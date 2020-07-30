Former prep standouts Snead and Trent earn preseason FCS honors

Heritage graduate Caleb Snead and Jefferson Forest grad Ben Trent both have been named to 2020 FCS preseason all-conference teams by Phil Steele and draftscout.com.
Snead, a two-time All-American and redshirt junior, recently was named to the Big South Conference’s preseason first team at wide receiver and earned a spot on Steele’s Big South all-conference second offensive team. The 6-foot-4 Snead ranked 11th in the conference in 2019 with 554 receiving yards.
Trent, a 6-6, 315-pound lineman for Delaware, was named a third-team offensive lineman by Steele in the Colonial Athletic Association. Trent is a grad transfer from Virginia, where he appeared in a career-high 14 games for the ACC Coastal Division champs last season, mostly on special teams. He appeared in 13 games in 2018 after initially joining the Cavaliers as a preferred walk-on in 2016.
