College roundup: Pond shines on the mound in Lynchburg baseball's win, and more

Lynchburg starter Brandon Pond struck out 12 over six perfect innings, Cameron Lane drove in two runs, and the Hornets held off Trinity’s ninth-inning rally to open the season with a 4-3 victory Friday afternoon in the Birmingham-Southern Classic Tournament at Striplin Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Pond (1-0) was dazzling in his season debut. He threw 50 of his 80 pitches for strikes and struck out the side in the third and fourth innings.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) allowed one hit in his first two innings of relief, but surrendered three runs (two earned) on three hits in the ninth inning.

However, he recorded his fifth strikeout of his appearance to secure the save for UL (1-0).

The triumph was the Hornets’ fourth over a ranked opponent since April 13, 2021.

Gavin Collins, Avery Neaves and Jackson Harding had two hits apiece for the Hornets.

Lane’s two-run single in the fourth inning put UL ahead 2-0. PJ Alvanos’ seventh-inning single scored Collins, and Holden Fielder drove in Harding with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Corey Carter struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs in five innings to pick up the loss for the Tigers (0-1).

No. 9 Florida 7, Liberty 2

Sterlin Thompson hit two home runs and drove in five runs, Hunter Barco struck out 11 and allowed only one hit over six sterling innings, and No. 9 Florida used a big seventh inning to put away Liberty in both teams’ season opener at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

Thompson’s grand slam accounted for the Gators’ four seventh-inning runs that gave them a 7-0 cushion. Thompson’s two homers came off Liberty’s Dylan Cumming, who threw three innings in relief of starter Joe Adametz III.

Adametz (0-1) was making his first start since 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the 2021 campaign. The southpaw allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out five over four innings.

Cumming was tagged for five earned runs on three hits over three innings.

The Flames (0-1) got on the board with two runs in the eighth.

Derek Orndorff, a transfer from Division II Seton Hill, hit a one-out solo homer, and Gray Betts followed three batters later with a single that scored Jake Lazzaro from second.

Nathan Keeter went 2 for 4 for the Flames.

Barco (1-0) allowed only two baserunners in his six-inning outing for the Gators (1-0).

SOFTBALL

Liberty 9, Maryland 0

Karlie Keeney threw her first career no-hitter in a dominating five-inning performance, Denay Griffin clubbed a three-run homer, and the Flames picked up their first win of the season by thrashing the Terrapins (2-3) at The Spring Games at Leesburg Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida.

Keeney’s no-hitter was Liberty’s first against a Power Five team. It also marked the first time the Flames recorded a run-rule win over a Big Ten opponent.

Keeney struck out three and walked three.

Griffin’s three-run homer in the second inning gave the Flames an 8-0 lead.

Liberty 13, FAU 0

McKenzie Wagoner and Naomi Jones combined on a two-hit shutout, four Liberty players drove in two runs apiece, and the Flames (2-5) stomped the Owls (1-5) in The Spring Games.

Griffin, Devyn Howard (2 for 2), Caroline Hudson (2 for 3) and Lou Allan drove in two runs apiece. The Flames scored six times in the second and added six more runs in the third.

Wagoner struck out three in four innings. Jones worked around one walk in a hitless inning of relief.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 4, North Texas 1

Maria Juliana Parra Romero claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Lucie Devier at No. 1 singles to secure the win for the Flames (6-3) over the Mean Green (6-2) at USF Varsity Tennis Courts in Tampa, Florida.

Eloise Saraty and Esther Lovato won their singles matches at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Liberty continues to lead at CCSA Championships

Liberty won four of the five events held in Friday’s third round and extended its lead over FGCU in the CCSA Championships held at Liberty Natatorium.

The Flames enter the final round with a 315.5-point lead over second-place FGCU. UNC Asheville trails the Eagles by 99.5 points.

Chloe Harris and Abby Shaw each claimed their first CCSA individual titles in the 200 butterfly and 100 backstroke, respectively. Harris posted a time of 2:01.51, and Shaw posted a mark of 53.93 seconds.

Liberty has won six consecutive 100 backstroke CCSA titles.

Maddie Freece set a program record of 320.75 points to win the 1-meter diving event. Teammate Lauren Chennault finished second with a score of 318.60.

The 800 freestyle relay team of Hannah Huenefeld, Eva Suggs, Emma Hazel and Abby Strohmeier won with a time of 7:22.16. The Flames have won five straight CCSA 800 freestyle relay titles.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Thacker earns academic all-district recognition

University of Lynchburg’s T.C. Thacker on Thursday was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s NCAA Division III Academic All-District team, marking the third straight season he’s picked up the honor.

The Amherst County High grad was one of five players chosen in District 5, which spans 12 states, and three from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. As a result, Thacker is eligible to become an Academic All-American. He earned that national recognition a season ago, saying recently that because he was recognized for his work as a student, that award stands out as one of the honors he is most proud of during a career that includes nearly a dozen other laurels.

Thacker picked up Thursday’s honor as a result of both his work in the classroom and his play, as per requirements of the award.

The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 14.3 points and 11 rebounds per game and is shooting 54.8% from the field and 83.2% at the free-throw line. He has 15 double-doubles in 21 contests and has scored 20-plus points six times.

Thacker carries a 3.96 GPA as he pursues a pair of master’s degrees. He also finished a bachelor’s degree in three years with a 3.76 GPA.