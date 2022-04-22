Following 'astonishing' growth, Altavista grad Grayson Thurman among top relievers in nation

Grayson Thurman and his teammates on an Ohio-based collegiate summer baseball squad played six games a week and often wrapped up their nights after 10 p.m. Still, there was time for the athletes to enjoy their break from school.

So Thurman joined a group of his teammates last year on the trek to a nearby casino, his first such trip.

The University of Lynchburg fifth-year senior and accounting major immediately took to the environment, found a table to sit down at and immersed himself in the culture of another game: blackjack.

“I wanted to learn,” Thurman said. “I was there for probably 4½ hours.”

After leaving, he vowed he’d do his homework, so he could make his most of any future trips.

“I was playing blackjack games on my phone and … talking to guys from my team [who frequented casinos] asking them things on bus rides,” he said. “The next week, I ended up leaving with a lot of money.”

His teammates, who knew Thurman was still a novice in the world of gambling, were surprised, to say the least. But Thurman wasn’t. “Look,” he said to them. “I told you I was gonna practice.”

Compare that experience and the athletic journey he’s taken as a member of the UL baseball team and you’d see plenty of similarities.

Out of high school, “novice” might have been the nicest way to describe Thurman. The Lynch Station native, who played mostly catcher at Altavista, freely admits his high school years didn’t provide the typical path toward college athletics. He didn’t build a resume that would appeal to college coaches, and he didn’t supplement the spring baseball season with travel ball. Thurman wasn’t even a huge baseball fan.

But he wanted to play baseball at the next level, so his high school coach, Kyle Hoehne, connected Thurman with Lucas Jones, the new coach at the University of Lynchburg.

“Sight unseen, we said, ‘We’ll take him. As long as he can get down to the field, we’ll see what we’ve got,’” Jones, who was trying to rustle up players for his first season, said.

Jones and his new staff threw Thurman, who had only a little experience pitching in high school, into a bullpen to see whether they might be able to put him on the mound one day.

Thurman was raw, to be sure, but Jones and his staff took a chance on him and began molding him into a reliever.

That opportunity was all the motivation Thurman needed to jumpstart a college career that now has him among the best relief pitchers in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

And on the mound now, as at the casino, Thurman said he’s found the opportunity to “stay locked in, no matter what, [have] composure.”

“I just feel like I handle the pressure really well, and I love it,” he said. “It’s a part of me now.”

That certainly wasn’t the case initially, however.

“He needed everything; he needed all of it,” Jones said of Thurman, who had to learn the basics, perfect his pitching mechanics and increase his understanding of the game.

“He willed himself into this position.”

Thurman’s “constant conversations [with coaches], constant curiosity” for his new role and a “second-to-none” work ethic, Jones added, have propelled him to the heights he’s reached in his final season with the Hornets (28-6, 13-2 ODAC) — who are ranked fifth in Division III and are set to play host to No. 24 Shenandoah (25-8-1, 10-4-1) in a doubleheader at noon Saturday.

“It is astonishing,” Jones said. “It’s mind blowing thinking about where he was freshman year to where he is now.”

The numbers seem to tell the same story.

After making four appearances in 2018, his freshman season, the fifth-year senior and lone player to be part of the program since Jones’ hiring has climbed the mound 20 times this year.

Thurman has been the Hornets’ go-to closer over the past couple seasons after the pandemic — which opened the door for Thurman’s fifth year of eligibility — cut short his junior season. Last year, Thurman threw 49 2/3 innings over 25 outings.

In 43 innings this season, he’s recorded two wins (against no losses), and has piled up a league-leading 10 saves, a number that also is second among all pitchers in Division III.

In five of UL’s seven one-run wins, Thurman picked up the save. On three of those five occasions, he did not give up a single run.

“I’m here to put up zeroes. I don’t want them scoring, I don’t want them doing anything. I’m trying to shut them down,” Thurman said. “I want the feeling to be of when I go in, you have no chance. I want that to be the presence I give off.”

Thurman’s ERA sits at 1.88, good for third in the league. He’s one 25 pitchers in the ODAC with less than 10 earned runs to his name; each of the 24 others have pitched less than half the total innings Thurman has.

For those accomplishments, credit Thurman’s ability to locate his pitches. Despite not having as large an arsenal as some, Thurman’s fastball and curveball have done the trick this season.

“It’s only two pitches, but it’s how you throw them and where you throw them that makes them look like multiple pitches,” he said.

A look at the rest of his stats also explains the surprise Lynchburg’s coaching staff sometimes shows, according to Jones, when players can actually reach base against Thurman.

The 6-foot-2 righty owns a 0.88 WHIP — from 30 hits and eight walks, after giving up 27 walks a year ago — that is ranked 23rd in the nation. More impressive still is the regularity with which Thurman can ring up batters.

Thurman is 19th in all Division III in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.50). He’s 12th in total strikeouts (76). And across the nation, no one has a better strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate than Thurman (15.91).

“When he came in, we were not really expecting much,” Jones said. “Fast forward to now, he’s one of the most elite relief pitchers in the country.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.