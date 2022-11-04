Arkansas' run attack, one of the nation's best, will test Liberty's steadily improving defense

Liberty’s defense didn’t need to make major adjustments five quarters into this season to stop the run. Sure, Southern Miss and UAB racked up yards aplenty and combined to generate seven runs of 20-plus yards, but no alarm bells went off on the Flames’ sideline.

New faces were in the defensive line rotation. There was a new starting Mike linebacker. A feeling out process was needed in order to get those pieces in the right places to stymie the ground attack.

Twenty-seven quarters have passed since UAB sliced and diced Liberty in the opening 15 minutes of their Sept. 10 matchup at Williams Stadium. The Blazers’ run game was brought to a grinding halt. Wake Forest, Akron and BYU could barely muster any sort of attack on the ground.

The 23rd-ranked Flames are winning those battles in the trenches and slowing the run game down. They will be tested by an offense that has found ways to run the ball against every team it has faced.

Arkansas’ potent run attack, led by tailback Raheim Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson, ranks sixth nationally in yards per contest. Only No. 6 Alabama has held the Razorbacks to less than 200 yards in a game this season, and Liberty aims to become the second in Saturday’s 4 p.m. showdown at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The inaugural matchup between the programs will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

“Every week we always say we need to swarm to the ball,” nose guard Dennis Osagiede said. “I feel like we’ve been doing a good job with that. Our approach doesn’t change.”

Osagiede is one of those new faces among the front seven, along with fellow linemen Jay Hardy and Dre Butler, and linebacker Mike Smith Jr. is in his first season with the program. It took time for those newcomers to mesh with the returning starters and key contributors in the season’s first two weeks.

Liberty surrendered 413 rushing yards in its first five quarters of the season (252 in the four-overtime win at Southern Miss and 161 in the first quarter against UAB) and giving up that many yards wasn’t going to be sustainable to picking up victories over the course of the season.

The Flames (7-1) made minor adjustments and got all the players on the same page, which has led to continual improvement against the run.

Teams have picked up 573 rushing yards on 214 attempts since the second quarter began against UAB on Sept. 10, and that stretch includes holding Wake Forest, Akron, Gardner-Webb and BYU to less than 100 rushing yards apiece.

“We have a really talented D-line and front seven. Our linebackers, our D-line, they’re swarming the football,” strong safety Robert Rahimi said. “Us at safeties and corners, we’re coming down and filling extra alleys and being those guys to come in and make people right. Also, we’ve been able to turn the ball over. That helps a lot. We’ve been able to get people behind the sticks and I think that’s what helps us.”

Those gains Liberty has made in slowing down opposing rushing attacks will be put to the test by the Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) and their electric backfield that averages 244.5 rushing yards per game.

Sanders racks seventh in the nation with 1,041 rushing yards. He has topped the 150-yard mark in two straight games against BYU and Auburn and in four games this season.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound sophomore even cracked the 100-yard mark against Alabama. The Crimson Tide held Arkansas to 187 rushing yards.

“He’s the best running back we’ve seen this season and maybe in our time here,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said of Sanders.

Sanders has accounted for 53% of Arkansas’ rushing yards. Jefferson, the dual-threat quarterback, is second with 389 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Jefferson is able to scramble around when plays break down, which then allows him to either pick apart the secondary or use his legs to get first downs.

He has thrown for 1,697 yards and completed nearly 68% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He has three receivers (Jadon Haselwood, Matt Landers and Trey Knox) who have three receiving touchdowns apiece.

“It’s like you’re playing an athletic Ben Rothlisberger almost, you know? Just the way he can make plays last longer, you get guys back there and it’s like trying to tackle a tight end, not a quarterback or a running back or receiver. Just a totally different dynamic,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said of Jefferson. “He’s not a runner. He’s a big dude and can throw it a country mile, too. You’ve got to pick your battles and situationally what you want to defend and what you want to make them try to execute, and we’ve got to have a good plan for that. He’s proven that he can beat you with both his arm and his legs, and he’s got a ton of weapons around him.

“They’ve got the leading rusher in the SEC back there. He’s unbelievable, he’s a big dude, too. All three of their receivers will probably play on Sundays for at least some form of time. They have an enormous O-line. It’s a really good offense. It’s just like any great offense you face. You’ve just got to try to make them play left-handed in different ways. They’re not only good at one thing; you’ve got to situationally understand what you want to try to defend and make them execute.”

Liberty took away Wake Forest’s running attack and forced quarterback Sam Hartman to throw under duress frequently in the Demon Deacons’ 37-36 win on Sept. 17. The Flames will need to repeat that effort if they want to pick up their first win over an SEC team.