A year in review: Covering the rise of an athletic program during the pandemic

1. Liberty validates Top 25 ranking by stunning Virginia Tech/Alex Barbir took long, winding journey to becoming Liberty's kicker
It is arguably the biggest victory in Liberty football program history, a thrilling 38-35 victory against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The game featured everything you’d want to see in an instant classic, with both teams feeling each other out through three quarters, the underdog Flames proving they belong, and a back-and-forth fourth quarter in which both teams traded haymakers and uppercuts. It not only validated the Flames’ first time ever being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but was the first triumph for them over one of the commonwealth’s two marquee programs. (Liberty lost at Virginia in both 2018 and 2019.) It was the type of game a capacity Lane Stadium deserved to see during 2020. The finish provided the compelling story of Alex Barbir, who was still a relative unknown to the Liberty fan base before his 51-yard field goal with 1 second left gave Liberty the lead for good. The pandemic prevented beat writers across the country from getting the type of access that allows us to tell these athletes’ stories. Barbir opened up to us about his journey to Liberty, detailing his injuries at Penn State and the sacrifices his parents made when he decided to hang up his cleats and focus on his studies at Liberty.
Golf is one of the most enjoyable sports I get to cover each summer, from the Fox Puss Invitational and Donna Andrews Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club to the Central Virginia Invitational Golf Tournament bouncing around three area courses on a yearly basis. I’ve been lucky to see some of the top local amateurs, from legends Keith Decker and Steven Leibler to established veterans Justin Young and Scott Shingler to up-and-coming locals Conner Burgess, Jimmie Massie and Jillian Drinkard. What has been my most enjoyable golf story to research and write is the life and impact of Morris Alexander on Lynchburg golf. His former pupils could speak for hours upon hours on what Alexander meant to them as a mentor and father figure, and it was a collective effort, led by Jane White, to bring his story to the attention of the African American Golfers Hall of Fame. It was an honor they hoped would bring more recognition to a Black golfer who was one of the best caddy masters in the 1920s and a legend in Lynchburg for most of his adult life.
It was not so long ago the Liberty men’s basketball program was a bottom feeder in the Big South Conference. The Flames were accustomed to losing 20 times a season. Even when Liberty advanced to the 2013 NCAA Tournament, it had 20 losses on the resume. When Ritchie McKay returned to lead the program prior to the 2015-16 campaign, he envisioned building the Flames into a yearly contender. Many felt it would take years before progress would be seen. The turnaround was quick, and the 2019-20 season was the best in program history with four senior players who were part of the initial recruiting classes under McKay leading the way. For many of them, Liberty was their only Division I scholarship offer. They bought into the pack-line defense and the unselfish nature of the offense. On this Sunday afternoon inside a sold-out Vines Center, those four seniors shined. It was the most raucous and electric atmosphere I’ve felt in that arena, and the players fed off that energy. It was a game in which everything McKay envisioned came to fruition. Liberty was no longer the laughingstock.
Lynchburg has seen its fair share of coaching icons shape programs in the high school and college ranks. These men and women have made an indelible impact on the lives of many who have either been standouts in the field of play, turned into coaches themselves or become successful members of the private sector. In the track & field realm, Brant Tolsma’s impact will be felt for years to come following his retirement after 34 years at Liberty. He brought in athletes who believed they could become All-Americans and national champions without all of the bells and whistles seen at the top programs across the country. Over time, Tolsma’s vision for building Liberty into a respected national program netted top-of-the-line indoor and outdoor facilities. Not only did those attract better athletes to Liberty, they were used to help the area high schools grow their programs and compete year-round. Tolsma’s impact was felt in more than his 117 conference championships and 77 coach of the year honors. It was in his willingness to help track & field grow in Lynchburg.
Athletes on campuses across the country discovered how powerful their voices can be this summer when speaking up on matters of racial inequalities. It created a movement among many of the universities to institute changes and promote equality among athletes of all colors and creeds. The movement was felt at Liberty well before the athletic department created the slogan #CreatedEqually. Women’s basketball player Asia Todd was the first to speak out against former university president Jerry Falwell Jr.’s use of Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal while attacking the state’s mask requirements in late May, but it was football players Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land electing to transfer because of “racial insensitivity” and cultural incompetence “in the leadership of the university” that showed how powerful these voices were becoming on campuses.
To read Damien's picks online and see more of our Reporter’s Top 5 series, visit: go.newsadvance.com/Top5. Follow Damien on Twitter as he covers The Cure Bowl live from Orlando: https://twitter.com/DamienSordelett