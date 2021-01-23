Late Helen Mundy Witt, school's first Black graduate, to be honored by University of Lynchburg athletic teams

Stories of Helen Mundy Witt’s hard work, her perseverance and her care for others are told often in the Lynchburg area. She was “a pioneer, a trailblazer,” say both those who knew her intimately and those who only knew of her.
Witt’s legacy took shape years ago, as she accomplished unprecedented feats in the area. And at the school whose grounds she walked decades ago as part of a groundbreaking college career, that legacy will live on for years to come.
Witt, who died Jan. 8 at the age of 88, will be honored by all of the University of Lynchburg’s athletic programs. Uniforms or helmets will bear an emblem with her initials in the 2021 seasons, commemorating her “courage, strength, and determination to pursue higher education and in honor of the inspiration she provided for future generations,” said the athletic department at UL, formerly Lynchburg College, the school at which Witt earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
In 1967, Witt was the first Black graduate of Lynchburg College. She earned a Master of Education in 1978 and later was awarded an honorary doctorate by her alma mater. In the years that followed, the Lakeside Drive school has put her name on both a multicultural award and an alumni group dedicated to networking among Black alumni.
The latest way of honoring Witt at the school is appropriate, too, given her athletic acumen.
Before heading to LC, Witt blazed paths for others at Dunbar High School. In the 1940s, she became a member of the all Black school’s first tennis team. A trainee of Dr. Robert “Whirlwind” Johnson, a legendary coach in the tennis world, Witt also played with Althea Gibson, who went on to become the first Black player to compete at Wimbledon.
Her abilities on the court in Lynchburg led to a college tennis scholarship with Florida A&M, but after attending the Tallahassee school for a year, a paperwork mix-up changed her trajectory. Her own education, and a passion for educating others, then took center stage.
Witt, after her time at LC, taught students in Lynchburg City Schools for 35 years.
“So many folks have gone through her classroom in this area. She’s impacted this area for generations,” said Hilliary Scott, coach of the UL men’s basketball team who also was one of Witt’s students years ago.
Witt was part of Scott’s early life as his kindergarten teacher at Linkhorne Elementary School.
“You knew when she walked in the room” Scott said of Witt. Several teachers accompanied students in a big kindergarten classroom, he explained, but Witt’s presence was different. “When she was around, you knew it.”
Scott remembered Witt as being a “super nice” woman, with students always wanting to be around her. Her kindness extended outside the doors of that room, too, he said.
In recent days, Scott said he and his family recalled stories of Witt during Scott’s kindergarten days. On one occasion, the school was under an hour delay, but Scott’s mother, who worked full time, didn’t get the message. As he was dropped off at the normal time, another person at the school said he could not be there. Witt, knowing the work and childcare conflicts, stepped in to watch over Scott for the extra hour.
“That was the kind of lady she was,” Scott said. “All about the students. Wanting to make sure everybody had a good experience and learn something while they were there.”
Witt was a figure on Scott’s path, which eventually led him to the University of Lynchburg — a journey Scott described as “full-circle.” Scott, a Black man, has been at the helm of the men’s basketball team for more than a decade, and has the opportunity now to ensure Witt’s influence lives on through his players.
“Can’t wait to delve into it,” Scott said of his excitement about the conversations he plans to have soon with his team about the woman whose initials will grace their uniforms.
He plans to tell them of her historic feats and the work she put in to get there, and he’ll tell his players, too, about her care for others, including him.
“A pioneer, trailblazer, you can use all those different terms,” Scott said. “… I bet if you asked her, that’s probably not what she was thinking.”
Based on his experience, and all he’s learned about her, Scott said while Witt’s accomplishments are obvious, her love for education and care for others through it stand out most.