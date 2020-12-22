Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Coastal Carolina

Liberty is back in the Cure Bowl for a second straight season. Coastal Carolina is in a bowl game for the first time. It is the perfect place for a rivalry to be renewed after the coronavirus pandemic forced the regular-season meeting to be canceled.

The Flames and Chanticleers renew their rivalry Saturday in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. To get you ready for the 15th meeting between the programs, Al Blondin from The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, stops for the Q&A with an opposing beat writer. Blondin actually answered these questions before the Dec. 5 cancellation, but they still remain true heading into this bowl game. For his coverage of the Chanticleers, follow him on Twitter: @alanblondin.

Now onto the Q&A:

N&A: Coastal Carolina took its lumps last season in Jamey Chadwell's first season guiding the Chanticleers. Now the team is playing with confidence and winning games convincingly. What has been the biggest difference this season?