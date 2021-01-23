Late Helen Mundy Witt, school's first Black graduate, to be honored by University of Lynchburg athletic teams

In recent days, Scott said he and his family recalled stories of Witt during Scott’s kindergarten days. On one occasion, the school was under an hour delay, but Scott’s mother, who worked full time, didn’t get the message. As he was dropped off at the normal time, another person at the school said he could not be there. Witt, knowing the work and childcare conflicts, stepped in to watch over Scott for the extra hour.

“That was the kind of lady she was,” Scott said. “All about the students. Wanting to make sure everybody had a good experience and learn something while they were there.”

Witt was a figure on Scott’s path, which eventually led him to the University of Lynchburg — a journey Scott described as “full-circle.” Scott, a Black man, has been at the helm of the men’s basketball team for more than a decade, and has the opportunity now to ensure Witt’s influence lives on through his players.

“Can’t wait to delve into it,” Scott said of his excitement about the conversations he plans to have soon with his team about the woman whose initials will grace their uniforms.

He plans to tell them of her historic feats and the work she put in to get there, and he’ll tell his players, too, about her care for others, including him.