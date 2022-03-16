Gardner leads UVa past Mississippi State in NIT

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Jayden Gardner said he was happy to be playing basketball in March, after transferring to Virginia following three losing seasons at East Carolina.

Wednesday, Gardner helped lift UVa over Mississippi State to make sure he’d get at least one more game in college basketball’s marquee month.

Gardner scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, including going on a personal 8-0 run that gave Virginia back the lead, as the Cavaliers beat the Bulldogs 60-57 in a first-round NIT game at John Paul Jones Arena.

Guard Reece Beekman scored 14 points to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

UVa (20-13), which survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, now will play at North Texas in the second round. The Mean Green were a 67-63 winner over Texas State in the first round Tuesday.

During the week, Mississippi State coach Ben Howland likened playing against UVa’s defense-first, slow-tempo style to getting a root canal. Wednesday night, Howland left JPJ without so much as a new toothbrush.

The Cavaliers, wearing the road blue jerseys as the unseeded team and playing in front of a surprisingly robust and rowdy crowd for an NIT game — in their first appearance in the NCAA's second-tier postseason tournament for the first time since 2013 — jumped out to 10-4 lead 5:23 into the contest.

UVa led 27-19 at the half, but the Bulldogs stormed back after the break, opening the second half on an 8-0 surge. They tied the game, 32-32, on a fast-break layup by Iverson Molinar and took their first lead on a layup by Tolu Smith with 15:15 play, going up 34-32.

But that’s when Gardner took over. He went on an 8-0 run on his own, putting Virginia back on top, 42-36, with 10:46 to play.

It was a lead the Cavaliers never relinquished, though Mississippi State got within a point, down 54-53 with 2:37 to play, after North Carolina transfer Garrison Brooks hit three straight 3-pointers.