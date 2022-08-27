Dufour Invitational finals set at Boonsboro Country Club

The finals of the Dufour Invitational Tennis Tournament at Boonsboro Country Club are set and will be staged Sunday.
The men’s open singles bracket will feature defending champion Ryan Fishback (Virginia Tech) and No. 1 seed Charles Bertimon (VCU). Charles Bertimon defeated his brother, Max Bertimon (VCU), 6-1, 6-3 in Saturday’s semifinal, while Fishback downed VCU’s Romain Gales 6-3, 6-1.
On the women’s side, Magda Adaloglou (Mississippi State) will face off against Daniella O’Neill (Liberty) in the finals. Adaloglou defeated Lynchburg’s Blair Gill (VES) in the quarterfinal round 6-3, 6-2, and then outlasted Priscila Janikian (Liberty) in a three-hour semifinal match 4-6, 7-5, 7-6. O’Neill defeated teammate Mica Ode 6-3, 6-4 to reach the finals. Ode had previously upset teammate Maria Juliano Romero.
Sunday’s women’s finals will be held at noon at Boonsboro, followed by the men’s finals at 1:30 p.m.