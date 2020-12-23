A year in review: Covering the rise of an athletic program during the pandemic

It is arguably the biggest victory in Liberty football program history, a thrilling 38-35 victory against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The game featured everything you’d want to see in an instant classic, with both teams feeling each other out through three quarters, the underdog Flames proving they belong, and a back-and-forth fourth quarter in which both teams traded haymakers and uppercuts. It not only validated the Flames’ first time ever being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but was the first triumph for them over one of the commonwealth’s two marquee programs. (Liberty lost at Virginia in both 2018 and 2019.) It was the type of game a capacity Lane Stadium deserved to see during 2020. The finish provided the compelling story of Alex Barbir, who was still a relative unknown to the Liberty fan base before his 51-yard field goal with 1 second left gave Liberty the lead for good. The pandemic prevented beat writers across the country from getting the type of access that allows us to tell these athletes’ stories. Barbir opened up to us about his journey to Liberty, detailing his injuries at Penn State and the sacrifices his parents made when he decided to hang up his cleats and focus on his studies at Liberty.