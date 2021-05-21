Alexander stymies Liberty's 10th-inning rally to lift JMU to victory in Knoxville Regional

Amber Bishop-Riley provided the jolt of energy the Liberty softball team needed with her leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. The Flames’ deficit, cut to a single run, ignited the bench and provided a moment of hope a rally could start.
Odicci Alexander emphatically shut the door on Liberty’s rally chances.
The James Madison senior capped her 163-pitch performance with a pair of strikeouts to give her a program single-game record 19, and her outing lifted the third-seeded Dukes to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the second-seeded Flames on Friday afternoon in the first game of the Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The No. 24/25 Flames (42-14) play Eastern Kentucky in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. EKU (35-16) lost to host Tennessee 8-1 in Friday's second game.
“I just think that we need to take tonight and really mentally prepare for sure,” Bishop-Riley said. The second baseman, who went 1 for 5, was named the ASUN Conference player of the year and co-defensive player of the year earlier Friday. “I think we need to be confident going into tomorrow and using this game to definitely fuel ourselves to just make adjustments early, get key hits and get key runs tomorrow. Hopefully we can get good rest tonight and play hard tomorrow and come in clutch when we need to.”
The No. 21/22 Dukes (35-1) play UT (42-13) at noon Saturday.
Bishop-Riley’s solo homer was her 17th of the season.
Alexander, who retired 20 of the final 22 batters she faced, got Kara Canettto (2 for 5) to ground out to third, and then struck out Emily Sweat and Savannah Channell to end the game.
“I just think everyone did their part today and we came out with the win,” said Alexander, who improved to 13-0 with the victory. She allowed six hits and walked three.
Alexander’s pitching allowed JMU to win its first extra-innings game of the season. Liberty fell to 13-6 in one-run games and 3-1 in extra-innings games.
“James Madison did a really good job,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said. “We had our chances. We could have ended it earlier, but we didn’t, and as a result they capitalized on the key hits that they got and we did not.”
JMU took the lead with two hits against Karlie Keeney (15-5) in the 10th inning. Those hits were the only ones surrendered by the freshman right-hander in her 6 2/3-inning relief appearance.
Michelle Sullivan laced a one-out double to center field that JMU coach Loren LaPorte called “the biggest hit of the game.” She advanced to third when Kate Gordon reached on a fielding error by Channell.
That set the stage for Sara Jubas, who ripped a double down the left-field line to score both runners for the 4-2 advantage.
“I just went up there and I was trying to hit the ball as far as I could,” said Jubas, who went 2 for 5. Her leadoff triple in the fourth inning sparked a two-run frame to put the Dukes ahead 2-0.
Keeney prevented JMU from extending its lead in the 10th by getting the next two batters out.
She allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, walked three and struck out three.
“I thought we had a really outstanding pitching performance from Karlie Keeney,” said Richardson, who was unanimously named the ASUN coach of the year.
Alexander managed to upstage Kenney and Flames starter Emily Kirby, the ASUN pitcher of the year, by escaping trouble in the second, third and fifth innings.
Alexander struck out Madison Via with runners on second and third to end the second inning, then fanned Channell with the bases loaded in the third to prevent the Flames from getting on the board.
Cannetto singled with two outs in the seventh and stole second, but Alexander again escaped the jam by striking out Emily Sweat.
“My comment to the team was: ‘Why does this game hurt so much?’ It’s pretty obvious. We had our opportunities,” Richardson said, “and when you don’t seize your opportunities, you walk away saying, ‘Woulda, shoulda and coulda.’ That’s the hard thing about this loss. … We had opportunities to win.”
Flames catcher Caroline Hudson recorded the team’s lone hit with runners in scoring position when she smacked a double off the third-base bag in the fourth inning to score pinch runners Megan Hodum and Mary Claire Wilson to tie the game at 2.
Naomi Jones (Liberty Christian), pinch running for Hudson, advanced to third when Autumn Bishop reached on a fielder’s choice to set the Flames up to potentially take the lead.
That is when Alexander got back into a rhythm. She got Bishop-Riley to ground out to third and then got Canetto to fly out to left.
“We expected that type of game,” LaPorte said of facing Liberty, before turning her comments back to Alexander’s recovery from the fourth inning.
“She dialed back in,” the coach said of her ace. “She went out there and she was on a mission. She wanted to have control the entire time. … I felt like she got better as the game went on.”