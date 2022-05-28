Region roundup: UL's Llaneza and Hotung-Davidsen claim All-America honors, and more

Lynchburg junior Sam Llaneza and sophomore Tor Hotung-Davidsen recorded top-six finishes in their respective events to claim All-America honors on the final day of the NCAA Division III outdoor track & field national championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Llaneza became a three-time All-American by finishing fifth in the men’s 1,500 with a time of 3:48.60. He finished fifth in the event for the second consecutive season, and posted an eighth-place finish in the mile run at the indoor championships earlier this year.

Hotung-Davidsen became the second UL runner to become an All-American in the men’s 800 with his sixth-place showing (1:50.86). Josh Zobenica finished fourth in 2003.

Hotung-Davidson picked up his second All-America honor this year after finishing sixth in the indoor 800.

Graduate student Stephanie Burnett rounded out the Hornets’ showing in the national championship by finishing 15th in the women’s 5,000 with a time of 17:24.69.

Junior Kelsey Lagunas raced Thursday in the women’s 3,000 Steeplechase and finished 19th with a time of 11:22.78. She was the first UL women to qualify for nations in the event.

Sophomore Aniya Seward competed in the women’s 100 hurdles on Friday, but she did not finish the event.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Liberty drops down leaderboard

The bogeys kept piling up during Liberty’s second round of the Division I national championship. The Flames fell down the leaderboard and have to dig out of a hole if they want to advance to the fourth round.

Liberty shot a 23-over 303 in the second round and fell 13 spots to 22nd (33 over) in the 30-team field.

The Flames are eight strokes behind the 14th-place tie between Stanford, Oregon and Florida at 25 over. The top 15 teams after Sunday’s third round advance to the fourth round.

Kieran Vincent helped close the deficit over his final four holes. He recorded three birdies in the stretch to finish his round at 2 over. Vincent had five bogeys in his first 14 holes before the sizzling finish to get back to 1 over for the championship and into a tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard.

Jonathan Yaun shot 5 over in his round, and Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) shot 8 over.

Austin Duncan’s adventurous back nine included back-to-back birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 to help the Flames close the deficit. He was even at the turn, then opened the back nine with a quintuple bogey and two double bogeys.

His final six holes featured three birdies, two bogeys and a par.

Vincent and Duncan combined for seven of the Flames’ 10 birdies in the round.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Florida 7, Virginia Tech 2

Virginia Tech freshman Emma Lemley allowed four runs in the fifth inning as Florida rallied to even the Blacksburg Super Regional at a game apiece Saturday at Tech Softball Park.

Lemley, a former Jefferson Forest High School standout, allowed five earned runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out five.

Lemley (16-6) had three outs nullified by illegal-pitch calls (for having both feet in the air simultaneously), but she recovered and struck out all three of those batters to get those outs anyway.

"She threw well. I don't want to comment on why she was throwing what she had to throw. That'd get me in trouble," Tech coach Jeff D'Amour said. "She battled. She threw hard."

The third and final game of the series will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday and broadcast on ESPN.

The Hokies (46-9) won the first game of the series 6-0. That game began Friday afternoon and concluded Saturday morning.

"We've shown these past few weeks that we're a fighting team. We can go out there and compete with anybody," Tech right fielder Emma Ritter said.

Tech, which was the visiting team for Game 2, scored a run in the top of the fifth to grab a 2-1 lead. Jayme Bailey doubled and Morgan Overaitis had a pinch-hit RBI double.

After Darby Trull singled to put runners on first and third, Florida starter Lexie Delbrey was pulled in favor of Natalie Lugo. Lugo retired Kelsey Bennett on a popup and Mackenzie Lawter on a grounder to escape further damage.

Lugo (10-5) earned the win, allowing no runs, no walks and just one hit in 2⅓ innings.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 3, Columbia 2

Victor Planchart’s line-drive single to right field scored Dayan Frias from second base to lift the Hillcats to an 11-inning victory over the visiting Fireflies at Bank of the James Stadium.

Frias was placed on second to start the bottom of the 11th.

Planchart connected on a 1-0 offering from Luis Barroso into right field, and Frias was able to score the walk-off run.

Tyler Thornton (1-0) struck out the side with the runner placed on second in the top of the 11th to pick up the victory.

Hugo Villalobos pitched three scoreless innings for the Hillcats. He posted a perfect 10th inning.

The Hillcats (24-19) loaded the bases with two outs in the 10th, but Ben Wereski escaped that jam.

The Fireflies (13-31) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth on Erick Pena’s two-run homer.

The lead stood until the seventh, when Jorge Burgos reached on a fielding error against Wereski that allowed Luis Durango to score the tying run.

Burgos and Planchart each went 2 for 4.

The six-game series concludes Sunday at 4 p.m.