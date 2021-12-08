Green leads Lynchburg past Randolph

Just one player finished in double figures. Neither team shot better than 30% from the field.
But Lynchburg, thanks in large part to senior Erin Green’s big night and a couple of heads-up plays, came out on top of Wednesday’s slog of a crosstown rivalry game with Randolph, 45-31.
“We won. We’ll take it,” first-year UL coach Allison Nichols said inside a quiet Turner Gymnasium following her team’s 21st straight victory in the series.
Nichols — who was coaching against the team she led for six seasons from the 2010-11 season through 2015-16 — said the final result, while certainly not a pretty win, was a good one for her current squad, which was coming off a loss to Randolph-Macon.
Green was the driver for UL (5-2, 2-1 ODAC), finishing with 18 points, a mark she last reached as a sophomore two years ago.
The senior also became the program record holder Wednesday for career blocks. She entered the night tied with Caroline Wesley Siler (then Caroline Wesley), the school’s current director of athletic training services, who set the previous best mark of 162 in 2007.
Green’s 163rd career block came with 3:08 left in the third quarter, and she added one more before the night’s end.
“I didn’t think much about it. I just wanted to come in and play my best,” Green said. She added later: “It’s still crazy to me to think that’s a record that I broke.”
On the offensive end Wednesday, Green finished well above her season scoring average of 10 points, getting the job done in a variety of ways.
At 6-foot-3, she towered over most of the competition Wednesday, using that to her advantage in the form of putbacks off offensive boards early. She was a reliable option in transition, too, and released high-percentage shots at the rim to either score or get fouled.
“It was nice to be the one everyone was looking to tonight,” said Green, who also had 13 rebounds for a double-double, “but everyone contributed in their own way.”
Green shot 7 of 15 while the rest of her team was just 7 of 36. She also went 4 of 6 at the free-throw line, where the Hornets shot 15 of 25 (60%).
UL, like Randolph (7-2, 3-1), was significantly more successful at the charity stripe than it was elsewhere on the court. Lynchburg shot 27.5% for its worst shooting night of the season.
The Hornets' leading scorers coming in combined for just nine points. Sammi Sever, who entered averaging 20.1 points per game, had just two at the night’s end. Lizzie Davis had seven points, four of which came in the final two minutes. She entered averaging 15.7 points per game.
“Thankfully, on a night where we didn’t shoot the ball that well, [Green] took advantage of opportunities when she was open,” Nichols said.
Randolph had similar issues offensively.
The WildCats, who snapped a four-game win streak and suffered their first league loss, shot a paltry 15.1% from the field. Twelve of their points came at the free-throw line, where they hit 54.5%.
“I think we put too much pressure on ourselves,” Randolph coach Steve Lanpher said, adding his team was “a little bit tight” in the first half in particular.
The offensive woes started early. After Yanessa Cabrera made a layup with 8:04 left in the first quarter to cut Lynchburg’s 3-0 lead to 3-2, the WildCats went ice cold. They missed 13 consecutive shots to end the frame, getting their only other point on a free throw.
Randolph missed its first three shots of the second quarter, too, before Cameron O’Neil hit a 3-pointer off an assist from Kylie Stark to end the 10-minute field goal drought.
O’Neil led the WildCats with nine points, all of which came from behind the arc; all three triples were assisted.
RC assisted on 75% of its baskets, but it made only eight baskets on the night.
“We did what we had to,” Stark said, “but the shots weren’t falling.”
Still, Randolph wasn’t out of the game until the final few minutes. It cut the Lynchburg lead to six points twice in the second half.
O’Neil hit the second of her three 3-pointers, and first of back-to-back triples, with 2:36 left in the third quarter to make it 30-23. In the fourth, Simone Brown made a layup off an assist by Stark to cut the deficit to 36-30 with 4:07 left.
But on both occasions, Lynchburg responded quickly on the other end to blunt Randolph’s momentum. Green hit a layup in the third, and Brooke Vetter scored from close range in the fourth.
“We talk all the time about if somebody scores on us, we want to score in 10 seconds or less,” Nichols said. “We want to put the pressure on them.”
Stark finished with six points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. She was one of four Brookville alumnae to participate in Wednesday’s game. Randolph forward Madi Tyree graduated from BHS in 2019, the year before Stark. Nichols and one of her assistants, Anitra Thomas (who most recently coached at E.C. Glass before this season), also played for Brookville during their high school days.