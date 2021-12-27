A year in review: Five stories as Liberty continues into its 'Golden Age' of athletics

Athletic director Ian McCaw said in the summer of 2019 that he felt “we’re just entering the ‘Golden Age’ of Liberty athletics. I think 25 years from now, people will look back at this time right now as being a point where we really turned the corner and did some special things.”

A global pandemic certainly could have slowed down the progress that was made since McCaw’s hiring in Nov. 2016. The football program enjoyed a season to remember in 2020, but that team was the only one to take the field in that fall season. That meant 2021 featured more games that many could count, and five programs played full campaigns in both the spring and fall.

Liberty’s athletic programs thrived in a jam-packed calendar year. Ten teams won conference championships and eight advanced to NCAA Tournament play.

The field hockey program gained notoriety with its run to the national championship game, while the football team followed up its 10-win 2020 season with eight more wins and a third straight bowl triumph.

There were so many stories told over the past 12 months. Here are the five important stories from the calendar year that chronicled Liberty continuing its path into the “Golden Age.” This concludes our coverage of The News & Advance’s top sports stories that began Monday with a list by Ben Cates and Tuesday with Emily Brown’s five favorite stories.

The 2020 men’s basketball team had all of the ingredients for a mid-major program to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. The Flames featured four veterans with ample experience, a steady junior in Elijah Cuffee, and stellar youngsters ready for the bright lights of March Madness.

That opportunity was wiped away by the pandemic.

Those who returned for the 2020-21 season made it their goal to return to the NCAA Tournament. That is exactly what the Flames did.

They won their third ASUN Conference title in three seasons in the league. Darius McGhee claimed the program’s second straight ASUN player of the year honor. And the triumph over North Alabama in the league title game was closer than anticipated.

“It’s a blessing to be able to advance to the Tournament," Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. "It’s really hard to do. I know the guys in that locker room, I know they’re very appreciative of this opportunity and very thankful for the people they get to do this with.”

Liberty wasn’t able to reclaim its magic from the 2019 NCAA Tournament as Oklahoma State used a dominating second half to knock off the Flames.

There is at least one feel-good story during a magical season. This one came from a veteran presence who was on his way out of the program before having second thoughts.

Keegan McDowell spent the 2019-20 season watching every home game from the stands inside the Vines Center. He told the team right before the season opener against Radford that he was redshirting with the intent on transferring to another program.

It was an unusual sight to see a former player in the stands. McKay kept McDowell around in an effort to bring him back into the fold, but McDowell was steadfast in his decision to find a program where he could get playing time.

When McDowell changed his mind, McKay welcomed him back with open arms, and the rest is history.

“I think that whole year of just not playing and having that kind of taken when I’ve been playing every year for my whole life, it’s just easy to see how much Coach McKay and his staff care for us and are here for us as more than just basketball players,” McDowell said. “My thought process was just to be able to play for a staff like that. No matter what happens, it’s worth it.”

McDowell has provided a young Liberty roster with a veteran presence. He helped the Flames reach the 2021 NCAA Tournament and is a starter for the 2021-22 team picked to win the ASUN title for a fourth straight season.

Jill Bolton didn’t like the way the 2021 spring season ended, and her entire reason for returning to Liberty for her super senior season was to win a Big East championship before her field hockey career concluded.

She achieved her dream, and so much more in the program’s most successful season to date.

Bolton rewrote the Liberty record book and capped her stellar career by becoming the first NCAA Division I athlete at the school to be named a national player of the year.

She and her teammates also shocked the field hockey world. They used motivation from being snubbed in the spring to top UConn for the Big East championship and then stunned No. 1 overall seed Rutgers to advance to the Final Four.

Bolton helped Liberty advance to its first NCAA Division I national championship game where it fell to Northwestern.

“We had a heck of a season,” Bolton said, “and what more could you want?”

Football coach Hugh Freeze has repeatedly stated since his arrival in Dec. 2018 that his objective every season is to play in a bowl game. Liberty is the newest program in the FBS until July 1, 2022, when James Madison becomes the 131st member of the subdivision, and making bowl games in the initial seasons will only help accelerate the program’s growth.

Liberty has done that in each of its three bowl eligible seasons, and in the process joined Appalachian State and Marshall as the only programs to play in three bowl games in the first three seasons following the transition from FCS to FBS.

The Flames, led by electric quarterback Malik Willis, raced out to a 7-2 record to open the 2021 season before falling to Ole Miss, Louisiana and Army to close the campaign.

Willis’ decision to play in the LendingTree Bowl paid dividends. He accounted for five touchdowns as the Flames cruised to a 56-20 victory.

It allowed Liberty to join Appalachian State as the only programs to win three bowl games in their first three bowl eligible seasons.

Doug Smith has made an indelible impact on the Appomattox community as the Raiders football coach. He left a lasting impact on his teammates at Liberty University as a wide receiver, and those former teammates showed up in droves to help in Smith’s time of need.

The likes of wide receivers Kelvin Edwards and Fred Banks and others were among the many who flocked to Falling River Country Club for three days. The Smith Strong Golf Fundraiser raised money that went directly to Smith and his family to help offset the costs of Smith’s hospital bills in his battle with multiple myeloma.

“I really can’t put it into words. It’s too hard,” Smith said. “I would never be able to thank anybody, any of the ones that have done this stuff enough. I’ll never be able to thank them enough. All I can do is pray for them and hope God blesses them just the way I’ve gotten blessed. That’s my prayer, anyway.”

Edwards and Banks spent a steamy Friday morning and afternoon reliving stories of their playing days. Smith was at the center of those stories as a member of the “Air Posse” that helped Liberty thrive in its program’s rise.

The conversations lasted hours and brought back memories for Smith. Smith made more memories during a weekend when hundreds showed up at Falling River to play a round of golf and help him in his time of need.

“The support for this event has been overwhelming. It’s unlike anything that I’ve experienced,” Falling River PGA professional Faber Jamerson said.

