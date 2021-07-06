Drinkard fails to qualify for U.S. Women's Amateur

Appomattox native Jillian Drinkard shot 4-over par and missed qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Amateur by four shots in a qualifier held Tuesday at Carolina Trace Country Club’s Lake Course in Sanford, North Carolina.

Drinkard, named the WGCA Division III PING national player of the year in late May, completed her second and final amateur event of the summer. She recently finished in a tie for sixth at the Donna Andrews Invitational, and is returning to the Highlands Country Club in western North Carolina to complete her summer internship.

The Methodist University rising senior was 5 over on the front nine Tuesday with bogeys at Nos. 1, 5 and 8, and a double bogey at No. 9.

She moved to 3 over with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 11 and 12, but gave those shots back with consecutive bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14. She birdied the par-4 16th, but was unable to gain any ground to secure one of the six qualifying spots.

Caroline Craig claimed medalist honors by shooting a 3-under 69.

Katherine Schuster, Anna Morgan, Emma Schimpf, Emily Hawkins and Riley Hamilton also claimed qualifying spots by each shooting even par.

Ryan Flynn and Pin-Wen Lu are the first and second alternates, respectively.