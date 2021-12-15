A closer look at the early signees in Liberty's 2022 recruiting class

The early national signing day has come and gone amid Liberty’s preparation for the LendingTree Bowl, which leaves us to take a deeper look at the players who signed this morning. We’ll take a closer look at each of the players, with comments from Flames coach Hugh Freeze about the respective commitments.

» Charlie Brewer, QB, 6-1, 208, Austin, Texas/Utah

Brewer is the veteran presence the quarterback room needs once Malik Willis departs for the NFL. He was a four-year starter at Baylor and then started the first three games of this past season at Utah before electing to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Liberty’s other quarterbacks, including the initial three frontrunners to replace Willis in Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton, have a combined 17 college appearances under their belts. Brewer, whose older brother Michael played at Virginia Tech in 2014 and 2015, is enrolling early and will participate in the spring practices. He accounted for more than 11,000 yards of total offense and 90 touchdowns in his time with the Bears and the Utes.

Freeze says: “If you watch his stuff from Baylor, he’s a tremendous rhythm player, rhythm passer, RPO guy that stands in the pocket and delivers the throw. Also, has the ability to run. There’s not many Malik Willises out there, but Charlie has his own skill sets and he’s not afraid to run it. I think he rushed for 22 touchdowns or so in his Baylor career. Man, I think he’s a heck of a leader and the type of guy you want competing. Let’s be clear, that room is full of some good players. That doesn’t mean we don’t like the ones we have.”

» Dae Dae Hunter, RB, 5-10, 190, Denver, Colorado/Hawai’i

Liberty is only losing one scholarship running back to graduation in Joshua Mack, and Hunter can come in and fill that void in the rotation. He is expected to join in time for the spring practices. Hunter led Hawai’i with 651 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries in 2021, and he added 31 receptions for 234 yards and two scores.

Freeze says: “Speed, good hands, physical, really, really good lower body, really good vision. He’s got to develop his upper body some with Dom and he knows that, owns it. Brought him in on his official visit. That’s one of the ones that you’re not sure. You’re not sure. I love his tape, here we are, we’ve got one weekend to get to know him. We had a lot of great, honest conversations with he and his family that some were probably a little odd and difficult for him to sit there and listen to from me. This is our family. At the end of the visit, we just fell in love with him, and I think he did the same. Again, it’s another kid that goes back home and he gets one Power Five and many other Group of Fives trying to convince him not to sign this Wednesday and hang on until the January period. He chose that this was the best fit for him. Thrilled to add him to that room of Shedro and T.J. and Troy and the others that we have returning.”

» Caleb Snead, WR, 6-3, 205, Lynchburg/Campbell

The FCS All-American will likely compete for a starting job in 2022 with his experience and big-play ability. Liberty lacked that go-to option on the outside in 2021, and Snead certainly brings in a confidence factor of being able to win 50-50 balls and deliver in big moments. He posted career highs of 73 catches, 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 with Campbell.

Freeze says: “Obviously Snead, that speaks for itself – veteran, mature, big, outside threat that can win one-on-ones.”

» Markel Fortenberry, WR, 6-4, 185, Maryville, Tennessee/Maryville HS

Snead’s addition will allow Fortenberry time to develop and learn in the 2022 season. His stock increased tremendously during his senior season at Maryville High School with 548 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 43 receptions. Fortenberry claimed MVP honors for East Tennessee in the Rivalry Showcase matchup with a pair of touchdown receptions against Knoxville.

Freeze says: “You bring in a high school kid like Markel to develop. I love his length. I like long receivers and we definitely have gotten longer with those two. Great story, great family. Paul and Mrs. Caroline, we love that family. They fit with us and I’m glad we got him in early and he committed because he started blowing up there at the end. Dominated the All-Star Game in Tennessee, so I think we’ve got us a gem there. He really kind of reminds me, if you watch his tape and I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but when I watch his tape and then I go back and watch high school tape of AGG, it’s a lot of similarities there. We’re really thrilled with getting Markel.”

» Austin Henderson, TE, 6-6, 240, Nashville, Tennessee/Minnesota

Henderson remarkably has four years of eligibility remaining after playing in only one game in 2020 and then not seeing the field at all in 2021. The COVID and redshirt seasons essentially mean he has four years to play four at Liberty. While he doesn’t have any statistics at the college level, his size and previous work with a Power Five program like Minnesota will allow him to help fill the voids left by Johnny Huntley and Trevor Hobbs. He is expected to join in time for spring practice.

Freeze says: “Obviously to get a kid that had signed with a Power Five program that has so many years left in Austin. What a great family. Liberty, I can’t take a ton of credit for this one even though Kent and I did our home visits there and felt good about it, but truthfully Liberty can sell itself to some families and they already have their families have kids that are here. His uncle and aunt have two students at Liberty, and Austin has a brother that is at Liberty also. Word of mouth from those is probably the biggest asset we had because they had many other options also. He took his visits, but we had the last visit and it was pretty clear that this was the right fit for him. He’s a guy that’s 6-5 and I think probably weighed 236 or 238 on his visit. I think he’ll be a 255, 260, 6-5 guy that can play a lot of snaps for us for a long time.”

» Teigan Martin, TE, 6-5, 220, Mayer, Minnesota/Lutheran HS

With Jerome Jackson, Michael Bollinger, Monday and likely Henderson in front of him on the depth chart, Martin has a chance to sit and learn. He already has the size to fit right in, but with Jackson and Bollinger only having one year of eligibility remaining, Martin can wait and be ready for the 2023 season.

Freeze says: “He just really knew this was the place for him. … I think Teigan’s going to be a big human being, too, in time.”

» Reggie Young II, OT, 6-4, 270, New Orleans, Louisiana/Iowa Center CC

Liberty was fortunate to keep Young in the fold after Sam Gregg announced he was leaving to become offensive coordinator at Southern Miss. The only other offensive line verbal commit in the class, Ryan Gunter, decommitted on Sunday, but Young was able to stay committed. He comes in as the No. 1 ranked JUCO interior offensive line prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the recruiting website listed him as the 34th-ranked overall JUCO player. He is expected to join in time for spring practice.

Freeze says: “Length, long, need that and he has the feet. Only thing we have to do with Reggie is put a little mass on him. I’m confident that Dom and Danielle can do that. He’ll walk on campus being one of the more athletic offensive linemen that we have. We did miss on a target there that we had that really felt good about, but I’m confident. We’ve already got a group set up to come in on January for that position, too, and we’d like to sign another tackle obviously and possibly a center also to have here just to add to the depth of that room. We don’t lose much, so it was big to know that we’ll have Reggie here in the spring for that extra work in the weight room, nutritionally and on the field. Man, wonderful family. He took three trips and committed to me on my home visit. They loved the place and he fits with us and just really thrilled we get Reggie.”

» Bryce Dixon, DT, 6-2, 275, Charlotte, North Carolina/Butler HS

The interior of the defensive line needed at least one body with Elijah James and Ralfs Rusins set to graduate after the LendingTree Bowl, and the Flames certainly filled the need with Dixon. He had offers from Duke, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Indiana and others, but remained committed to Liberty until signing day. He is expected to join in time for spring practice.

Freeze says: “Bryce is a Power Five defensive lineman and really just fell in love with us early and shut it down. I couldn’t believe it. Even this last week, he sent me screenshots – I won’t say what schools because I didn’t like the way they were recruiting, but that’s for them to live with. They certainly were trying to bump us and were doing a lot of things. His response to every one of them, and he would send me the screenshots, it was always, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ I love his demeanor and he’ll be here in spring, also.”

» Miyon Conaway, DE, 6-2, 220, Hazlehurst, Georgia/Jeff Davis HS

Liberty doesn’t really need defensive ends, but adding a player of Conaway’s stature certainly doesn’t hurt. Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU and several other Group of Five programs offer Conaway, but the three-star prospect stayed committed to Liberty and is expected to join in time for spring practice.

Freeze says: “Miyon, gosh, when you hug him, the depth of his back down to his spine, I like the feel of that on him. He’s going to be a big human being, and what a great kid. Comes from just a hard-nosed country school. He’s going to be here this spring also, so that’s two freshmen.”

» CJ Bazile Jr., DE, 6-2, 240, Miami, Florida/Miramar HS

Bazile is another three-star prospect who held offers from the three service academies (Army, Air Force and Navy), Kansas and five other Group of Five programs. He is joining the program over the summer and can learn behind the plethora of talent already assembled at end.

Freeze says: “CJ, the story of his family coming from Haiti and escaping the life they had there to the life they have now and the gratitude. It seems like kids that have gone through things like that or have no sense of entitlement, they just feel very blessed. He is TreShaun Clark. That’s who I think he is. Thrilled to have him also in those slots.”

» Jordan Norwood, LB, 6-1, 210, Littleton, Colorado/Valor Christian

Norwood is a big get for Liberty, the only school east of Texas to offer him. Programs such as Colorado State, Nevada, Oregon State, Utah State, UNLV and North Texas extended offers to him. Norwood posted 78 tackles (31 solo) and 10 tackles for a loss during his senior season in which he led Valor Christian to an appearance in the state championship game.

Freeze says: “Norwood, the high school kid out of Colorado that signed with us, is I think a Power Five talent. Got to see him when we went out to Colorado and they were getting ready to play for the state championship game. Just watching the way he works and practices and plays and then visiting with his family, I think he’s a heck of a signee out of high school.”

» Mike Smith Jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Canton, Mississippi/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Liberty has struck gold over the past two seasons with graduate transfer linebackers in Anthony Butler, Rashaad Harding and Storey Jackson. This time, the Flames went the JUCO route to get some experience in Smith, who is rated as a three-star JUCO prospect and the No. 5 rated JUCO linebacker according to 247Sports. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining after playing in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and he is joining the program for spring practices.

Freeze says: “Mike Smith Jr., that was a battle, that was a battle all the way to the end with Power Five schools. I think it speaks volumes for how our program is viewed. That one went down to Monday, Tuesday of this week. Really, our guys did a great job. Jack Curtis was heavily involved in that, along with myself. I think Mike Smith, he’s a guy that you look at and say, man, I want that guy to be our team captain and leader, and what a guy and what a player. Again, beat out some really, really good options for him to come here.”

» Dexter Ricks Jr., CB, 6-0, 175, Milledgeville, Georgia/Baldwin HS

Ricks is a three-star prospect who is expected to be on campus for spring practices. In addition to football, he was a standout on the track. He competed for state championships in the long and high jumps and was a state runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles.

Freeze says: “Dexter is another midyear corner that can come in and play, and love his family, great fit here.”

» Antwon Jackson, CB, 5-10, 155, Warner Robins, Georgia/Warner Robins HS

Jackson doesn’t have any stars from 247Sports, but he is good enough to also hold offers from Pittsburgh and Florida Atlantic. He will need to put on weight in order to match up with the physical receivers at the FBS level, but he already possesses the speed to stay with them on their routes.

Freeze says: “Antwon, that team goes to the state championship game near about every year at Warner Robins in Georgia. The staff there has really helped us and has confidence in us. He’s another one that stayed solid through us. He’s got the length and got to put on some weight. He’s like Deon Biggins, can really fun and is physical and has got that swagger - both do - of a corner that you have to have in a very short memory at corner. Excited to get both of those.”

» Brylan Green, S, 5-11, 170, Opelousas, Louisiana/Lafayette Christian

The three-star recruit held offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, Memphis, Mississippi State and Washington State, and from the likes of Louisiana, Grambling State and Louisiana Tech in his backyard. However, what allowed Liberty to win the recruiting battle for him was the collective pitch from Freeze and baseball coach Scott Jackson in allowing him to play both sports.

Freeze says: “He reminds me of Mike Hilton, who started all four years for me and who everybody said was too small to play and now he’s going on his seventh NFL season and making picks and making tackles. Brylan, when you put on his tape and you watch him run downhill, in the alleys and tackle, it’s impressive. The family feel of the way that we collaborated with baseball in recruiting him I think gave us the edge.”

» A’Khori Jones, S, 5-11, 185, Macon, Georgia/Mount De Sales Academy

The fourth and final Georgia recruit on this list is a three-star prospect according to Rivals. In addition to the Ivy League schools and service academies, Jones held offers from Coastal Carolina, Minnesota, Syracuse and UAB. He posted a 20-tackle performance during his senior season to pick up Macon Touchdown Club Player of the Week honors.

Freeze says: “A’Khori comes from a highly academic school and he’s just a phenomenal kid. I think he’s going to be one of those big physical safeties that we need as we move to the next level. “

» Jayden Sweeney, S, 5-11, 175, Birmingham, Alabama/Clay-Chalkville HS

Sweeney is the 10th and final midyear enrollee in this list. He, along with Smith, were the two players who had not previously committed that signed with Liberty during the early period. He held offers from Duke and 12 Group of Five programs. Sweeney posted 59 tackles (46 solo) during his senior season, and he has the physical traits to fill in at either free or strong safety.

Freeze says: “Man, what a player. A guy that’s led his team to two state championship games and that was a battle, too. He had a lot of great options and it wasn’t until really after his official visit this past weekend on Tuesday that we felt like we were in the best shape with winning him. He’s going to play early. He can be a big asset.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.