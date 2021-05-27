Jackson's homer powers Lynchburg baseball to win in NCAA regional operner

In interviews before his team’s showing in the NCAA baseball championship, Lynchburg coach Lucas Jones acknowledged his team recently has showcased a flair for the dramatic, piling on runs in the late innings for wins.
While he’s obviously been content with the outcome — including the most recent win in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship — perhaps it’d set the heart at ease, he surmised, if his squad could put a few runs on the scoreboard within the first three innings.
It took the Hornets just a little longer Thursday to provide the early cushion, but Garrett Jackson got it done for UL in its regional opener at Truist Park in High Point, North Carolina. Jackson, a junior infielder, smacked a two-out, two-run homer to left field in the fifth inning, giving Lynchburg the lead for good in a 4-1 win over LaGrange.
“We got some big hits there,” Jones said. “We didn’t start off great, didn’t have great at-bats early. [But] we put some good at-bats together later in the game.”
Parker Shaffer kept the fifth inning alive with a single through the left side to set up Jackson’s homer.
“That was cool to see,” Jones said of Shaffer’s two-out hit.
The long ball, which broke a 1-1 tie, was Jackson’s ninth of the year, good for second on the Hornets (35-13) behind Avery Neaves.
Neaves scored Lynchburg’s first run of the day after hitting a standup double to left in the fourth inning. Gavin Collins’ sacrifice fly drove him in, tying the game at 1 following a sacrifice fly from E.J. Churchich in the first inning that gave LaGrange an early lead.
The Hornets’ other scoring came in the sixth inning, when they tallied three hits. Collins singled with one out, advanced to third on Holden Fiedler’s single and then scored on a fielding error, stretching the advantage to 4-1.
“It was a comfortable three innings,” Jones said of the fourth, fifth and sixth, adding Lynchburg’s offense had to come directly from its bats Thursday, with LaGrange pitchers only issuing one walk and not hitting any batters on a team that is one of the nation’s leaders in both of those categories.
While their teammates provided energy for the Hornets at the plate, a pair of Lynchburg pitchers did their job in limiting any momentum LaGrange hoped to build offensively.
Starter Zack Potts tossed 7 2/3 innings in his win and gave up just six more hits the rest of the night. He allowed a pair of players to reach in the fifth and seventh innings, but got ensuing batters to ground into double plays on each of those occasions. He did the same in the sixth, this double play ending the inning and helping Lynchburg atone for a throwing error that allowed the leadoff batter to reach.
“His mentality, he’s cool as a cucumber,” Jones said of Potts. “Nothing really fazes him, … and I think that’s what makes him good. … He settled in [after the early innings]. He deserves all of the credit.”
Grayson Thurman, an Altavista grad, threw 1 1/3 shutout frames to finish off the win for UL. He plunked one batter and walked one other in the ninth, but he didn’t give up a hit, striking out each of the other three batters.
“When you have the fastball he has and have the breaking ball he has, you’re never too worried,” Jones said.
The 2021 Hornets team now owns the top spot in the program record book for single-season victories, their 35th win of the campaign also going down as the program’s 17th in the NCAA tournament. Lynchburg, as it continues its 10th appearance in the tournament and first since 2012, now hopes to improve on its 17-20 record in NCAAs.
Its stay in the High Point regional, which features a double-elimination format, will continue for at least two more games. Waiting for the Hornets in the winners bracket is Birmingham-Southern, which upset Washington & Jefferson (now 36-2, ranked second nationally) 12-10 in their regional opener earlier in the day Thursday.
“Putting up 12 runs in a regional on a team that’d lost one game of the year,” Jones said of Birmingham-Southern, “we’ve got our work cut out for us.”