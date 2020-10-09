Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Louisiana-Monroe

Liberty concludes its three-game homestand Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, and that means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Adam Hunsucker of The News-Star in Monroe, Louisiana, stops by to answer five questions about Louisiana-Monroe. For his coverage of the Warhawks, follow him on Twitter: @Adam_Hunsucker.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: ULM has dealt with more things outside of football than many programs so far this season. The players were dispersed because of Hurricane Laura and then a COVID-19 outbreak forced the season opener at Troy to be postponed to Dec. 5. How have the players and coaches handled these challenging circumstances?
AH: All things considered, the team has handled everything pretty well. Though it has put them behind from a preparation standpoint. Without a true August camp, plus two additional weeks where the coaches didn't know who could practice each day, ULM is trying to get up to speed on the fly during the season. That's never good because as we know, these games count in the W/L column now. Still, despite an 0-4 start, the effort is still there and this group really believes it can turn things around.
N&A: You wrote about Colby Suits quietly becoming one of the nation's top passing quarterbacks. Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said Suits is an "equal opportunity employer," and that was evident with 10 different players catching passes against Georgia Southern. What has made Suits so confident and reliable in the pocket?
AH: It's just a matter of Suits getting more comfortable in his first year as a starter. I really think he's only scratched the surface of his potential, both from a developmental standpoint and the coaching staff figuring out his strengths and weaknesses. His performance through four games is even more impressive with the added context of ULM's inability to run the football even a little bit.
N&A: The common theme in the Warhawks' first four games is falling behind early and then having to play catch up. What has contributed to these slow starts?
AH: Part of it was just not being prepared after everything that happened in August. The Warhawks have moved past that in some respects, though the problems on the offensive line are a lingering residual from the layoff. Sustaining drives has really been a problem — understandable considering this team has barely eclipsed 200 total rushing yards in four games — and the lack of any running game compromises an offense built around the RPO. When teams don't have to honor the R in the RPO, it's really hard to be successful with a limited playbook.
N&A: Safety Keilos Swinney has done just about everything for the ULM defense through four games. How important is he to the defense beginning to turn things around?
AH: Very important considering the position he plays. Keilos lines up at the hybrid Buck safety, a combination linebacker/strong safety that's asked to play the run and cover. Every 4-2-5 scheme has a position like this and a fun name to go along with it. The safeties are the key to the whole defense. The performance of the whole unit is based on them.
N&A: What are your keys for ULM against Liberty?
AH: Slow starts have been a chronic issue. ULM can't afford to get behind against a team that runs it as well as Liberty. ULM head coach Matt Viator said he's looking forward to the early kickoff, so we'll see if the team shares his opinion. The Warhawks were able to mount a fourth-quarter comeback in last week's 35-30 loss to Georgia Southern. That was a home game though, and on the road Saturday, this team needs to find ways to stick around and have a chance in the fourth quarter. The best way to do that is forcing some turnovers and letting Suits sling it.
