Briefly: Randolph men's basketball done for season; Poindexter hired as co-defensive coordinator at Penn State

Randolph's men's basketball team is done for the season, the school announced Thursday.

The decision about the program was based on the school's health and safety protocols, according to a news release. No further information about the change, including whether positive tests or contact tracing were responsible, was included.

Thursday's news marked the first time this season the program has announced its own stoppage. Six other games previously had been canceled in following with opponents' COVID-19 guidelines.

The WildCats had one game remaining on their regular-season schedule, a Saturday contest at home against Emory & Henry. The team also will not play in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament set for March 4 through 11.

Randolph finished with a 3-6 record overall and 2-5 mark in conference play.

Poindexter hired at Penn State

Former Jefferson Forest and UVa standout Anthony Poindexter has been hired as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State.

It's the fourth coaching stop for Poindexter, who previously held posts at Virginia, UCONN, and most recently, Purdue.

The 44-year-old Lynchburg native led JF to back-to-back state football titles in 1992 and 1993 before becoming a two-time consensus first-team all-American at Virginia and being named ACC Defender of the Year in 1998. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year.