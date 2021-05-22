Glass grad Avery Combs' walk-off single secures ODAC title for Lynchburg baseball

The homer “jolted us to then thinking what do we need to do in the next two or three at-bats,” Jones added.

Gavin Collins reached on a single up the middle next, and Carrson Atkins did his part by moving Collins into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt.

And Combs’ hit to the outfield had just enough under it to allow Collins to come around to score. The throw came into the plate but was off target, giving Lynchburg (34-13) its only lead of the day and completing the comeback from what was once a four-run deficit.

UL scored five unanswered runs with the three-run ninth and a two-run seventh inning.

“We’ve clawed back [before]. We know we can win those games. I think that gives our guys the confidence,” said Jones, whose team came back in an elimination game in the ODAC semis the week before. UL also fell behind 1-0 in the doubleheader yesterday, needing to win out to earn the title.

In the seventh inning of Game 3 on Saturday, Kinston Carson knocked a leadoff single through the right side, and Neaves was hit by a pitch. Carson scored two batters later on a wild pitch, then Atkins sent Neves home on a single to center field, cutting Shenandoah’s lead to 8-6.