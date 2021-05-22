Glass grad Avery Combs' walk-off single secures ODAC title for Lynchburg baseball

The Lynchburg baseball team trailed Shenandoah by two runs and was down to its final three outs with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship on the line Saturday afternoon at Fox Field.
That’s when UL coach Lucas Jones offered some “coach speak” in a hitters’ meeting in the middle of the inning.
“The message was kind of simple,” Jones said. “‘Hey, we’re gonna go walk this thing off.’”
Avery Combs, a pinch hitter Saturday, answered the charge with one out in the bottom of the ninth.
The E.C. Glass grad — following PJ Alvanos’ game-tying, two-run home run — knocked a single to the outfield, recording the deciding RBI and sending UL to a 9-8 victory and its first conference title in nine years.
“He’s been an everyday player for us all year,” Jones said of Combs. But of late, Lynchburg coaches have chosen instead to “bring him of the bench in crucial hitting” situations. “Certainly,” Jones said, “that was one of them.”
Alvanos’ swing — which brought “pure enjoyment,” Jones said, to the Lynchburg dugout that spilled out onto the field as he rounded third — sent the momentum back to UL. Avery Neaves was responsible for starting the rally.
The leadoff batter was hit by a pitch to bring Alvanos’ game-tying run to the plate.
The homer “jolted us to then thinking what do we need to do in the next two or three at-bats,” Jones added.
Gavin Collins reached on a single up the middle next, and Carrson Atkins did his part by moving Collins into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt.
And Combs’ hit to the outfield had just enough under it to allow Collins to come around to score. The throw came into the plate but was off target, giving Lynchburg (34-13) its only lead of the day and completing the comeback from what was once a four-run deficit.
UL scored five unanswered runs with the three-run ninth and a two-run seventh inning.
“We’ve clawed back [before]. We know we can win those games. I think that gives our guys the confidence,” said Jones, whose team came back in an elimination game in the ODAC semis the week before. UL also fell behind 1-0 in the doubleheader yesterday, needing to win out to earn the title.
In the seventh inning of Game 3 on Saturday, Kinston Carson knocked a leadoff single through the right side, and Neaves was hit by a pitch. Carson scored two batters later on a wild pitch, then Atkins sent Neves home on a single to center field, cutting Shenandoah’s lead to 8-6.
The two Hornets teams traded runs in the first and second frames before SU (31-11) pulled ahead, scoring twice in the third on a two-run shot from Matt Moon and once in the sixth.
Both teams broke out the bats for the second day in a row, tallying 27 combined hits.
Carson, Alvanos and Ryan Long had two hits apiece for UL, and Cameron Lane’s lone hit on the day went for three bases and two runs.
For Shenandoah, Frankie Ritter tallied a team-high three hits. Grant Thompson and Moon had two hits apiece. Pearce Bucher finished with two RBIs, and Haden Madagan’s lone hit was a triple.
Seven hurlers took the mound for SU. Ethan Laird (1-1) recorded just one out in the ninth and took the loss. He was responsible for all three runs in the final frame on two hits.
A day after taking a loss in Game 1 of the doubleheader that opened the championship series, Grayson Thurman (5-3), another area product, picked up the win. The Altavista grad, who played behind the plate in high school, threw five frames out of the bullpen. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Thurman, Jones said, would “have to be good for us to have a chance to win, and he was.”
UL picked up its first ODAC title since 2012 and ninth overall with the win, which is the latest in Jones’ best season at the helm. Lynchburg went 11-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but finished below .500 in Jones’ first two seasons as coach in 2018 and ’19.
UL’s 34 wins matched the 2012 total for most in program history. This team earned an automatic NCAA bid with the conference title and has a chance to stand alone atop the program record book if it can pick up one or more wins in its upcoming regional appearance.
Lynchburg will make its 10th appearance in program history and first since 2012. Selections for the preliminary round, which will be followed by the championship round, will be released late Sunday night.