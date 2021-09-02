Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Campbell

Liberty’s football season is set to kick off Saturday, which means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Donnell Coley, the sports editor of The Daily Record in Dunn, North Carolina, stops by to answer five questions about Campbell. For his coverage of the Camels, follow him on Twitter: @sportsinmyveins.

Now onto the Q&A:

N&A: Campbell played an all-FBS four-game schedule last fall, a daunting task for a program that was finalizing its transition from non-scholarship to 63 scholarships. What did those matchups do in helping advance the program?

DC: If you know anything about former NFL starter Mike Minter as a player, and now as a veteran college football coach, he doesn’t shy away from competition. When you talk to Campbell’s key guys, you get a sense of confidence that almost makes it seems like they went 4-0 instead of winless last fall. With a full spring and summer of workouts this year, expect them to take a big leap in the FCS ranks while also pushing an FBS team or two to the limits along the way.

N&A: The Camels return most every starter from last season. Of those players, who do you expect to have breakout seasons?