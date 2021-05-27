Jackson's homer powers Lynchburg baseball to win in NCAA regional operner

Neaves scored Lynchburg’s first run of the day after hitting a standup double to left in the fourth inning. Gavin Collins’ sacrifice fly drove him in, tying the game at 1 following a sacrifice fly from E.J. Churchich in the first inning that gave LaGrange an early lead.

The Hornets’ other scoring came in the sixth inning, when they tallied three hits. Collins singled with one out, advanced to third on Holden Fiedler’s single and then scored on a fielding error, stretching the advantage to 4-1.

“It was a comfortable three innings,” Jones said of the fourth, fifth and sixth, adding Lynchburg’s offense had to come directly from its bats Thursday, with LaGrange pitchers only issuing one walk and not hitting any batters on a team that is one of the nation’s leaders in both of those categories.

While their teammates provided energy for the Hornets at the plate, a pair of Lynchburg pitchers did their job in limiting any momentum LaGrange hoped to build offensively.