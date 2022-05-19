JF grad, Tech pitcher Emma Lemley aims to cap stellar freshman season with extended NCAA run

Emma Lemley was 8 years old when she first walked out to the circle and had someone put a softball in her hand. Coaches of her Forest Youth Athletic Association team needed someone to pitch, so they decided to give her a shot.

She struck out each of the three batters she faced.

Upon her arrival to Virginia Tech, the talent the right-handed Jefferson Forest grad owned made itself known just as quickly.

“I was hopeful that I would,” Lemley said when asked about whether she thought she’d have so immediate an impact for the Hokies this season, her first at the college level.

Judging by her numbers, or even just the ubiquity of her name this spring, she’s achieved what she set out to do.

In the span of a few months playing for Tech, Lemley has become one of the best pitchers in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the nation. The powerful “2” in the 1-2 pitching punch for the Hokies (behind fifth-year senior Keely Rochard), Lemley helped her team reach as high a national ranking as No. 2 during the regular season. Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, for which Virginia Tech earned the No. 3 overall seed and the right to host a double-elimination regional for the first time ever, Lemley and the Hokies (41-7) are among the favorites to reach the College World Series.

The road begins with a 2 p.m. Friday matchup with Saint Francis. For Lemley, the game will represent the reward for a pitching path that started almost immediately after recording those first three strikeouts.

In the decade between her pitching start and her departure for Blacksburg, Lemley and her dad or mom, Bryan and Ginny, often made the trip up U.S. 221 to Play It Again Sports.

They needed, of course, to take care of all of Emma’s equipment needs, but she wasn’t the only reason for the trips. A few years into Emma’s training, Bryan decided he needed some of his own gear.

Or maybe Emma decided.

Since it was a little more difficult at the time for him to find a left-handed catcher’s mitt, Bryan used a regular glove for a while when he caught Emma’s pitches. That was until she broke the pocket out of that glove, thanks to her speed.

So the catcher’s mitt was first on the list, followed not long after by other protective gear. The odd softballs to the shin and foot eventually were enough to convince him to invest. A rogue pitch from Emma, however rare they were, weren’t exactly easy to bounce back from.

By the end of her high school career at JF, she topped out close to 66 to 68 mph. In the year she’s been in Blacksburg, she said, her velocity has risen to 68 to 70.

Bryan served as Emma’s personal pitching coach as she grew up. She played for school and travel teams, and got instruction there, but the two put in work on their own to hone the natural talent Emma possessed.

Bryan wasn’t an expert on softball, but tried to draw from his experience as a high school baseball player when initially working with his daughter.

First, it was about mentality. Visualize success with each pitch before you throw it. Stay locked in on the catcher’s glove.

The mechanical side of her development was helped along with clinics and constantly watching YouTube videos.

“We learned together,” Emma said.

When he wasn’t acting as her catcher, Bryan often recorded Emma pitching so she could watch it back and compare her motion and release to the women who taught her via those online videos.

Bryan knew early on Emma had a knack for the position, the attention span to watch and learn, and the discipline to practice so she could improve.

It didn’t take long for college coaches to notice, either.

Emma originally was offered by and committed to Virginia Tech as an eighth grader. At the time, the Hokies were led by another coaching staff, so the turnover —along with an NCAA rule change restricting scholarship offers to juniors and seniors — caused a shakeup in the process. But Emma sold herself to the new staff at Tech, led by Pete D’Amour, Bryan said, and they were sold on her.

Tech, it turns out, made a smart decision.

Emma’s high school numbers certainly built a good case. During her senior year at JF, she posted a 0.26 WHIP and 0.29 ERA. Even more striking were her strikeout total and average: 243 Ks and 16.2 per game — the latter of which broke the Virginia High School League record.

All those statistics were recorded in a Seminole District that has consistently featured Division I talent, including pitchers like Madison Harris (Brookville, University of Virginia) and Meghan O’Neil (JF, UCONN) and fellow NCAA tourney qualifiers Jordan Dail (Brookville, Oregon), Megan Dray (Brookville, Minnesota) and Millie Thompson — a Liberty High grad and sophomore pitcher at Clemson who ranks among the best pitchers in the ACC in walks allowed, strikeout-to-walk ratio and ERA.

“Almost every game was really good competition,” said Emma, who knows exactly when to flip the switch to transform from the girl who loves to laugh and smile in the dugout to the pitcher who refuses to give away anything other than toughness as she stares in at the strike zone — her “Darth Vader” side, as she’s been called by TV commentators, she said. “Gotta look mean,” she added.

With Tech, she’s put up numbers that are just as impressive. Emma’s 1.72 ERA is fifth among ACC pitchers, and she’s fourth in the nation with 11.4 strikeouts per seven innings.

Emma was named ACC freshman of the year just over a week ago — a “crazy award to get” she said, and one she didn’t think she’d necessarily capture heading into the season — and on Thursday earned a first-team all-region nod from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for the Mid-Atlantic.

Emma, who owns a 15-5 record with three saves, could potentially add another big accolade to her bio later, as she’s one of 10 finals for NFCA national freshman of the year.

But for now, she’s worried only about her team’s performances in this weekend’s regional (which also features 35-17 Kentucky and 39-15-1 Miami-Ohio), and, more specifically, in Friday’s game against Saint Francis (40-10).

“We know what we’re capable of, know our abilities. I think we just need to stick to the same mentality,” Emma said. “Winning every pitch, winning every inning turns into winning every game.”

