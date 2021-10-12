Anthony, playing in memory of his mother and grandmother, stepping up at cornerback for Liberty

There is not a day that goes by when Daijahn Anthony doesn’t think about the two most important women in his life. He remembers the lessons they taught him growing up in Richmond. The unconditional love they showered on him. The sacrifices they made through life’s challenges to ensure he and his two brothers and one sister had every opportunity to succeed.

Anthony, a redshirt sophomore cornerback in his first season at Liberty, does everything to honor the memory of his mother and grandmother, two women and role models he has lost in the past 10 years. Every snap on the Williams Stadium turf is played to his fullest potential, as he tries to live up to the standard they set for him.

“Just dealing with all of that adversity, it’s just helping me become who I am today and it’s just really made me a stronger person and I just really want to make them proud day in and day out, every day,” Anthony said Tuesday. “Whenever I’m down, I just think about what would my grandma do, what would my grandma say, what would my momma do, what would my momma say? I just look at it like that.”