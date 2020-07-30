You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former prep standouts Snead and Trent earn preseason FCS honors

Former prep standouts Snead and Trent earn preseason FCS honors

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Heritage graduate Caleb Snead and Jefferson Forest grad Ben Trent both have been named to 2020 FCS preseason all-conference teams by Phil Steele and draftscout.com.

Snead, a two-time All-American and redshirt junior, recently was named to the Big South Conference’s preseason first team at wide receiver and earned a spot on Steele’s Big South all-conference second offensive team. The 6-foot-4 Snead ranked 11th in the conference in 2019 with 554 receiving yards.

Trent, a 6-6, 315-pound lineman for Delaware, was named a third-team offensive lineman by Steele in the Colonial Athletic Association. Trent is a grad transfer from Virginia, where he appeared in a career-high 14 games for the ACC Coastal Division champs last season, mostly on special teams. He appeared in 13 games in 2018 after initially joining the Cavaliers as a preferred walk-on in 2016. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert