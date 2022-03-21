All eyes in the NFL world will be on Malik Willis and Liberty during Tuesday's pro day

Malik Willis casually strolled into Liberty football’s spring practice Monday morning. He greeted several people with his customary, ‘Good morning,’ that he used during his midweek media availabilities for his two seasons as a starter.

The former quarterback chatted with friends still on the Liberty roster in between the morning’s drills, caught up with coach Hugh Freeze while watching the quarterbacks, and spent time with other former Flames scheduled to participate in Tuesday’s pro day.

Maybe four or five people were around Willis throughout practice. That number will drastically jump during the most anticipated pro day in Liberty’s football history.

One hundred and twenty NFL personnel from all 32 teams, including most every general manager, head coach and scout, are expected to be on campus as Willis and 15 of his former teammates take part in the annual pro day.

Liberty is issuing nearly 100 credentials to media members, with the NFL Network representing approximately a quarter of those being credentialed. The network is scheduled to air Willis’ throwing and individual drills live early Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t think we can quantify it, really,” Freeze said Monday. “I just know that it is huge, it’s big.”

The coronavirus pandemic canceled Liberty’s pro day in 2020 when wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was expected to draw a large crowd, and the 2021 pro day welcomed four to five scouts to Lynchburg to watch linebacker Anthony Butler.

The throng of NFL personnel expected to be in attendance is usually reserved on a yearly basis for major college programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Clemson.

Willis, though, has been described as this year’s draft star with his high ceiling in the professional ranks. His draft stock has steadily risen with strong performances in the Senior Bowl practices and the NFL Combine, and the anticipation has only grown leading into a pro day that will feature throwing drills with former teammates Kevin Shaa, DJ Stubbs, Johnny Huntley, Trevor Hobbs and Joshua Mack.

Wide receivers Tre Turner (Virginia Tech) and Jonathan Johnson (Richmond) are skipping the pro days at their respective schools to work with Willis and in front of the massive gathering of NFL personnel.

“We had some good ones at Ole Miss. The one that was the craziest was the year we had the three first-rounders plus many more,” Freeze said. Freeze was the former coach at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016. The 2016 NFL Draft featured three of Freeze’s players taken in the first round (Laremy Tunsil, Laquon Treadwell and Robert Nkemdiche) and two others taken in the later rounds (Fahn Cooper in the fifth and Cody Core in the sixth).

“I’m not sure this one won’t be as well attended as that one,” he continued. “We’re excited. We’re excited to host.”

Athletic director Ian McCaw has likened what Tuesday will be like for Liberty to what Baylor experienced when former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III held his pro day on campus. The Bears, once afterthoughts in the Big 12 Conference, became perennial contenders because of the exposure Griffin brought to the program.

Freeze is expecting the same thing, and he hopes the throng of former Liberty players will showcase their skills with the NFL on hand.

“Our kids will perform well, they will test well,” Freeze said. “My strength coach [Dominic Studzinski] has done this for me at Ole Miss and they crushed all the testing, and I think our kids will do that tomorrow. Obviously the attention that will be on Malik and what happens with him, I think it’s going to be a big day for us also.”

Offensive lineman Tristan Schultz and running back Frankie Hickson (Heritage High) are the only other offensive players taking part in pro day. A host of defensive players, led by linebacker Storey Jackson, linemen Elijah James and Ralfs Rusins, and safety Skyler Thomas are hoping to garner attention through their individual workouts.

“Some of which I think are going to surprise some people and have a chance to get on rosters and do well,” Freeze said. “I just think it speaks to the job our recruiting office and our coaches have done to convince good players and kids to come and join us here.”

The other players scheduled to participate in pro day are safeties Ben Alexander and Cedric Stone, defensive end Jayod Sanders, linebacker Rashaad Harding and cornerback Duron Lowe.

Injury update: Liberty’s wide receiving corps was light during Monday’s sixth practice of the spring season. CJ Yarbrough and DeMario Douglas, both expected starters, were held out with hamstring injuries. Freeze revealed CJ Daniels suffered a torn ACL during the first practice of the spring and has undergone surgery. “Hopefully he’ll be back around Game 1,” Freeze said. … Wide receiver Noah Frith missed practice because of a stomach virus. … Linebacker Aakil Washington broke his right thumb in the first live period the Friday before spring break and underwent surgery. He sported a cast on his right hand and wrist during Monday’s practice. “He’s going to be limited for a while,” Freeze said.

