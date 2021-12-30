College basketball roundup: Liberty post play dominates Lee

Liberty post players Bella Smuda, Bridgette Rettstatt and Mya Berkman combined for 51 points on 19-of-24 shooting as the Flames overwhelmed visiting Lee, 75-39, on Thursday afternoon at Liberty Arena to close nonconference play.

The victory improved Liberty’s record to 12-1 for the program’s best start since the 1997-98 season. That team entered the NCAA Tournament with a 28-0 record, but was given a No. 16 seed and a matchup with the other unbeaten team that season, Tennessee.

Smuda set a career high with 18 points and matched her career best with 12 rebounds. She shot 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Rettstatt and Berkman combined to shoot 15 of 15 from the field. Rettstatt had 17 points and has scored in double figures in every game of Liberty’s nine-game winning streak.

Liberty shot 53.1% from the field, held a 34-8 edge in points in the paint and owned a 23-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Hannah Garrett led Lee (10-3) with eight points. Lee entered the game ranked 25th in the Division II poll.

Elizabethtown 79, Lynchburg 76

Cyleigh Wilson hit three 3-pointers in the final 64 seconds, capped by the game-winner with 6 seconds remaining, and Elizabethtown edged Lynchburg to close out the Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic at Roanoke College.

Wilson’s second 3 in the stretch gave the Blue Jays (8-2) a 76-74 lead with 31 seconds left.

Lizzie Davis, who had 11 points and nine assists for UL, hit a jumper with 24 seconds left to tie the game at 76.

The Hornets (6-5) had a chance to tie the game, but Olivia Harris’ 3-point attempt was blocked by Summer McNulty.

Veronica Crist led all scorers with 29 points. She added four rebounds and six assists. McNulty finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Harris paced the Hornets with 22 points. Kate Kolb added 14 points, and Brooke Vetter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wooster 88, Lynchburg 78

Wooster and Lynchburg combined for three made field goals in overtime. The Fighting Scots, though, converted from the free-throw line and pulled away.

Wooster scored eight of its 13 overtime points from the charity stripe and took advantage of the Hornets’ cold shooting to claim a victory in the Mose Hole/Kiwanis Tournament in Wooster, Ohio.

The Hornets (8-3) shot 1 of 12 from the field in overtime. The lone made field goal, a 3-pointer by Tharon Suggs, briefly cut the deficit to seven points.

Suggs led all scorers with 27 points. He shot 11 of 24 from the field and 5 of 13 from 3-point range. Trey Pittman added 12 points and Israel Lockamy added 10 points.

Elijah Meredith led the Fighting Scots (8-2) with 23 points. Turner Kurt had 19 points and 9 rebounds, and he shot 13 of 15 from the charity stripe.