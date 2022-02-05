College basketball roundup: Liberty women top EKU, and more

Jordan Bailey matched her career-high 17 points for the second straight game, the Liberty women’s basketball team’s defense stifled Eastern Kentucky for the entire 40 minutes, and the Flames claimed a 69-55 victory Saturday afternoon at McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky.

Bailey scored 17 points in the Flames’ wins at Bellarmine and at EKU in a two-game road swing.

She made three 3-pointers and pulled down four rebounds off the bench.

Dee Brown had 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Flames (21-2, 9-1 ASUN Conference). Alyssa Iverson had 11 points. Priscilla Smeenge and Bridgette Rettstatt each scored nine points before fouling out late in the second half.

The Flames shot 44.1% from the field and made 11 3-pointers. They owned a plus-14 rebounding edge.

Jayla Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed three rebounds for the Colonels (11-12, 4-6).

EKU shot 33.9% from the field and 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Lynchburg 54, Randolph-Macon 51

Lizzie Davis scored 11 points and converted on the go-ahead free throw with 1:54 remaining as Lynchburg rallied in the final five minutes to stun Randolph-Macon at Turner Gymnasium.

The Hornets (12-8, 8-5 ODAC) ended the game on a 10-2 run over the final 5:19. The Yellow Jackets (12-6, 10-2) finished the game making only one of their final nine shots and turned the ball over four times during UL’s game-ending run.

Kate Kolb had 14 points and six rebounds. Erin Green added 13 points, three rebounds and five blocked shots for UL.

Aimee DeBell had 16 points and 10 rebounds for R-MC. Catherine Kagey finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

UL shot 41.7% from the field and owned a plus-16 edge in points in the paint.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Randolph 88, Ferrum 64

Danny Bickey and Jordan Phillips-McLoyd scored 20 points apiece, Jerry Goodman added 19, and Randolph cruised to a victory over Ferrum at Giles Gymnasium.

The WildCats (5-15, 2-10 ODAC) shot 53.3% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and committed only nine turnovers in a convincing triumph over the hapless Panthers (5-16, 0-12).

RC used a sizzling first-half performance of 60.6% shooting from the field and 62.5% shooting from 3-point range to lead by 17 at the half.

C.J. Loving (Amherst) finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Michael Spraggins scored 11 points for Ferrum.

Eastern Mennonite 65, Lynchburg 60

Lynchburg cut a 25-point deficit down to three in the second half, but the Hornets ran out of time as Eastern Mennonite held on for a victory at Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg.

Mark Burkholder led the Royals (8-10, 6-5 ODAC) with 19 points and eight rebounds.

His 3-pointer with 13:26 remaining gave EMU a 55-30 lead.

The Hornets (13-7, 7-4) used a 27-5 run to cut the deficit to three on Israel Lockamy’s free throw with 50 seconds remaining.

UL shot 31.9% for the game and 6 of 32 from 3-point range.

Tharon Suggs had 21 points and 10 rebounds. T.C. Thacker (Amherst) added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Lockamy had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.