Coming off walk-off win for ODAC title, Lynchburg baseball confident heading into NCAAs

Three days removed from his team's latest accomplishment, University of Lynchburg baseball coach Lucas Jones talked about the fulfillment he’s found in the journey his team has taken this year.
The coach, a Lynchburg alumnus in his fourth season as coach of a program he played for, praised his players for their commitment in a campaign altered by the pandemic, which featured a rocky start.
Forty-seven games later, Jones saw his team vaulted to heights not reached in nine years. Courtesy of a victory in Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship series, the Hornets now have the chance to add to their program-record-tying 34 wins as they continue their postseason in the NCAA baseball championship.
“Means a lot,” said Jones, who for the first time was previewing the Hornets’ upcoming regional slate.
Lynchburg is making its first trip to NCAAs since 2012 and only its third since the turn of the century. Jones, a Lynchburg native who played for the Hornets through the 2006 season, didn't get the chance to play in the NCAA tournament.
This year’s group will start its quest for the first title in program history, in its 10th overall appearance, in the High Point Regional at Truist Park in High Point, North Carolina. There, the Hornets and five other teams play in a double-elimination format. Up first for UL is LaGrange in a game slated for 6 p.m. Thursday.
LaGrange enters with a conference title in tow. The Panthers (24-8) have won the USA South and made the NCAA tourney for four straight seasons.
So against teams like LaGrange and nationally ranked No. 6 Salisbury and No. 2 Washington & Jefferson (Birmingham-Southern and Marymount, which also own conference titles, fill out the regional), Lynchburg “has nothing to lose,” Jones said.
The Hornets, though, believe they can improve on their 34-13 record in the next phase of their postseason.
“I think going into it, we certainly have a lot of confidence,” Jones said, “based on what we were able to accomplish throughout the year.”
Among those feats is a turnaround from a 2-6 start. The Hornets dropped three series to open the season before flipping the script for conference play.
In the ODAC tournament, they won two winner-take-all games in the semifinals and championship.
In Game 3 of the title series with 17th-ranked Shenandoah, Lynchburg had everything to lose. The Hornets were down two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, their season on the line.
PJ Alvanos provided the game-tying, two-run homer that sent nearly everyone in the UL dugout into a frenzy.
Grayson Thurman, however, had to stay level-headed, since he might need to head back out to the mound for extras if the score remained tied.
The Altavista grad — a catcher in high school turned pitcher at UL, and a self-proclaimed “big hype guy” — had to exit the dugout and walk over to the woods to keep himself locked in.
“Had to stay a little reserved,” Thurman said, adding he believed “that our guys were gonna get it done.”
Senior Avery Combs, another area product, proved Thurman right. He singled to center field, sending home Gavin Collins, who singled earlier in the frame.
“Absolutely unreal,” Combs said. “I lost my mind. … I couldn’t believe it happened. Couldn’t believe it was real. One of the best days of my life.”
The E.C. Glass alumnus took on the role of hero that afternoon, but he said any one of his teammates can do the same on any given day.
Batters like Combs have propelled the Hornets to NCAAs this season.
UL is third in the country in total runs (319) and ninth in hits (472). The Hornets are threats to reach base in other ways, too, with a nation-leading 277 walks. They’ve also been hit by pitches 98 times, which is second in the country.
“Our focus is just having good at-bats, one at a time. Kind of pass the baton,” Combs said. “We want to get to the bullpen as best as we can; make the starter work.”
Opposing pitchers will face multiple players who can drive in runs, with eight UL batters with 24 or more RBIs. Avery Neaves, who hits cleanup, is the biggest threat.
Neaves has racked up a nation-leading 68 RBIs on 68 hits, nearly half of which have gone for extra bases. The sophomore also showcases patience with 37 walks, tied for eighth in the country.
UL batters also have a knack lately for piling on runs late in games, having outscored opponents 63-32 in the eighth inning this season.
Having pitchers like Thurman — a reliever who is fourth in the nation in total appearances (24), has thrown 45 1/3 innings and is averaging 16 strikeouts per nine innings — along with solid starters in Brandon Pond (the ODAC pitcher of the year), Zack Potts and Kinston Carson, gives Hornets batters a chance at the plate.
Thurman said he wasn’t sure when the opportunity to play on the NCAA stage would come. The Hornets went through two losing seasons in 2018 and ’19.
But Thurman said he was confident even then “it was gonna come, with the work we put in, the way we work.” Teams Thurman has been on at UL have had “a championship mentality,” he said.
Now, they have that championship — an ODAC title — in reality, and they’re looking for one just more.