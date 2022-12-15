Aldridge keeping practices loose as Flames hope to rediscover their edge

The season of change within the Liberty football program hasn’t gone unnoticed by interim head coach Josh Aldridge. He’s seen the impact it’s had on players who are weighing decisions whether to stay with the Flames or enter the transfer portal, and how coaches are handling the uncertainty of whether they will be retained on Jamey Chadwell’s staff.

Aldridge has leaned on players — particularly the 12 members of the team’s culture council — to navigate the changing landscape within the program while also preparing for Tuesday’s Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo at FAU Stadium (7:30 p.m. on ESPN).

“They’ve come to me a lot with things they’d like to see, see us do or adjust a schedule. I’m trying to cater to that pretty well,” Aldridge said Wednesday. “I’m going to call it NFL head coach — Not For Long — so while I’m doing it, I’m going to help out, get these guys to have a great week and maybe we’ll structure practice a way that they feel better about it. I’m not just sitting here taking all these requests in the information box, but I’m going to make sure I structure practice or meetings, travel, all those things the way they see it.”

The results have allowed the Flames (8-4) to be looser, relaxed and more in tune with the preparation for the MAC champion Rockets (8-5).

“It’s definitely been a different vibe, different feeling, especially for us from a player perspective," free safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said.

A water balloon fight after a recent practice between the players and coaches lightened the mood. Players were heavily invested when graduate assistants Michael Chorowicz (wide receivers) and De’Von Brown (cornerbacks) went one-on-one in a best-of-three drill. And music blaring during practice hasn’t hurt either.

“These last couple of weeks, he’s still the same Coach Aldridge,” defensive end Durrell Johnson said. “He been really more loose with us because he’s a good recruiter, he’s a players’ coach. He knows all of us real personally, he knows what gets us hyped, what gets us off our feet, what gets the fire going under us, so I believe that was a great choice to make him interim head coach. He’s a people’s coach.

“He knows music was the way to turn us out, and he always makes sure he’s being a good leader of men. We kind of feed off him and the other coaches. It’s been real good these past couple of weeks.”

Johnson, who will play his final game in a Liberty uniform in the bowl game, admitted he was emotional with all of the change happening around the program. That is why Aldridge has made sure the practice format is geared toward players and helping take their minds off what is going on outside of the indoor practice facility.

“I think preparing for a game helps with all of that because that break we had from the end of the last game [against New Mexico State] until we started practicing, there wasn’t a ton of workouts going on because it’s a dead week and getting ready for finals and things like that,” Aldridge said. “I always worry about those guys being isolated and you can convince yourself of anything when you’re isolated, right, in your thoughts. Now that we’re preparing for a game and practicing I think creates routine and we’re back to doing what we always do.”

The culture council has been front and center during the transition from Freeze to Chadwell. The group has led several meetings to ensure that the Flames can remain undefeated in bowl games, even with 10 players in the transfer portal and one of them (linebacker Ahmad Walker) announcing his commitment to another program.

“This is the time when your leadership shows,” wide receiver DeMario Douglas, a member of the culture council, said. “The head man leaves and then you really need the team to stay together for this bowl game, so I believe my role has [risen] because with coach going and the team could separate when the coach leaves. I believe the coaches did a great job with us, keeping us together and stuff.”

Aldridge’s focus in practice has been to get the team’s edge back. He said the Flames were playing like one of the nation’s best Group of Five teams when they rose to 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following wins over BYU and Arkansas.

Scruggs, another member of the culture council, said it was “a team effort, a team thing” to why Liberty lost its edge in ending the regular season with losses to UConn, Virginia Tech and NMSU.

The fifth-year senior added the music being played at practice has brought more energy, and the team is ready to leave Lynchburg on Friday and get down to Florida to begin preparations for the bowl game.

“We’re definitely going to be emotionally ready to go out there and play,” Scruggs said. “We’re going out there to strap it up against an opponent. Why would you not want to be ready to go out there? You don’t want to go out there and get embarrassed like we just did the last game we played. I think everybody will be mostly ready to go play this game.”

Brown enters transfer portal: Quarterback Sean Brown became the 10th Liberty player to enter the transfer portal when he announced his intentions on social media Thursday. Brown was fifth on the quarterback depth chart and had only appeared in one game during his time with the Flames.