Aldridge, through the unknowns, aims to deliver 'teachable moment' as Liberty's interim head coach

Jason Candle spent four seasons elevating the Toledo offense in the mid 2010s. The Rockets frequently took off to prolific heights on that side of the ball, highlighted by a nine-win regular season in 2015, and were yearly contenders in the Mid-American Conference.

Matt Campbell, who led Toledo during those four seasons, departed following the 2015 regular-season finale for the same position at Iowa State. Candle, an up-and-coming coach in the college football world, was elevated to head coach in time for the Boca Raton Bowl.

Josh Aldridge is navigating a similar path at Liberty heading into the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20 against Candle and Toledo. Aldridge, who is among the top up-and-coming defensive minds in the Bowl Subdivision, is bridging the gap between Hugh Freeze and Jamey Chadwell with what will be a 3 ½-week stint as the Flames’ interim head coach.

If there is anyone who can understand what Aldridge is going through, it’s Candle.

“You’re trying to rally and keep your locker room together, trying to put together a recruiting class and trying to get your feet on the ground and all the things that you want to do as a first-time head coach,” Candle said Sunday in a virtual media press conference. “You go through that process, and you think about all the things you want to do and a lot of that has to take a back seat of what the main thing was at the time. The main thing was to try to send those seniors out with a great win and get that done. We exhausted a lot of resources to do that, time and energy spent on that, and we were able to get it done.”

Liberty went through a similar breakup recently with Freeze. His four-year tenure concluded in embarrassing fashion as news broke of his interest in the opening at Auburn several hours before the Flames’ regular-season finale against New Mexico State.

Two days and a 49-14 loss to the Aggies later, Freeze was announced as the Tigers’ new coach, and Liberty began the search for its new coach.

Aldridge, the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was named the interim head coach the same day for his first stint as a head coach “besides at recess.”

“It’s a great situation,” Aldridge added Sunday. “I’ve recruited a lot of these guys. I've enjoyed the however many days it’s been so far, it’s been my goal to not let them isolate themselves in a time of uncertainty. We’ve tried to do some things together, I think that’s worked, and obviously naming a head coach was a really big deal and an exciting time for them and me as well.

“I’m really looking forward to leading our team through this bowl game and put a stamp on our season. We’ve had a lot of highs in this season and a couple of lows, and I think this can be a great way to finish, especially for our seniors. I think of them the most. How we finished on senior day was not how we wanted it, and it’s like a second chance for them now. I’m really excited about it.”

Aldridge took the team to see the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as a way to get the team reunited after the way Freeze’s departure unfolded and could have potentially fractured the locker room. He has had them focus on academics and preparing for finals before ramping up practices next week.

The plan will be to practice on campus four times before leaving for Boca Raton. The team will have three practices at the bowl site, and only one will be a full-speed practice.

“There really isn’t a blueprint for how to handle a transition like this. Josh has done just a fantastic job relating to the players, keeping the program going and just managing this transition period,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said. “Really proud of him and really excited for him. I really hope that our team plays hard and helps him go 1-0 in bowl games.”

Aldridge was Freeze’s first on-field hire in December 2018 and has built a strong reputation within the locker room over his four seasons. He served as defensive line coach for three seasons before being elevated to co-defensive coordinator for this campaign.

Aldridge’s plan is to keep things the same for the current roster with plenty of change on the horizon.

Chadwell said he will consider former members of his staff at Coastal Carolina, current staff members at Liberty and coaches from across the nation for his new staff with the Flames.

That means Aldridge and the on-field assistants currently working through the bowl game don’t know what their status is moving forward. The only thing on their collective minds is ensuring the Flames are well-prepared for the MAC champion Rockets.

“It’s obviously a lot of unknowns at the time, but I don’t think as a coach you can sit here and tell your players to take every day as it comes and to fight through adversity and then you don’t do it yourself,” Aldridge said. “I view it as a very teachable moment for my players, for them to see me come to work every day with plenty unknown with me, and me being here and all those things. I want them to see that because it’s not some political jargon that I say I’m in this business to teach my guys life lessons. It really is the reason I’m in this business.

“I just view the situation I’m in a great teachable moment for them to see a guy that had some things happen that maybe he didn’t expect or were sudden and he’s still going about his business the exact same way because that’s what’s asked of him. That’s what I’m trying to do and keeping my head down and keep chopping wood.”