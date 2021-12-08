Green leads Lynchburg past Randolph

“I didn’t think much about it. I just wanted to come in and play my best,” Green said. She added later: “It’s still crazy to me to think that’s a record that I broke.”

On the offensive end Wednesday, Green finished well above her season scoring average of 10 points, getting the job done in a variety of ways.

At 6-foot-3, she towered over most of the competition Wednesday, using that to her advantage in the form of putbacks off offensive boards early. She was a reliable option in transition, too, and released high-percentage shots at the rim to either score or get fouled.

“It was nice to be the one everyone was looking to tonight,” said Green, who also had 13 rebounds for a double-double, “but everyone contributed in their own way.”

Green shot 7 of 15 while the rest of her team was just 7 of 36. She also went 4 of 6 at the free-throw line, where the Hornets shot 15 of 25 (60%).

UL, like Randolph (7-2, 3-1), was significantly more successful at the charity stripe than it was elsewhere on the court. Lynchburg shot 27.5% for its worst shooting night of the season.