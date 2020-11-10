Alex Barbir took long, winding journey to becoming Liberty's kicker

The blaring music made the walls in the cramped visitor's locker rooms shake. Players ecstatically jumped around and sang along to whatever song was playing. It was difficult to hear, let alone think, as vibrant energy circulated throughout the Liberty football team.
Alex Barbir slipped out of the locker room and sought solace in the quiet of an empty Lane Stadium. He walked to the midfield stripe, sat down in the middle of the VT logo and allowed his emotions to take over. Tears streamed down his cheeks.
Barbir, moments removed from making a career-long 51-yard field goal with one second remaining to lift Liberty to a 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech, soaked in the magnitude of the accomplishment and reflected on the long, winding journey he took to reach this point.
He has suffered two painful injuries that tend to sideline kickers for long stretches. He gave up his dream of playing football when he transferred from Penn State to Liberty. The thought of putting on shoulder pads, lacing up cleats and being a part of a tight-knit locker room was not even on his radar.
As Barbir sat on the grass and reflected, it made the moment he was living in that much sweeter.
“Football was not in my plan for the rest of my life. I was done,” Barbir revealed after Saturday’s game. “I wanted to live a normal life, be a student, get a job and move on. Deciding to play football when I pretty much was ready to graduate was a complete change in my life.”
Barbir, upon his arrival on the Liberty campus prior to the 2018 spring semester, was content focusing on his studies and not playing football again. He chose to attend Liberty because it fit his Christian faith, and he had three people close to him who had ties to the university — his older brothers, Timothy and Joshua, attended Liberty, and Seth Sasser, one of his best friends from Cumming, Georgia, was on campus.
Why didn’t Barbir at least try out for the team? His reasoning was simple: Alex Probert was the entrenched starter and handled all kickoffs and field goals. In Barbir’s mind, what was the point if he was just going to ride the bench?
Everything changed when Probert announced he was transferring to Iowa State.
“When the opportunity came, I pretty much decided that I’d rather say that I at least tried. If I fail, I fail, but at least I put in the effort to try, to be the kicker, versus be 20 years down the road and be like, man, if I would have kicked, would I have been good? Would I have gone to the NFL?” Barbir said. “When you close the door like that, you have no clue. … I would rather say that I tried. If I failed, it is what it is. But there’s also the possibility that I will actually be successful and maybe I’ll actually play after school. I have no clue what’s in store. I just didn’t want to have that feeling 10, 15 years down the road that I wish I would have done it.”
Matt Bevins, the program’s current director of player development, saw on social media in 2018 that Barbir had transferred to Liberty, and Bevins confirmed with the university that Barbir was enrolled in classes.
Bevins, a former kicker at Liberty, knew Barbir’s name from 2013 when then-coach Turner Gill received an email that Barbir was interested in Liberty. Gill was unable to reply because of NCAA restrictions on communications with a high school prospect, so the email went unanswered.
But Bevins kept the information of Barbir’s studies at Liberty in his memory bank in case the Flames ever needed an emergency kicker.
“That time in the year, Alex [Probert] left us in the beginning of February, and that’s just a really awkward time. Then the pandemic hits and then it’s even more awkward to try to find a transfer kicker or a high school kicker,” Bevins said. “It’s just really bad timing. Thankfully, we remembered Barbir was still on campus and we reached out to him and he was all for it.”
Long snapper Austin Mock had Barbir’s cell phone number thanks to sharing mutual friends, and special teams coordinator Tanner Burns wasted little time reaching out to Barbir.
The two met the day after Probert elected to transfer to Iowa State, and Burns spent an hour each of the next several days recruiting Barbir to join the roster.
It finally paid off, as Barbir was added to the active roster one week after Probert left.
“That might be my best recruiting story I have so far in my young career,” Burns said.
Barbir claimed the starting job in training camp after Jason Stricker, the scholarship kicker on the roster, suffered a similar groin injury to the one Barbir suffered in May as he was working his way back into kicking shape.
Barbir had about a month and a half to prepare for this season (he said he lost three months recovering from the groin injury), and it showed early in the season when he was attempting to get into a kicking groove.
The 5-foot-9, 220-pound Barbir is 8 for 12 on field goals this season, and the 51-yarder he made at Virginia Tech was his longest of the season.
He entered the game 2 for 6 on field goals of 30 yards or longer.
“That’s one thing you like about him: He doesn’t flinch,” Burns said.
Barbir had never attempted a field goal at the college level prior to this season.
He spent two seasons at Penn State and only attempted five kickoffs in the 2017 campaign. He spent the 2016 season redshirting after he suffered an injury on the hip joint of his right leg (kicking leg), and then had surgery in January 2017.
Barbir estimates the recovery lasted between six to eight months and was mentally tough on him. The love of football waned as he realized priorities in his life weren’t where he wanted as the 2017 season progressed.
“There’s a lot of things that I value in life, and obviously football only has so much value. Football only goes on for so long, and at Penn State, I just felt like I was not getting what I needed as a person and spiritually,” Barbir said. “I have nothing to say bad against Penn State. For me, personally as a person, that’s just not where I wanted to be and I felt like I valued a lot of other things outside of football. Ultimately, I had to choose whether, do I want to stay here and persevere through what I feel like I shouldn’t and continue football here? Or do I value other things over football? I got to the point where I was like, there are a lot of other things in life I value more than me being a football player here, and that’s ultimately why I chose to leave and not play.”
Barbir was content not playing at Liberty, but his father, Daniel, and uncle, Nick, kept pestering him. They, along with Barbir’s mother, Hope, continued to encourage him to give football one more try.
“I know you can take the job, I know you can win the position, I know you can make the difference for Liberty,” Daniel Barbir told his son.
Alex Barbir’s mind kept circling back to Probert being on the roster as an established kicker. It didn’t make sense, in his mind, to return to a sport that he admitted he resented because it wasn’t adding value to his life when he was at Penn State.
When Probert transferred, part of Barbir’s thought process in electing to play focused on his parents. They sacrificed the better part of a month after his hip surgery by staying with him in State College, Pennsylvania. They pushed him on a wheelchair around the snow-covered campus that winter, helped with chores, bathed him and showed him their unconditional love. And once he left Penn State and transferred to Liberty, they supported him as he transitioned to being a student.
How could he repay all they had sacrificed for him? He simply tried.
“Ultimately, a big part of why I chose to play was not really even for myself, but it was to honor my parents,” he said. “I know they had high hopes for me in terms of Penn State and playing football in college. My college career didn’t really go at all how I thought it would and obviously, that’s a downer for them a little bit. I kind of viewed it as an opportunity where if I at least try, whether I fail or not, they at least know that I tried, and that alone honors them.”
Barbir’s parents were in the east grandstands at Lane Stadium on Saturday and celebrated the moment they saw his 51-yard field goal clear the uprights with plenty of room to spare.
They were still in the grandstands when he emerged from the locker room and made his way to midfield, where he closed his eyes and let the emotions take over.
He never envisioned being in this position again. Yet here he was, fulfilling a dream he thought was lost in a former life.
“It’s not what I was planning on doing at all. To go from having surgery at Penn State, coming here, not playing and then playing, and my whole life is changing, to now playing, winning the job and playing a major role in beating Virginia Tech for Liberty. I was just so blown away,” he said. “I just wanted to reflect on what’s happened in my life. I’m just blessed, honestly, honestly.”
