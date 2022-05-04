E.C. Glass grad, UL midfielder Josiah Martin aims to draw on experience as Hornets enter ODAC tournament

Josiah Martin has a few things left on his to-do list as his senior year at the University of Lynchburg winds down. As a student, he’s got to get through the final stretch of classes. As a midfielder on the men’s lacrosse team, he’s got workouts to complete and practices to participate in.

He’s got responsibilities outside the Lakeside Drive school, too, though these particular tasks aren’t often associated with student-athletes in college. Martin, together with his wife Laura, also is preparing for the arrival of a baby girl due in September.

But with a well-established routine in place for the school-related tasks, and a few months to go before his daughter arrives, Martin can feel good setting much of his focus on his athletic endeavors for now. His performance this week, after all, is an important piece of the puzzle that is the UL men’s lacrosse team.

This week, as the Hornets embark on the postseason, will test whether all the pieces actually come together for yet another Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship and an 11th straight berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.

“I think we’re heading that direction,” Martin said of his second-seeded Hornets (13-4) ahead of their semifinal matchup Friday (time to be announced) with third-seeded Roanoke (13-5) at Washington and Lee.

After three tough losses to ranked teams in nonconference play, and following an 11-10 loss to Washington and Lee in early April, 11th-ranked Lynchburg has put together a run of seven straight wins. A streak in which the offense has been clicking — to the tune of an average margin of victory of 12.3 goals per game — the defense has been locked in — allowing 6.7 goals per game — and the veteran leaders, including Martin, have brought out the best in themselves and their teammates.

It’s a good place to be, according to the E.C. Glass graduate, because at this point, “winning ODACs is an expectation.”

Martin is one of a handful of older guys on a relatively young team who “internalized” the need for growth early on this season, coach Steve Koudelka explained, then vocalized to teammates the new expectations.

“We kind of came to the realization that we have to push each other more, have to hold each other more accountable,” said Martin, who’s played in all but one of the Hornets’ games during his career. “… Peer criticism is probably one of the strongest [types] because it’s coming from your friends, it’s coming from the people you’re playing on the field with, and they’re the last people you want to let down.”

Ask Martin’s coach and he’d tell you Martin hasn’t come close to failing his teammates, though. Instead, Koudelka said, Martin is the epitome of the person the program hopes to produce.

“There’s no doubt about it that you put Josiah Martin in the general context of who he is as a person first, and then you say, ‘Oh, by the way, he plays lacrosse at the University of Lynchburg,’” Koudelka said. “… Who he is as a person, it only aids what we’re trying to do here.”

At Lynchburg, that means being someone who gives back. Martin’s done that in the form of working with youth lacrosse programs around the Lynchburg area. Which is something he hopes to continue doing in the future, maybe as a coach at his alma mater, Glass, where he helped the Hilltoppers to their first state title during his senior season in 2018.

On the field, Martin also checks off the “coachable” box, Koudelka said. Martin’s constantly asking questions in an effort to improve, and he’s ready to chip in as needed, the coach added, to help the Hornets continue a tradition of success that includes eight conference titles, including last year’s 16-6 win over Washington and Lee for the trophy.

Take for example the “monumental” move Martin made early on in his college career. After playing on the offensive side as a midfielder since he started the sport in elementary school and then at attack in his senior year at Glass, Koudelka moved Martin to defensive middie.

He played there in the second game of his freshman season and hasn’t missed a contest since. In 17 games this season — as one of two veteran players in a defensive unit that’s made up mostly of players without much experience in front of the goal — he’s tallied 25 ground balls (one shy of the 26 he had in 21 games last year) and caused six turnovers (one better than last season’s total).

“He’s become one of the best defensive players in our program and in our conference and in the country,” Koudelka, who pointed to Martin’s understanding of the game and vision of the field as his best qualities, said. “That took a lot of growth from him to kind of learn and adapt.”

It’s a position he’s come to love, Martin said, despite the fact that he’s not earning “instant gratification” from scoring goals.

But Martin’s “never really cared that much about exterior motivation or rewards” as an individual, he said. Instead, he’s in it with the goal of his team making another postseason run, as he did at Glass.

There, during his junior and senior years, he helped the Hilltoppers reach the state championship. That first time, when they fell, Martin said he thinks the moment was “almost too big for us.” Thinking now about the second go-round, when he scored a hat trick in the first half to finish with 43 goals and 41 assists that spring, “gives me goose bumps” still at times, he said.

Thanks to his high school experience, he explained, he’s “been in the big games.” “I’ve won the big games,” he added, a truth that has carried over to his college years. A win last year in the ODAC title game, along with a pair of victories in the NCAA tournament after that, certainly qualify.

But Martin hopes now, as the final moments on his playing career tick away, there are a few more of those wins yet to come.

