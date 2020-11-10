Alex Barbir took long, winding journey to becoming Liberty's kicker

“There’s a lot of things that I value in life, and obviously football only has so much value. Football only goes on for so long, and at Penn State, I just felt like I was not getting what I needed as a person and spiritually,” Barbir said. “I have nothing to say bad against Penn State. For me, personally as a person, that’s just not where I wanted to be and I felt like I valued a lot of other things outside of football. Ultimately, I had to choose whether, do I want to stay here and persevere through what I feel like I shouldn’t and continue football here? Or do I value other things over football? I got to the point where I was like, there are a lot of other things in life I value more than me being a football player here, and that’s ultimately why I chose to leave and not play.”