20 to 25 pitches per showing.

On Saturday, during the win that sent UL to the DIII championship, Pond threw 103 pitches in his second-longest outing of the season. He tossed six innings, putting on display a fastball that sits a couple ticks under his previous velocity, now at 88 to 90 mph (though he believes time will help him get back to where he was); a slider that routinely fools batters and a changeup — a pitch he implemented as the result of the injury.

The changeup entered his mix as he learned “how to pitch a little more” over the last year, since he’s not able quite yet to “throw the ball by guys” like he used to be able to.

The new pitch is an example of the good that’s come of what was a devastating setback. The other positive is still playing out.

Pond considered transferring to use his COVID season after obtaining his bachelor’s degree. The injury, he said, brought him back to Lynchburg, where he knew he’d have the support to return the right way, and where he knew he’d be able to make a difference.

Playing on the last week of the Division III season, with one last trophy at stake, “makes it so much more worth it.”

“Beyond what I imagined where I’d be,” Pond said, when asked about having the chance to play in the DIII championship (he’s set to start Saturday).

And now, ahead of one of the final games of his collegiate career, Pond said he and his team are “super prepared.”

“The expectation,” he said, “is to win the whole thing.”