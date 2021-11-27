Army takes advantage of short fields in win over Liberty

Army scored on its first four drives to take a 24-0 lead, and the Black Knights’ average starting field position was the Liberty 45.

“It’s always a challenge to stop a team when you have to go on your 45 and stop them from driving the ball down the field from there,” Liberty defensive end TreShaun Clark said. “That’s what we’re coached on. They tell us all the time, those times where we really have to bow up and we have to show that we can take over the game and we can win the game for our team. Those are the moments that we live for. I don’t think it’s anything bad from the defensive standpoint, but it is challenging as always. We are coached to handle stuff like that. We just have to learn to do better.”

The Flames aided in the short fields by failing to convert on four fourth-down chances.

Malik Willis threw two incomplete passes that resulted in turnover on downs, he was sacked for a 16-yard loss on fourth down, and Max Morgan was picked off by Bo Nicolas-Paul on a fake punt.

“Certainly, we had a lot of chances to make plays early in the game, and we didn't,” Freeze said. “Probably shouldn't have gone for it on fourth down that first time, but I just knew our possessions were probably going to be limited in the game.”