Aldridge named Liberty's interim head coach as Flames prepare for bowl game, new coach

The coaching staff Hugh Freeze assembled at Liberty has at least one more game together. The only member of the on-field defensive coaching staff that has been with the Flames since the 2019 season will lead the team in the upcoming bowl game.

Josh Aldridge, the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was named the team’s interim head coach for the transition period between head coaches. Aldridge will be at the helm for the bowl practices and in the bowl game.

The players were informed of Aldridge being elevated to interim head coach during Monday evening’s team meeting.

“I’m really impressed with Josh and think he’s going to serve us extremely well during this interim period and through the bowl game,” athletic director Ian McCaw said.

Aldridge was Freeze’s first hire on the Liberty staff in December 2018 and is the only member of the defensive staff who has been with the program for the past four seasons.

Kent Austin (quarterbacks), Maurice Harris (wide receivers), Bruce Johnson (running backs), Ben Aigamaua (tight ends) and Tanner Burns (special teams) also have been on staff all four seasons.

Freeze opened Monday’s team meeting by saying goodbye to the team. He was followed by McCaw, who introduced Aldridge as the interim head coach and then took the floor to address various topics with the players.

“Just had a chance to talk to them about everything from the bowl game to the transfer portal to just how to move ahead. Any time you face change, it’s very difficult and I told them that this is the time when leaders lead, and we’ve got a really strong group of leaders,” McCaw said.

“The culture council [a group of 12 players], I met with them privately afterwards and I think we’ve got a really good group of veteran leaders that love Liberty, that represent the culture of our program extremely well and will be able to really help encourage some of the younger players that were taken aback by Coach Freeze’s departure.”

Reports emerged Saturday morning Auburn had been in contact for several weeks with Freeze regarding the vacant coaching position with the Tigers. The players approached Freeze in the locker room about those reports before the game against New Mexico State, and it was reflected in a 49-14 loss to the Aggies.

Freeze's hiring was made official Monday evening and he was introduced Tuesday morning at Auburn.

“Obviously it did not serve them well on Saturday when some of the news reports came out. The leak that came out of Auburn just before the game on Saturday I think was very disruptive to our team. You saw that in terms of the performance on the field and I kind of chalked it up to Auburn being Auburn,” McCaw said.

“As far as how they’re doing it right now, I think it varies by player, but I think we have a lot of maturity in that locker room, and I think the veteran players are handling it extremely well and I think that message will be carried on to some of the younger players who aren’t as experienced and haven’t dealt with something like this.

“I had a chance also to speak to some of the players who were here four years ago when Coach [Turner] Gill surprised all of us with his retirement, and four days later we had Coach Freeze as the new head coach. I think there’s a lot of confidence that this process is going to work out well and we’re going to have an outstanding head coach moving forward.”

Aldridge had not been a head coach at the college level before being elevated to the interim role. This season was his first as a defensive coordinator at the Division I level, and he shared the duties with safeties coach Jack Curtis.

Aldridge was the defensive coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2018 before being hired at Liberty.

“Our team is very excited about the bowl game. We expect it’s going to be pre-Christmas and we believe it will be somewhere in the southeast region, so that will be close for some of our players and their families to be able to attend. I think it’s narrowed down to a few options right now,” McCaw said.

“We’re excited about that. We’re 3-0 in bowl games and we want to go 4-0. We don’t have a championship to play for like many schools do, so our bowl game is our championship. This is something that our coaches, our staff and our student-athletes are excited about and looking forward to. I’ve got tremendous confidence in Coach Aldridge and the staff that they will have the team well-prepared for the bowl game.”