Region: Simmons, Marshall advance in VSGA state am

Adam Marshall was one of nine players vying for the final five match play spots after the second round of stroke play competition at the VSGA Amateur Championship at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk. The Appomattox native made sure he kept his state am appearance alive.

Marshall, Chase Nevins, Matthew Feinstein, Scott Shingler and Jed Rasnick survived the playoff and advanced to the Round of 32. Marshall is one of two area golfers who advanced to match play.

Isaac Simmons, a Huddleston native and Liberty University golfer, finished in a four-way tie for seventh by recording a two-day aggregate score of 3-under 141.

The Jefferson Forest grad opened his second round by making three consecutive birdies at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, but cooled off with four bogeys and two birdies over his final 14 holes.

Marshall finished at 2-over 146 and shot 1 over in both stroke-play rounds.

Simmons secured the No. 8 seed for match play and tees off at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday against Hunter Duncan.

Marshall is the No. 30 seed and opens match play at 9:18 a.m. against Carlo Pizzano.

Amherst’s Marshall Tinsley missed competing in the playoff for a match play spot by one stroke. He shot a two-day total of 3-over 147.

Garnet Manley III (JF) and Connor Burgess (E.C. Glass) finished at 6 over. Adam Houck shot 12 over, and Ben Ailsworth (E.C. Glass) posted a two-day total of 18 over.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL

Area grads earn all-state honors

Area natives Emma Lemley and Grayson Thurman picked up two of the top awards issued by the Virginia Sports Information Directors for the 2022 season Tuesday when they were named the rookie of the year (university division) and pitcher of the year (college division) for softball and baseball, respectively, after stellar showings this spring with their college teams.

Lemley, a Virginia Tech pitcher, now owns the title of rookie or freshman of the year in both the state and Atlantic Coast Conference. She also has earned first-team all-region (from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association) and All-ACC honors and became one of three finalists for NFCA national freshman of the year. Lemley recently helped the U.S. women's national softball team capture gold in the Canada Cup, earning the win in the team's tournament opener.

Virginia Tech swept all four of the top awards (pitcher, player and coach of the year were the other three) and had six players named to the first team.

Also earning a second-team all-state honor in the university division was Madison Harris, a Brookville grad and current University of Virginia pitcher.

Three LU players earned first-team honors — Caroline Hudson, Devyn Howard and Kara Canetto — and four more — Paige Bachman, Mary Claire Wilson, Emily Kirby and Karlie Keeney — joined Harris on the second team.

In the college division, Randolph outfielder Dominique Irving, an Amherst grad, earned second-team honors. She led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with a .442 batting average and finished with 50 runs scored, 19 stolen bases and three home runs (all inside the park). Teammate Dominique Mahiai earned first-team honors.

Thurman, an Altavista and University of Lynchburg grad, and teammates Nick Mattfield and Avery Neaves swept the top three player awards in the college division for baseball. Thurman was named the state's top pitcher, Neaves the top player and Mattfield the rookie of the year.

Thurman follows Brandon Pond as the second consecutive pitcher from UL to earn the VaSID pitcher of the year award. Neaves becomes the first Lynchburg player since UL coach Lucas Jones (a Heritage grad) to earn both the ODAC and VaSID player of the year awards in the same season. Thurman and Neaves previously have earned all-region and All-America honors, as well.

Mattfield, a starting pitcher, also previously was named ODAC rookie of the year and garnered all-region accolades.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Salem 3

Salem closer Luis Guerrero got an 0-2 jump on Junior Sanquintin with one out in the ninth. The Red Sox closer found himself in a bases-loaded jam, and nearly picked up an important out to wiggle free with the game tied. But Sanquintin fought back, taking three straight balls, fouling off the sixth pitch and then drawing the fourth ball to drive in the winning run for Lynchburg on a walk-off walk in the opener of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday.

Jake Fox, who drew a four-pitch walk against Guerrero (1-1) to lead off the frame, scored on the play. He moved to second on Yordys Valdes' single and third on Will Bartlett's one-out single two batters later.

Fox and Sanquintin also were responsible for two of Lynchburg's three runs across the third and fourth innings. Sanquintin's groundout gave the Hillcats (38-32) a 2-0 lead in the third, following Jorge Burgos' RBI single. Fox doubled in the fourth.

The Red Sox got all three runs back in the fifth on Marcelo Mayer's two-run homer and Yoberto Mejicano's RBI single. Juan Zapata gave up the single to Mejicano, allowing the runner inherited from starter Will Dion to score, but then recorded a strikeout to escape the frame. Zapata pitched two more scoreless innings, and Samuel Vasquez and Elvis Jerez (1-1) pitched one perfect frame of relief each to set up the walk-off chance.