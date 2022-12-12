Abmas, ORU take advantage of Liberty miscues to pull away in second half

A near six-minute stretch in the first half Monday evening showcased the potential the Liberty men’s basketball team has this season. The offense executed at a high level to create open shots, whether it was around the rim or from beyond the 3-point line, and the defense layered multiple stops to build a lead against Oral Roberts.

The Flames’ bugaboo in the season’s opening 10 games — turnovers — made an appearance during the stretch that prevented them from extending their advantage to double digits.

Those miscues reared their ugly head in the second half at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it stopped Liberty’s four-game winning streak.

Liberty committed a season-high 20 turnovers that led to a whopping 23 points for Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles scored 16 points off the Flames’ miscues in the second half to pull away for an 84-70 triumph that featured two of the nation’s top mid-major guards in Darius McGhee and Max Abmas.

“We had some stretches where we played more characteristic of how we’ve been playing and who we are,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said, “but had a bad stretch in the second half. When we turn it over and we put people on the foul line, that’s a recipe for disaster for us and we did both of those frequently in the second half. Consequently, we weren’t able to keep it close enough to have a chance to win.”

The cascade of turnovers resulted in an ORU run that McKay said “started to snowball” as the minutes ticked off in the second half. McGhee’s 3-pointer with 7:59 remaining trimmed the deficit to 64-59, but the Golden Eagles (8-3) responded with a 13-3 run spanning a little more than 2 ½ minutes to seize control with a 77-62 lead.

The run started when Joseph Venzant was whistled for a foul as ORU center Connor Vanover was attempting a 3 late in the shot clock. McKay said Venzant told him that he never touched Vanover, but it led to a trio of free throws and a subsequent run that turned the favor to the Golden Eagles.

Liberty (6-4) turned the ball over three times that led to seven ORU points in the decisive run.

“I don’t think I can turn the ball over down the stretch in a game like that, especially when possessions are so critical throughout the game with a team like that,” McGhee said. He had two of his game-high seven turnovers during the 13-3 run. “… You’ve got to really take care of the ball.”

The Flames’ turnover numbers dropped during their four-game winning streak, which led to victories over Bradley to close the Cancun Challenge, Delaware State, Maryland Eastern Shore and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

However, the losses have been a different story entirely when it comes to ball security.

Liberty is turning it over 10.2 times per game in the six victories. The number balloons to 17 per contest in losses to Alabama, Southern Miss, Northwestern and Oral Roberts.

“We work on it every day. Our turnovers have declined substantially since Cancun,” McKay said. “I think the way people are going to guard us, if you don’t get penalized for guarding Darius with great physicality and with two hands on him, why not keep doing it? We don’t do it that way, we’ve never done it that way and I’m not suggesting that that’s what they do, but I think it makes it really hard on him, and not a whole lot you can do about it other than trying to take care of the ball and be better.”

McGhee and Abmas did live up to the hype in their anticipated showdown between two guards who have won a combined three conference player of the year honors and were the preseason players of the year in their respective leagues (McGhee in the ASUN and Abmas in the Summit).

Abmas scored a game-high 26 points, shot 8 of 19 from the field, pulled down eight rebounds and eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for his career.

McGhee nearly matched him point-for-point with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting. The fifth-year senior made six 3s and scored at least 20 points for the eighth straight game.

Abmas had more help with three teammates reaching double figures. Isaac McBride and Kareem Thompson had 15 points apiece, and Vanover finished with 11 points.

The Flames had five players with six or more points in the first half as the team shot a blistering 62.5% from the field and 8 of 14 from 3-point range to take a 42-38 halftime lead.

The supporting cast was held in check in the second half as ORU’s defense limited Liberty to 39% shooting from the field and a 5-of-13 showing from 3-point range in the second half.

McGhee had half of the Flames’ 28 second-half points.

“I think we rushed a little bit in the second half. We wanted to react to their made basket without staying true to who we are,” McKay said. “Again, it’s a learning process. I do like our team and we’re going to be really good. We didn’t put together 40 minutes of consistent Liberty basketball tonight.”

Brody Peebles had nine points off the bench. Kyle Rode, Colin Porter and Venzant had eight points apiece.

The Flames have three games remaining in nonconference play before embarking on their final season in the ASUN Conference. They will face Bryant (9-3) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, and then return to Liberty Arena to host Grambling State (6-3) at 7 p.m. Monday.

“I like the games that we’re getting — actually I love them — because I think it creates some opportunities for our character to be developed and our team to handle and steer adversity,” McKay said.

Bryant has a win over Syracuse on its resume. Grambling, which has wins over Colorado and Vanderbilt, will play at No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

“I do think that our nonconference schedule … continues to be challenging with Bryant and Grambling coming up,” McKay said. “That’s what we want; we want to get prepared for a tough ASUN.

“I think we’ve got a chance to finish strong still,” he added about nonconference play, which concludes with a matinee home game Dec. 21 against Mid-Atlantic Christian. “We’re going to definitely build on this because there’s a lot of tape to teach from.”