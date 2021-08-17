 Skip to main content
Allan, an all-Big Ten selection at Michigan, transferring to Liberty softball
Michigan Wisconsin Softball

Michigan's Lou Allan (14) hits a pitch during an NCAA college softball game against Wisconsin on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Leesburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

Liberty softball lost one of its most productive players in program history, first baseman Autumn Bishop, to graduation following a stellar five-year career. The Flames quickly found her replacement.

Liberty announced Tuesday that Lou Allan, a first-team All-Big Ten selection from Michigan, is joining Liberty as a graduate transfer and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Allan hit .383 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and a team-leading 45 RBIs in 2021. She led the Wolverines to a 38-8 record and a spot in the Seattle Regional final.

“Lou contacted me, actually, and said, ‘I’m in the transfer portal and Liberty’s where I’m felt I’m led to go,’” Flames coach Dot Richardson said. “I was excited about that.”

Allan’s grandmother, Sheila Cornell-Douty, played with Richardson at UCLA and on the 1996 and 2000 U.S. Olympic softball teams.

Richardson said Allan has already been accepted into a master’s program at Liberty and will study criminal justice. Allan will graduate from Michigan on Friday and then transition to Liberty for the fall semester.

“She has one year of eligibility left because of COVID, and she wants to compete here,” Richardson said. “ … She’s going to bring another offensive weapon that is going to help with the Bishop twins graduating.”

Liberty previously landed two high-profile transfers in shortstop Raigan Barrett from Washington and Janessa Plummer from Florida SouthWestern State.

Barrett never suited up at Washington and has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Plummer was a first-team NJCAA All-American and claimed MVP honors in the NJCAA national tournament.

