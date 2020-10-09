Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Louisiana-Monroe

AH: It's just a matter of Suits getting more comfortable in his first year as a starter. I really think he's only scratched the surface of his potential, both from a developmental standpoint and the coaching staff figuring out his strengths and weaknesses. His performance through four games is even more impressive with the added context of ULM's inability to run the football even a little bit.

N&A: The common theme in the Warhawks' first four games is falling behind early and then having to play catch up. What has contributed to these slow starts?

AH: Part of it was just not being prepared after everything that happened in August. The Warhawks have moved past that in some respects, though the problems on the offensive line are a lingering residual from the layoff. Sustaining drives has really been a problem — understandable considering this team has barely eclipsed 200 total rushing yards in four games — and the lack of any running game compromises an offense built around the RPO. When teams don't have to honor the R in the RPO, it's really hard to be successful with a limited playbook.

N&A: Safety Keilos Swinney has done just about everything for the ULM defense through four games. How important is he to the defense beginning to turn things around?