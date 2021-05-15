 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS
HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Rustburg 3, Brookville 0

Rustburg;000;020;1;—;3;4;0

Brookville;000;000;0;—;0;0;0

WP: Eden Bigham. LP: Destiny Calloway. 

Highlights: R — Destiny Jones 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Bigham 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI (7 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 20 Ks). B — Calloway 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks.

Records: Rustburg 5-0. Brookville 2-2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Non-conference

Jefferson Forest 19, Blacksburg 1

Blacksburg;0;0;1;0;—;1

Jefferson Forest;5;10;3;1;—;19

Scoring: JF — Daniel Campbell 4 goals; Jack Rockhill 2 goals, 1 assist; Ian Evans 3 goals; John Nguyen 1 goal; Ryan Roth 1 goal, 1 assist; Justin Carroll 3 goals, 2 assists; Ryan Paul 3 assists; Aiden Cherry 1 goal; TJ Reynolds 1 goal; Bobby Cole 1 goal; Aidan Gardner 1 goal, 2 assists. 

Saves: JF — Ashton Loe 2, Max Davis 1. 

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

VIC Championships

At Blue Ridge School Track

Team scores not available

Individual winners — 100: Marlin Forbes (Blue Ridge) 11.14; 200: Forbes (Blue Ridge) 22.94; 400: Xavier Mitchell (North Cross) 53.59; 800: Johnny Atienza (Roanoke Catholic) 2:08.92; 1,600: Atienza (Roanoke Catholic) 4:33.05; 3,200: Colin Walsh (VES) 10:21.24; 110H: Gabriel Albers (Eastern Mennonite) 15.45; 300H: Albers (Eastern Mennonite) 41.97; 4x100: Blue Ridge 45.50; 4x400: Roanoke Catholic 3:48.73; 4x800: Roanoke Catholic 9:20.88; HJ: Derrick Jones (Blue Ridge) 6-02.00; LJ: Chayse Sloan (Blue Ridge) 22-00.00; TJ: Sloan (Blue Ridge) 44-05.00; DT: Andrew Vaught (Roanoke Catholic) 107-09; SP: Vaught (Roanoke Catholic) 45-11.50.

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

BRC Championships

At Blue Ridge School Track

Team scores not available

Individual winners — 100: Gabrielle Olsen (New Covenant) 12.84; 200: Olsen (New Covenant) 27.49; 400: Mickie O'Herron (Roanoke Catholic) 1:05.66; 800: Jessica Palisca (North Cross) 2:26.12; 1,600: Palisca (North Cross) 5:19.31; 3,200: Jenna Weaver (Eastern Mennonite) 13:05.51; 100H: Clare O'Herron (Roanoke Catholic) 17.00; 300H: C. O'Herron (Roanoke Catholic) 52.11; 4x100: Roanoke Catholic 54.40; 4x400: Roanoke Catholic 5:08.81; 4x800: New Covenant (Elizabeth Matney, Virginia Morse, Madeline Duncan, Anna Burton) 12:09.66; HJ: C. O'Herron (Roanoke Catholic) 4-06.00; LJ: C. O'Herron (Roanoke Catholic) 17-00.00; TJ: Lily Rodil (Roanoke Catholic) 30-05.25; DT: Isabella Myers (Roanoke Catholic) 75-08; SP: Myers (Roanoke Catholic) 30-00.00.

