Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Coastal Carolina

Liberty is back in the Cure Bowl for a second straight season. Coastal Carolina is in a bowl game for the first time. It is the perfect place for a rivalry to be renewed after the coronavirus pandemic forced the regular-season meeting to be canceled.
The Flames and Chanticleers renew their rivalry Saturday in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. To get you ready for the 15th meeting between the programs, Al Blondin from The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, stops for the Q&A with an opposing beat writer. Blondin actually answered these questions before the Dec. 5 cancellation, but they still remain true heading into this bowl game. For his coverage of the Chanticleers, follow him on Twitter: @alanblondin.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Coastal Carolina took its lumps last season in Jamey Chadwell's first season guiding the Chanticleers. Now the team is playing with confidence and winning games convincingly. What has been the biggest difference this season?
AB: Two things really. Leadership and health. The team has been amazingly healthy and has great senior leadership. [Prior to the Sun Belt Conference championship game cancellation], very few games have been missed due to injury by starters, and no starter has missed a game due to the coronavirus. That reflects CCU's leadership. The Chants returned some talent that was injured last year, including senior linebacker Silas Kelly. He and other four- and five-year players including captains Trey Carter, Tarron Jackson, C.J. Brewer and Teddy Gallagher are keeping the team on point, both in player behavior as it relates to avoiding the coronavirus and player focus on the tasks at hand.
N&A: Grayson McCall certainly isn't playing like a second-year freshman who entered the season with two games of experience. Twenty-three touchdowns to two interceptions speaks volumes to how well he has played. What has McCall done to make such significant strides?
N&A: He's talented first of all, and he's perfectly suited for the spread triple-option offense the Chants run and operates it efficiently. He likely chose Coastal because it ran a very similar offense to the one he guided for three years at Porter Ridge High in Indian Land, N.C., and it's evident he is very comfortable in it. He makes decisions quickly and they are almost always the correct choice.
N&A: Coastal Carolina boasts a defense that ranks in the top 30 in several major statistical categories. What makes the unit so efficient and proficient at getting stops and limiting its opponents' scoring opportunities?
AB: The Chants knew the strength of the team would be the defensive front seven, and they were willing to tell anyone during the preseason they believed they had the best front seven in the Sun Belt Conference. The pass rush may be as good as anyone's in the country at the Group of Five level. It features seniors Tarron Jackson and C.J. Brewer and junior Jeffrey Gunter, who transferred back to the program from N.C. State in the offseason, and seniors Kelly and Gallagher at linebacker.
N&A: The former Big South Conference members haven't played since the 2016 season, yet fans seem to still consider these programs as rivals. What is the atmosphere like in Conway leading up to this game?
AB: The atmosphere is more on social media and from outside sources than it is in Conway, especially with no students on campus. Former CCU football players and even former coaches David Bennett and Joe Moglia have made it clear that beating Liberty is something that will bring joy to many. Chadwell and a lot of the players have been contacted by alumni letting them know the importance of the game to them.
N&A: What are your keys to Coastal Carolina remaining undefeated and beating Liberty?
AB: If all of the key players participate for both teams, that CCU front seven will have to keep Liberty's quarterback from being successful both throwing and passing and take pressure off the secondary with a pass rush.