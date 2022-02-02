A closer look at the five newest signees in Liberty's 2022 recruiting class

The traditional national signing day was quiet for a second straight year at Liberty. The Flames made significant headway on their signing class in December. However, five players from the transfer portal committed to Liberty since the early signing period and have already enrolled. We’ll take a closer look at each of the players, with comments from Flames coach Hugh Freeze about the respective signees.

» Dre Butler, DT, 6-5, 298, Covington, Georgia/Auburn

Butler joins former Auburn teammate Jay Hardy on Liberty’s defensive line. Butler has two seasons of eligibility remaining after seeing action in only four games in the 2021 season. He posted six tackles (two solo) in those games. Butler spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Independence Community College, and then saw action in nine games in the 2020 campaign. He had 14 tackles (five solo), 2.0 tackles for a loss and one sack in 2020.

Freeze says: “I think if Dre makes up his mind that he wants to be great, he can be great. He’s got the body. He’s got that 300-pound body that looks like he weighs 260. We’re excited, excited that he could be a real difference maker. He’s got to decide that he wants it. There’s no question he flashes at time on tape, the more you see what he can become.”

» Cam Reddy, C, 6-2, 310, Franklin, Massachusetts/Colorado State

Reddy started four games in 2020 and all 12 contests in the 2021 season with Colorado State. He initially began his career as a walk-on at Boston College, where he redshirted as a freshman. Reddy, who was on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Freeze says: “Will come in and immediately compete for that starting job there.”

» Bentley Hanshaw, TE, 6-5, 245, Moorpark, California/BYU

Hanshaw has three seasons of eligibility remaining despite enrolling at BYU for the 2017 campaign. That served as his redshirt season. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then rejoined the BYU program in 2020. Hanshaw played in the Cougars’ 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Oct. 2, 2020, and that season did not count toward his eligibility because of COVID. He did not appear in the 2021 campaign, which counted toward his eligibility.

Freeze says: “I think he’s really going to add … he’s a really good mixture of a guy that can put his hand in the ground and also can flex out and run routes. Excited about what we’ve seen from him thus far.”

» Kobe Singleton, CB, 6-1, 180, Pasco, Washington/Southern Utah

Singleton shined during his freshman season at Southern Utah. He posted 22 tackles and led the team in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (six) while appearing in all 11 games for the Thunderbirds. Singleton was named to the All-Big Sky Conference third team.

Freeze says: “Gives us some length there and I like his quick twitch. I like the way he’s worked in team workouts with Coach Dom.”

» Naasir Watkins, OT, 6-5, 305, Laurel, Maryland/Kentucky

Watkins has only one season of eligibility remaining and brings in a wealth of SEC experience at either left or right tackle. He played both positions in 2019 at Kentucky when he appeared in all 13 games. He delivered 12 knockdown blocks and surrendered only one quarterback sack during that season. Watkins played in 11 games in 2018, with one start, but has only played in one game since the conclusion of the 2019 season because of a knee injury. He did not play at all in 2021.

Freeze says: “Had some knee issues. We’re taking a chance on him because I love his length, I love his personality, he is sharp and a graduate and is doing really well thus far. Got to pray that he stays healthy.”

