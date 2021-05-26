Drinkard named WGCA Division III Golfer of the Year

Jillian Drinkard didn't want to get her hopes up. The Appomattox native knew she wrapped a fabulous junior season earlier this month, the kind deserving of high honors; still, it was best to keep a level head just in case things didn't swing in her favor.
But after Wednesday's news, she could smile and rest easy. That's when the Women's Golf Coaches Association named Drinkard its Division III PING Player of the Year.
"I was kind of hoping for it, in a way," Drinkard said when reached by phone in western North Carolina, where she currently is working an internship at Highlands Country Club. "I knew I had a really great season and everything, but you don't want to just expect it. Overall I was hoping everything I had worked so hard for this season would work out. So I was happy when I saw my name."
Drinkard, an integral part of two state championships at Appomattox (2014 and 2017), helped lead Methodist on May 14 to the NCAA Division III national championship, where she tied for third place. She is ranked second nationally among DIII golfers.
As a Methodist sophomore, she posted a 77.5 average. During the pandemic, she focused on becoming more accurate with her irons and wedges, sharpened her work around the green and started putting better. All that made the golfer who always has featured a strong game off the tee into a complete player. In her junior year, she dropped her scoring average to 73.83, shaving off nearly four strokes in the offseason. She began "hitting more greens and allowing myself more birdie opportunities."
Drinkard also owned the lowest adjusted scoring average is Golfstat.com's individual rankings for 2021.
"Throughout the whole season it was like every part of my game started to fall into place," she added. "It's just been an incredible season, and I'm so thankful for my family, my teammates, my coaches for the support and constantly cheering me on and always wishing me the best."
She celebrated five first-place finishes as a junior, and one of the defining moments of her collegiate career occurred in April, when she fired a 66 in Alabama in the final round of the Montgomery Country Club Intercollegiate. That round set a new career low and tied a single-round Methodist record.
One month later, she was at DIII National Championship in East Lansing, Michigan. It was the final day of competition and she was entering the home stretch. For all Drinkard knew, Carnegie Mellon still had the lead and Methodist was still trailing.
"It was me and my coach [Tom Inczauskis, who took home the WGCA's coach of the year honors Wednesday] on No. 17. We weren't talking and it was very awkward. Later my coach said, 'That's the least I've ever heard Jillian talk in my life.' He didn't want to say [if Methodist was in the lead] and I didn't want to ask because I didn't want the words to come out of his mouth that we were losing."
She hit her tee-shot at No. 18 still not knowing. Walked down the fairway and saw her mother, celebrating and clapping, but was so dialed in that she wasn't sure why. Drained her final putt and heard the cheers but still didn't know the fate of the title. Then a teammate, Ingrid Steingrimsen, broke the news: the Monarchs had won by five strokes.