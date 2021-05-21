Alexander stymies Liberty's 10th-inning rally to lift JMU to victory in Knoxville Regional

That set the stage for Sara Jubas, who ripped a double down the left-field line to score both runners for the 4-2 advantage.

“I just went up there and I was trying to hit the ball as far as I could,” said Jubas, who went 2 for 5. Her leadoff triple in the fourth inning sparked a two-run frame to put the Dukes ahead 2-0.

Keeney prevented JMU from extending its lead in the 10th by getting the next two batters out.

She allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, walked three and struck out three.

“I thought we had a really outstanding pitching performance from Karlie Keeney,” said Richardson, who was unanimously named the ASUN coach of the year.

Alexander managed to upstage Kenney and Flames starter Emily Kirby, the ASUN pitcher of the year, by escaping trouble in the second, third and fifth innings.

Alexander struck out Madison Via with runners on second and third to end the second inning, then fanned Channell with the bases loaded in the third to prevent the Flames from getting on the board.

Cannetto singled with two outs in the seventh and stole second, but Alexander again escaped the jam by striking out Emily Sweat.