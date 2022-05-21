Birmingham-Southern delivers under pressure to beat Lynchburg baseball

It might’ve looked easy, Birmingham-Southern coach Jan Weisberg said, but the final margin didn’t tell the whole story. Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Lynchburg Hornets was more a tale of players delivering when the pressure was applied.

Defensively, reliever Preston Jenkins led the charge by keeping UL off the base paths in his longest outing of the year. Offensively, Noah Best was the hot hand who jumpstarted the first of multiple two-out onslaughts at Bank of the James Stadium.

The result was a lopsided score, 10-2, that kept B-SC (40-8) perfect in the NCAA Division III tournament’s Lynchburg Regional and relegated the Hornets to the losers’ bracket, pushing them one game away from elimination.

“A shame that we have to be in the same regional to be honest with you,” said Wesiberg, who led his group to a victory over Lynchburg in an NCAA regional for the second straight year. “But really proud of our guys.”

As he should be, because his No. 3 Panthers didn’t “ever let up,” his counterpart in the other dugout, UL’s Lucas Jones, explained.

Jones’ group struck first, going up 2-0 on a pair of RBI singles from Riley O’Donovan and Gavin Collins. The two drove in Garrett Jackson, who reached on an error with two outs, and Avery Neaves, who walked after that. But B-SC didn’t let the early deficit affect it, and came back with a monstrous third inning in which five runs were scored — all of them with two outs.

Best, who recorded hits in his first four at-bats and finished 4 for 5 with a pair of extra-base knocks, got hold of the second pitch he faced in the third and sent a shot over the fence in left-center field. Brian Williams, who reached on a leadoff single, crossed home first, followed by Cole Steadman.

Steadman walked after seeing two runners in front of him erased on a 4-6-3 double play, then fouling off two pitches after the count ran full. And Best, who doubled to shallow right-center in the first inning, got all of the ball left over the plate by UL starter Jack Bachmore (loss, 4-3) to put the first runs on the board for B-SC.

“We practice that a lot,” Best said of his team’s two-out hitting, which also produced two more runs in the third and three of the additional five runs. “Keeping it simple, hitting something up the middle, trying to extend the inning.”

For its part, nearly all of the six arms Lynchburg sent to the mound struggled to close out frames.

Bachmore threw 29 pitches through two scoreless frames to start, but then faced eight in the third (of 10 total batters in the frame) and threw another 35 pitches before being pulled. He lasted just 2⅔ innings and gave up five runs (three earned), all in the third inning.

“Unfortunately [Bachmore] wasn’t great, wasn’t very competitive. He was in the zone at times, but was behind and just gave them good pitches to hit,” Jones said. “You can’t do that to a really good team, and they’re a really good team.”

Zack Potts, normally a starter, piggy-backed in an effort to limit the number of pitches thrown by UL hurlers during the three-day regional round and gave up another three runs (all earned) in two innings.

Adam Dofflemyer got the only batter he faced in the fifth to strike out looking after B-SC put two more runs on the board against Potts, but then gave up two runs in the sixth, one of them on a single by Alfredo Granier, who finished behind Best (four RBIs) with two RBIs.

Travis Shumate, Angel Collazo and Baylor Cumbea combined to throw 2⅓ scoreless frames to finish out the game, but by then the damage was done.

Eight of 10 Birmingham-Southern batters recorded at least one hit, and the other two each reached safely at least once on either an error or walk.

Ian Hancock went 0 for 4 but scored twice, including when he stole home in the third, beating a throw to the plate after Camden McNearney got into a pickle on a pickoff attempt. B-SC stole three bases on the day.

Five batters had multiple hits for the Panthers, who finished with six extra-base knocks and 16 total hits and went a combined 16 for 37 (.432).

“I think we have the scariest lineup in the nation,” Best said. “There’s never a chance where the pitcher can really let off the gas, and I think we showed that today.”

Lynchburg, meanwhile, had just six hits. Three of them came in the first three frames. But then Jenkins entered and shut down UL (36-11) almost entirely.

He gave up one hit apiece in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, but never had more than one batter reach against him in his five-inning outing. Only Neaves advanced to scoring position against him thanks to a double in the eighth, the Hornets’ lone extra-base hit.

“I thought we swung it well. We had some loud outs. ... Hit some balls to the warning track that just didn’t get out or didn’t get off the wall,” Jones said. “Didn’t have a lot of numbers to show for it, but I felt like our approach was very good. Their guy [Jenkins] came in and was funky enough to keep us off-balance enough.”

Weisberg said the Panthers didn’t initially aim to have Jenkins — a fifth-year senior who hadn’t thrown more than three innings all year — go as long, but they were glad to have preserved some of the bullpen with the potential for two games Sunday, the day on which the super regional qualifier is identified.

“Felt good out there, everything was working, and just wanted to keep going as long as I could,” said Jenkins, who struck out five and also didn’t issue a walk or hit a batter. “Eliminating those [free passes] is key to staying in the game. … Get as many ground balls as I can.”

Lynchburg will play an elimination game at 11 a.m. Sunday against Salve Regina, the team it beat to open the regional Friday. The winner will play B-SC at 2:30 p.m.

