Drinkard named WGCA Division III Golfer of the Year

Drinkard also owned the lowest adjusted scoring average is Golfstat.com's individual rankings for 2021.

"Throughout the whole season it was like every part of my game started to fall into place," she added. "It's just been an incredible season, and I'm so thankful for my family, my teammates, my coaches for the support and constantly cheering me on and always wishing me the best."

She celebrated five first-place finishes as a junior, and one of the defining moments of her collegiate career occurred in April, when she fired a 66 in Alabama in the final round of the Montgomery Country Club Intercollegiate. That round set a new career low and tied a single-round Methodist record.

One month later, she was at DIII National Championship in East Lansing, Michigan. It was the final day of competition and she was entering the home stretch. For all Drinkard knew, Carnegie Mellon still had the lead and Methodist was still trailing.

"It was me and my coach [Tom Inczauskis, who took home the WGCA's coach of the year honors Wednesday] on No. 17. We weren't talking and it was very awkward. Later my coach said, 'That's the least I've ever heard Jillian talk in my life.' He didn't want to say [if Methodist was in the lead] and I didn't want to ask because I didn't want the words to come out of his mouth that we were losing."