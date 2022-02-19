College region roundup: McGhee's electric night lifts Liberty over Stetson, and more

Darius McGhee didn’t hesitate when he pulled up for a 3-pointer as the clock was ticking down in the second half Saturday night. The Liberty guard rose above two Stetson defenders and watched as his shot swished through the net with 41.8 seconds left.

That dagger 3 from McGhee ended the back-and-forth scoring fest between him and Chase Johnston and gave the Flames enough breathing room to escape with the victory.

McGhee scored a Liberty Arena-record 39 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The Flames recovered from Stetson’s late rally to claim a thrilling 88-82 victory before an announced crowd of 3,646 at Liberty Arena.

“I’ll take Darius McGhee over anybody,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.

McGhee’s 3 gave the Flames (19-9, 10-3 ASUN Conference) a four-point lead and quelled a run that saw the Hatters (11-16, 5-9) erase a 12-point deficit and take a one-point lead with 86 seconds remaining.

Johnston scored 11 of the Hatters’ 13 points during the run and tallied a career-high 38 points. He was 8 of 17 from 3 and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts.

“He’s a good player,” McKay said of Johnston.

Keegan McDowell broke out of his shooting slump with 15 points and six rebounds for Liberty, which remained ahead of Jacksonville for first place in the ASUN East Division standings.

Kyle Rode added 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Christiaan Jones finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Stetson.

“We knew it would be hard-fought,” McKay said. “We’ve got to do a better job executing defensively.”

McGhee made seven 3s and, in the process, set the ASUN single-season record for made 3s. He has 123 this season and the previous mark was 116.

Virginia Wesleyan 67, Lynchburg 62

Tim Fisher had 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots as Virginia Wesleyan used a stifling defense to hold off Lynchburg at Turner Gymnasium.

These teams will meet again at 8 p.m. Thursday in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center. The Marlins (16-9, 12-4) are the No. 3 seed and the Hornets (14-11, 8-8) are the No. 6 seed

UL shot 36.6% from the field and 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Israel Lockamy led the Hornets with 19 points. Miles Taylor had 14 points and Dow Dunton finished with 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Jordan Crump scored 17 points off the bench, and Corey Pelham added 15 points for VWU.

Washington and Lee 88, Randolph 61

Sam Wise had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead five players in double figures as the Generals (12-10, 10-6 ODAC) defeated the WildCats (6-18, 3-13) at Giles Gymnasium.

The loss knocked RC out of the upcoming ODAC tournament.

Mark Lamendola had 14 points and six rebounds, Robert DiSibio and Gus Wise scored 13 points apiece, and Jack d’Entremont added 12 points and six rebounds for W&L.

CJ Loving (Amherst) led RC with 12 points and two steals. The WildCats shot 37% from the field and were 8 of 34 from 3-point range.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 65, Stetson 53

Bridgette Rettstatt was nearly unstoppable in the penultimate regular-season home game of her illustrious career, and it helped Liberty lock up a first-round bye for the upcoming ASUN Conference tournament.

Rettstatt scored a game-high 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds as Liberty pulled away to defeat Stetson inside Liberty Arena.

The Flames (25-2, 13-1 ASUN Conference) are the first Division I team to reach the 25-win mark and locked up at least a top-two seed from the East Division.

It also sets up a gigantic matchup between Liberty and No. 22 FGCU scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Arena. The winner will take over first place in the East Division standings and have the inside track to the No. 1 seed for the ASUN tournament.

Mya Berkman added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Flames, who shot 51% from the field.

Alyssa Hargrove had 19 points and three rebounds for the Hatters (16-11, 9-5).

Lynchburg 66, Virginia Wesleyan 65

Lizzie Davis recorded game highs of 23 points and nine assists as the Hornets (15-10, 11-7 ODAC) held off a fourth-quarter charge from the Marlins (3-22, 0-18) to claim a victory at TowneBank Arena in Virginia Beach.

Erin Green added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Olivia Harris finished with 13 points for UL.

Lynchburg is the No. 6 seed for the upcoming ODAC tournament and will play third-seeded Roanoke inside the Salem Civic Center at 8 p.m. Friday.

The Hornets shot 3 of 18 from the field in the fourth quarter, which allowed VWU to keep the game close.

The Marlins attempted three shots trailing by one in the final 15 seconds, but none found the bottom of the net.

Adaje Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Marlins.

Roanoke 66, Randolph 63

Lauren Keel converted on a three-point play with 0.3 seconds remaining to lift the Maroons (20-5, 15-3) over the WildCats in a thrilling regular-season finale at the Cregger Center in Salem.

Randolph (17-6, 12-5) is the No. 5 seed for the upcoming ODAC tournament and will play Shenandoah in the quarterfinal round at the Salem Civic Center on Friday at 3 p.m.

Kylie Stark (Brookville) and Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson scored 21 points apiece for RC. Crenshaw added 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Stark finished with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Kristina Harrel led Roanoke with 12 points and Whitney Hopson added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Liberty wins fourth straight CCSA Championship

Abbie Shaw led a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 backstroke as Liberty won its fourth straight Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championship at Liberty Natatorium.

The Flames finished with 1,830.5 points and easily outpaced FGCU’s 1,528 points.

Shaw posted a time of 1:55.13 to finish ahead of teammates Eva Suggs and Emma Hazel.

Sydney Stricklin won the 100 freestyle by edging FGCU’s Tori Czarnecka by 0.17 seconds.

BASEBALL

Liberty 6, No. 9 Florida 4

Freshman Cameron Foster drove in three runs, the Liberty bullpen combined to allow two hits over six scoreless innings, and the Flames (1-1) topped the Gators (1-1) at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

Foster’s RBI double in the fifth inning scored Stephen Hill for the go-ahead run. Hill added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly that scored Gray Betts in the eighth inning.

David Erickson (1-0), Mason Fluharty, Trey Carter and Cade Hungate allowed a combined two hits, one walk and struck out five in keeping Florida off the board.

Hungate left one on in the ninth to pick up the save.

Hill scored two runs and drove in one while drawing four walks.

Lynchburg 9, No. 9 Washington 5

Nick Mattfield struck out seven and allowed two hits over six innings, Riley O’Donovan hit a two-run home run, and the Hornets (2-0) picked up their second victory over a ranked team in as many days by topping the Bears (0-2) in the Birmingham-Southern Classic Tournament at Striplin Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mattfield (1-0) only allowed one earned run and did not issue a walk in his outing.

UL erased an early 1-0 deficit by scoring nine straight runs spanning the first through sixth innings.

Cameron Lane, Avery Neaves and PJ Alvanos each had a double and two RBIs for UL.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 3, Ohio State 2

Karlie Keeney struck out four and allowed one earned run in a complete-game effort, Rachel Roupe, Raigan Barrett and Lou Allan combined for five hits and three RBIs at the bottom of the lineup, and the Flames held off the Buckeyes (5-1) in The Spring Games at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida.

Allan went 2 for 4 and Roupe added two hits.

Keeney followed up her no-hitter Friday with her second straight victory.

Liberty 6, Hofstra 3

Caroline Hudson had a double, triple and two RBIs, Megan Johnson struck out six in a complete game, and the Flames (4-5) won their fourth straight by topping the Pride (0-3) in the Spring Games at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida.

Johnson (1-0) allowed eight hits but only surrendered one earned run.

Janessa Plummer went 1 for 3 with two runs scored at the bottom of the lineup.

Methodist 2-1, Lynchburg 1-9

Kinnice Turner and Kaleigh Hackett each drove in two runs, Kailey Dorcsis struck out eight over five innings, and the Hornets (2-2) salvaged a doubleheader split by easily winning the nightcap over the Monarchs (2-2) at Moon Field.

Turner and Hackett combined to drive in four runs during UL’s seven-run fourth inning to win the run-ruled contest.

Brittany Jones struck out 11 and allowed only three hits as the Monarchs won a nine-inning pitchers duel in the opener.

Kayleigh Raynor had a third-inning RBI double and scored the game-winning run in the ninth.

Emily Charlton took the loss in the opener despite striking out 13 and allowing two unearned runs on four hits. Ruby Stewart’s fifth-inning solo homer accounted for UL’s run.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 6 Lynchburg 26, Greensboro 2

Ryan Kenney scored six goals and dished out two assists as the sixth-ranked Hornets (2-0) clobbered the Pride (1-1) at Shellenberger Field.

Jake Rust and Charlie Evans added three goals apiece for UL.

Averett 11, Randolph 6

Connor Taff scored four goals as the Cougars (2-1) defeated the WildCats (0-2) at WildCat Stadium. Jack Dolan scored two goals for RC.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Richmond 13, Liberty 12, OT

Grace Mulddon scored off an assist from Kendal Duffy with 51 seconds left in the overtime period to lift the Spiders (3-0) over the Flames (0-2) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.

Mackenzie Lehman had four goals for Liberty. Her game-tying goal with 71 seconds left in regulation capped the Flames’ rally from a five-goal deficit.

Lynchburg 16, Averett 8

Leah Dumas had three goals and three assists, Nicki Santora scored three goals, and the Hornets (1-0) opened the season with a victory over the Cougars (0-1) at Daly Field in Danville.

Randolph 14, William Peace 4

Sophia Cirone scored seven goals, Olivia Richards added five goals, and the WildCats (1-0) throttled the Pacers (0-1) at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Brevard 21, Sweet Briar 3

KC Collins scored six goals as the Tornados (1-0) crushed the Vixens (0-1) at Ives-Lemel Stadium in Brevard, North Carolina. Zerah Chase scored three goals for SBC.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 4, South Florida 2

Maria Juliana Parra Romero outlasted Grace Schumacher 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 singles to secure the victory for the Flames (7-3) over the Bulls (1-6) at USF Varsity Tennis Courts in Tampa, Florida.

Eloise Saraty, Esther Lovato and Micaela Ode won at Nos. 3, 4 and 6 singles, respectively.