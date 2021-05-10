Driven Drinkard hopes to cap 'super special' season with Division III national championship

Something kept nagging at Jillian Drinkard throughout her summer internship at the Patterson Club in Fairfield, Connecticut. She couldn’t shake the feeling that something just didn’t feel right as she logged the necessary hours to complete her internship.
Her 2020 season on the links at Methodist University was abruptly cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that left her with the lingering question of: What if? What if the Monarchs, a team filled from top to bottom with golfers equipped to succeed on the big stage, had a chance to showcase their talents and compete for a Division III national championship? What could have happened if Drinkard had the opportunity to prove she was one of the best golfers in the division? Would she be able to stack up with those golfers from the different parts of the nation?
That drove the Appomattox native to spend her free time during the summer practicing. She played only one tournament this past summer — the Donna Andrews Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club — but logged countless practice rounds at Patterson and Westchester Country Club.
Drinkard set out to prove she belonged among the nation’s elite. That drive and determination to become the best golfer has her on the precipice of achieving that dream.
Drinkard and Methodist enter this week’s Division III national championship as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, and Drinkard heads into the four-day tournament as the nation’s second-ranked golfer.
“This season has been one of the most incredible seasons of my career and our career as a team in general for Methodist,” Drinkard said Monday. “I think it’s just super special.”
The NCAA Division III women’s golf championship is being held at the 5,818-yard Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan. Drinkard will tee off from No. 10 at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday with Carnegie Mellon’s Charlotte Simpson and George Fox’s Alison Takamiya
“I’m super excited to watch her play and I know she’s going to have an exciting week this week,” Methodist coach Tom Inczauskis said.
Drinkard has produced one of the best seasons in Methodist history, and she has a chance to become the 12th player in program history to claim an individual national title.
She won five of the six events Methodist has competed in this season. Her five individual triumphs are tied with Paige Caldwell for most wins in a single season. Caldwell won five times in the 2010-11 campaign, and that season saw her claim medalist honors in the Division III national championship.
Drinkard has won seven times during her three seasons at Methodist to tie Kelsie Carralero for most in program history.
Her 73.2 scoring average is the best in the nation and would shatter the program record of 75.5 she set in her freshman season when she was named the DIII freshman of the year.
“She’s had a spectacular year,” Inczauskis said, “and I know she’s excited to be here and it’s a great opportunity for her and the team.”
Methodist, led by Drinkard’s five medalist honors, finished second in the final Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Division III poll. The Monarchs received six of the 14 first-place votes and were one point behind No. 1 Redlands.
Redlands also features the nation's top-ranked golfer in sophomore Hannah Jugar.
"I’m really excited to just finally be in the same tournament with them and maybe put some pressure on them that they’ve had all semester," Drinkard said.
Drinkard’s practices last summer centered on her elevating all facets of her game.
She had the distance off the tee, but sometimes got stuck in the rough. Then her approach shots wouldn’t be as close to the pin as she would like, and that resulted in frequently needing to two-putt in order to preserve pars.
That was evident in her play at the Donna Andrews Invitational. She finished in a tie for 40th, and she promptly went to work in Connecticut with the results in front of her that she had ample room to improve.
Her rounds at Westchester Country Club were with Peyton Durham, Drinkard’s best friend from Methodist who is an assistant professional at the country club. They worked on straightening her drives and becoming more proficient on the greens.
Drinkard said she came close to changing her TaylorMade M6 driver before the start of the season, but elected to stay with the club that has been in her bag for a couple of years.
That decision has paid off, along with switching putters to the TaylorMade Spider.
The straighter, longer drives have allowed her to play iron shots that land closer to the cup, and now he’s converting those into birdies.
“Honestly I just think that it gave me something to fight for,” Drinkard said of the 2020 season’s cancellation. “I knew we could potentially go to nationals last year and then we weren't able to do that, it made me realize I’m not at my greatest potential yet.
“I knew that there was still more that I could work on, still more I could focus on, and … it just really made me focus on what I could accomplish. Everything really seemed to fall into place this semester with my scoring.”
Inczauskis pointed to Drinkard’s short game as the biggest growth from her sophomore to junior seasons. He said she could “always hit it very well,” but the improvement allowed her to keep her scores consistent with more birdie opportunities.
“Her iron play has improved and she’s getting the ball closer, but she’s also getting it in the hole,” he said.
Drinkard and the Monarchs utilized Monday’s practice round getting acclimated with Forest Akers’ layout and the bent grass greens. Methodist played on a lot of Bermuda greens throughout the season, but Drinkard said the greens were rolling well and the course overall was in great condition.
She said she’d like to throw in a round or two under par in addition to shooting around even-par 72 to give herself and the Monarchs a chance to win their first national championship since 2012.
“I think consistently shooting around even par is going to be a good number,” she said.