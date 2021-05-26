Coming off walk-off win for ODAC title, Lynchburg baseball confident heading into NCAAs

LaGrange enters with a conference title in tow. The Panthers (24-8) have won the USA South and made the NCAA tourney for four straight seasons.

So against teams like LaGrange and nationally ranked No. 6 Salisbury and No. 2 Washington & Jefferson (Birmingham-Southern and Marymount, which also own conference titles, fill out the regional), Lynchburg “has nothing to lose,” Jones said.

The Hornets, though, believe they can improve on their 34-13 record in the next phase of their postseason.

“I think going into it, we certainly have a lot of confidence,” Jones said, “based on what we were able to accomplish throughout the year.”

Among those feats is a turnaround from a 2-6 start. The Hornets dropped three series to open the season before flipping the script for conference play.

In the ODAC tournament, they won two winner-take-all games in the semifinals and championship.

In Game 3 of the title series with 17th-ranked Shenandoah, Lynchburg had everything to lose. The Hornets were down two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, their season on the line.

PJ Alvanos provided the game-tying, two-run homer that sent nearly everyone in the UL dugout into a frenzy.