Army takes advantage of short fields in win over Liberty

Army’s methodical, triple-option offense hasn’t faced many obstacles in moving the ball up and down the field throughout the 2021 campaign. It doesn’t matter if the Black Knights start near their goal line or on the opponent’s side of the field, those drives tend to pick up substantial yards.
Liberty gifted Army with a short field four times in the opening 21 minutes Saturday.
The Black Knights made the Flames pay each time.
Army raced out to a 24-point lead, thanks to the post-Thanksgiving gifts of Liberty failing to convert on a quartet of fourth-down tries, and the Black Knights chewed up the clock in the fourth quarter for a 31-16 victory before an announced attendance of 19,269 at Williams Stadium.
“It's not so much about field position as you're playing them as it is, can we stop them or not?” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said.
Army, which entered the game averaging the nation's second-most rushing yards per game at 309.3, was held to 222 rushing yards on 61 attempts.
The Flames (7-5), though head into a potential bowl game on a three-game losing streak. The three losses have come against bowl-eligible teams No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 23 Louisiana and Army.
The Black Knights (8-3) savored their first trip to Lynchburg by capitalizing on a disastrous opening 30 minutes for the Flames.
Army scored on its first four drives to take a 24-0 lead, and the Black Knights’ average starting field position was the Liberty 45.
“It’s always a challenge to stop a team when you have to go on your 45 and stop them from driving the ball down the field from there,” Liberty defensive end TreShaun Clark said. “That’s what we’re coached on. They tell us all the time, those times where we really have to bow up and we have to show that we can take over the game and we can win the game for our team. Those are the moments that we live for. I don’t think it’s anything bad from the defensive standpoint, but it is challenging as always. We are coached to handle stuff like that. We just have to learn to do better.”
The Flames aided in the short fields by failing to convert on four fourth-down chances.
Malik Willis threw two incomplete passes that resulted in turnover on downs, he was sacked for a 16-yard loss on fourth down, and Max Morgan was picked off by Bo Nicolas-Paul on a fake punt.
“Certainly, we had a lot of chances to make plays early in the game, and we didn't,” Freeze said. “Probably shouldn't have gone for it on fourth down that first time, but I just knew our possessions were probably going to be limited in the game.”
It didn’t take Army long to score on any of those four drives. The Black Knights chewed up 11 plays and nearly six minutes to convert on Cole Talley’s 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 advantage, and then scored touchdowns on drives of five, five and four plays that took a combined total of 7 minutes, 11 seconds off the clock.
Army B-back Jakobi Buchanan scored on runs of 19 and 1 yards, and quarterback Christian Anderson found running back Braheam Murphy open behind the defense for a 34-yard score.
Anderson completed all three of his first-half pass attempts for 102 yards.
He added a 51-yard completion to Tyrell Robinson that set up Buchanan’s second first-half score.
“Truthfully, had it not been for those two explosive passes, I'm not sure how many points they would have had in the first half,” Freeze said. “I thought we did a decent job against the run game, even on the short fields.”
Army had 94 rushing yards in the first half and racked up 128 yards on the ground in the second half.
“I don’t think it was tough to stop the run. I feel like it was more so at times we weren’t where we were supposed to be and where we were coached to be,” Clark said. “I felt like once we were doing what we were coached to do for the week, what our scheme was, we actually were able to stop them from being able to gain yards at all. I feel like it was us at times not being on our Ps and Qs.”
Liberty finally got into the scoring column late in the half on Brayden Beck’s 36-yard field goal.
Army extended its lead to 31-3 by taking the second half’s opening drive 75 yards that consumed 8 minutes, 15 seconds off the clock that culminated in Buchanan’s second 1-yard plunge of the game.
“I would say that it definitely showed us that they can take the ball down the field on us if we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do,” Clark said. “We had to lock in completely as a group in order to be able to stop them, because they can get those explosive plays. We have to just really lock in and do what we’re supposed to do.”
The Flames scored two touchdowns in the final 4:35 of the third quarter to make the final 15 minutes interesting.
Willis connected with Noah Frith on a 14-yard touchdown that trimmed the deficit to 31-10, and then Willis capped an 85-yard drive that took less than two minutes off the clock with a 7-yard run.
Willis was unable to find the end zone on the two-point conversion to keep Army’s lead at 31-16.
Buchanan rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns on 22 attempts.
Willis, playing in what could be his final game at Williams Stadium, completed 24 of 45 passes for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He rushed for 37 yards on 16 carries.
CJ Daniels caught a career-high eight passes for 118 yards.