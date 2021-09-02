Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Campbell

Liberty’s football season is set to kick off Saturday, which means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Donnell Coley, the sports editor of The Daily Record in Dunn, North Carolina, stops by to answer five questions about Campbell. For his coverage of the Camels, follow him on Twitter: @sportsinmyveins.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Campbell played an all-FBS four-game schedule last fall, a daunting task for a program that was finalizing its transition from non-scholarship to 63 scholarships. What did those matchups do in helping advance the program?
DC: If you know anything about former NFL starter Mike Minter as a player, and now as a veteran college football coach, he doesn’t shy away from competition. When you talk to Campbell’s key guys, you get a sense of confidence that almost makes it seems like they went 4-0 instead of winless last fall. With a full spring and summer of workouts this year, expect them to take a big leap in the FCS ranks while also pushing an FBS team or two to the limits along the way.
N&A: The Camels return most every starter from last season. Of those players, who do you expect to have breakout seasons?
DC: Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams is a former FCS All-American who won Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year two seasons ago. He says he’s improved his accuracy in the pocket this offseason, and if that’s the case, he’ll be in serious contention for conference player of the year honors. On defense, Darion Slade is an NFL prospect who flirted with the draft this past spring. He’s aiming to improve his stock and will undoubtedly be among the country’s top tacklers.
N&A: Lynchburg native Caleb Snead missed last season and is back. What does the wide receiver bring to the Campbell offense?
DC: In a word: explosion. Snead is a huge target (6-4, 205) and was Williams’ favorite deep threat two seasons ago. The veteran wideout looked fresh this spring, which should put Campbell back among the nation’s top scoring teams.
N&A: Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said earlier this week he is nervous about going up against a defense with as many as nine FBS transfers. What is a strength on that side of the ball?
DC: The front seven looks to be much improved with its new additions, but Campbell’s secondary has always been a force to be reckoned with. Besides Slade, former Wake Forest transfer Malik Grate and redshirt senior Levi Wiggins are up for the challenge on the outside no matter who they are matched with.
N&A: What do you want to see out of Campbell in the season opener at Liberty?
DC: I’d like to see the Campbell defense improve its ability to contain the run, something that plagued them often during the four-game FBS slate. I’m also interested to see if the offensive line can hold up against the pass rush to complement its effectiveness in the run game.