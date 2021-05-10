Driven Drinkard hopes to cap 'super special' season with Division III national championship

Drinkard said she came close to changing her TaylorMade M6 driver before the start of the season, but elected to stay with the club that has been in her bag for a couple of years.

That decision has paid off, along with switching putters to the TaylorMade Spider.

The straighter, longer drives have allowed her to play iron shots that land closer to the cup, and now he’s converting those into birdies.

“Honestly I just think that it gave me something to fight for,” Drinkard said of the 2020 season’s cancellation. “I knew we could potentially go to nationals last year and then we weren't able to do that, it made me realize I’m not at my greatest potential yet.

“I knew that there was still more that I could work on, still more I could focus on, and … it just really made me focus on what I could accomplish. Everything really seemed to fall into place this semester with my scoring.”

Inczauskis pointed to Drinkard’s short game as the biggest growth from her sophomore to junior seasons. He said she could “always hit it very well,” but the improvement allowed her to keep her scores consistent with more birdie opportunities.